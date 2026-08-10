Sarah Gee, 62, closes in on British over-60 best at Burnham Beeches

Just 13 seconds outside her own British over-60 record, Gee is already eyeing the European and world marks next February — on a flatter course.

QUAYSIDE 5km & 10km, Newcastle, Tyne & Wear, August 5

Chris Coulson improved his person best by 10 seconds when handing out a seven second defeat to run ner-up Joe Niven, when clocking 14:17.

The women’s race saw Emily Haggard-Kearney, the 2025 Northern Ireland cross-country champion, enjoy a nine second winning margin over north-east local Lydia Turner, with a 15:40 return.

It was personal best for Turner, who improved her 2025 second place here by 46 seconds to 15:49.

Third placed Megan Stenhouse was three seconds inside her previous best set here in 2025, with a 16:22 clocking.

There was also a 10km race and the results showed Nancy Scott, now crediting Edinburgh AC as her club who came home third overall in 33:28.

Overall (5km): 1 C Coulson (Morp) 14:17; 2 J Niven (Liv) 14:24; 3 M Brown (Salf) 14:45; 4 D Green (NSP) 14:46; 5 M Salmon (U18) 14:47; 6 W Tighe (Leeds) 14:49; 7 B Hodgson (Bill) 14:49; 8 S Punn (Gate, U20) 14:46

M40: 1 J Anderson (NSP) 15:44; 2 R Woods (Durh) 15:45

M50: 1 D Milligan (Elvet) 16:28

M55: 1 W Pearson (Elvet) 17:53

M60: 1 G Penn (NSP) 19:11

Women: 1 E Haggard-Kearney (Warriors) 15:40; 2 L Turner (Birtley) 15:49; 3 M Stonehouse 16:22; 4 J Elgood (Nidd) 16:33; 5 S Pennycook Leeds) 16:37; 6 S Potter (Leeds) 16:45

W45: 1 W Pawsey (NSP) 18:31

W50: 1 A Basu (Elvet) 21:35

W60: 1 F Nicholson (P’land) 23:07

W65: 1 N Minchella (J&H) 22:38

Overall (10km): 1 L McDonough (Alnw) 32:57

Women: 1 N Scott (Edin) 33:28; 2 E Allen VP&TH) 36:02

BURNHAM BEECHES HALF-MARATHON, Buckinghamshire, August 9

Sarah Gee, 62, finished fifth overall to take the women’s race in a time just 13 seconds outside of her own British over-60 best ever time.

She said: “I was off target pace at eight and 10-miles to break 82:27, but must have pulled back time in the last three miles as the course is overall downhill towards the end, so it was difficult to judge pace.”

Then, talking of the future added: “It's given me confidence to get 81:33, which is the European and world record next February, at either Farnborough or Wokingham when it will be cooler and the races are flat.”

Overall: 1 J Ludlow (Wok) 73:58

Women: 1 S Gee (Windle, W60) 82:40

W60: 2 M Janssen (Read RR) 1:40:30

CAERPHILLY 5km, inc Welsh & Welsh Masters Championships. August 9

The Welsh senior title went to Turkish national Abdurahman Gediklioglu in 14:41 but the women’s championship remained on Welsh soil as Kayley Price won in 16:52, as the races took place on Sunday evening.

The separate Masters over-35 event saw the usual plethora of quality veterans toe the line with Marc Hobbs taking the men’s title and Rhian Maloney the women’s.

Up the age groups the stand out runners were M70 Alan Davies and W65 Angharad Mair.

Overall: 1 A Gediklioglu (TUR) 14:41; 2 O Roberts (Merr’dd) 14:49; 3 C Rogers (Swans) 14:54; 4 D Nazareth (Les C) 14:59; 5 L Monrow (Islwyn) 15:08; 6 I Bowen (Carm) 15:28

Women: 1 K Pryce (Newp) 16:52; 2 L Kennard (Worc) 17:27; 3 E Davies (Neath) 17:32

W40: 1 L Dimond (Llis) 18:14

Masters 5km, Overall 35+: 1 M Hobbs (Swan, M40) 15:59; 2 J Hansell (San D) 15:59

M45: 1 S Murphy (P#pridd) 16:49

M50: 1 E Campbell-Adams (Llis) 17:30

M55: 1 J Wherlock (llis) 17:55

M60: 1 L Aherne (P Bryn) 17:29

M65: 1 J Hickman (Caer’ly) 19:49

M70: 1 A Davies (Swan) 19:05; 2 D Gibson (Tri Hard) 20:26

Women: 1 E Maloney (M Morris, W35) 17:58; 2 D Morris (Builth, W40) 18:04; 3 L Flynn (Les C) 18:20

W50: 1 S Chipper (Llis) 21:07

W55: 1 T Jenkins (P’cawl) 20:03; 2 N Morgan (Chep) 20:57; 3 N Jukes (P’bryn) 21:00

W60: 1 J Evans (Caer’ly) 22:34

W65: 1 A Mair (Les C) 20:28

ISLE OF MAN HALF-MARATHON, Ramsey, August 9

Overall: 1 W Draper (Manx) 70:00

Women: 1 K Barber (Western, W35) 85:23

W60: 1 C Phillips (Slea) 1:40:61

BATTERSEA PARK HALF-MARATHON & 10km, London, August 8

Overall (13.1M): 1 J Griffiths 70:13; 2 A McCaskill (Lancing) 70:20

M60: 1 R Shulman (Lon H) 84:14

Women: 1 S Monk (G&G) 79:18

W45: 1 A Penn (High) 85:19; 2 A Kirkham (Deal Tri) 85:46

Overall (10km): 1 J Turner 32:03

M50: 1 B Wilder (Herne H) 33;47

Women: 1 A Gilchrist 39:52

COLCHESTER FRIDAY NIGHT RUN 5km, Essex, August 7

Jonathan Escalante-Phillips came out ahead of a tight race with Cambridge & Coleridge team mate Jack Gray to win in 14:02.

The 34-year-old, who was second here last year, matched his best time of 2026 but has a 13:53 dating from a fourth spot in the 2024 Home National International.

Gray has a series of faster 5km outings but had to concede here.

Women’s winner Daisy Glover has only been in the sport for a few years and had posted a 16:05 personal best for the distance at Ipswich earlier this year, but the 35-year-old found 16:15 enough to see off a challenge from Holly Archer.

Overall: 1 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 14:02; 2 J Gray (C&C) 14:05; 3 O Adedji (NEB) 14:17; 4 N Mapperley (C&C) 14:18; 5 T Butler (SB) 14:19; 6 J Coates 14:19; 7 J Moynihan (C&C, U20) 14:22; 8 H Fry (Belg) 14:23; 9 F Grierson (High) 14:29; 10 J Carr (C&C) 14:29

M50: 1 L Taylor (S’end) 16:38; 2 N Shasha (Orion) 16:44

M55: 1 R Lowe (Harl) 17:39

M60: 1 S Philcox (Ilf) 17:40; 2 C Ridley (Col H) 17:52

M65: 1 C Cooke (St Ed) 18:44

M70: 1 I McKie (E Lon) 21;18

U20: 2 B Barber (Ips H) 14:30

Women: 1 D Glover (Fram, W35) 16:15; 2 H Archer (C&C) 16:22; 3 Maddie Jordan-Lee (AFD) 16:25; 4 G Burrell (Bas) 16:33; 5 R Wiseman (Bas, W40) 16:41; 6 M Barker (Hav’g) 16:45; 7 H Dos Santos (Vegan) 16:47; 8 S Davies (B’wood, U13) 17:00

W40: 2 L Reed (Hav’g) 17:16

W45: 1 Z Oldfield (Lought) 17:52; 2 L Juby (Orion) 19:31

W50: 1 S Bilbie (S’field) 19:32; 2 A Oakman (Col H) 19:53; 3 V Gladwell (H’leigh) 20:54

W55: 1 M Brown (NNBR) 20:55; 2 C Hayes (Grange F&D) 21:11

W60: 1 V Jennings (Ips J) 22:47

W70: 1 S Clarke (Mid Ex C) 22:42

JOY CANN 5, Huncote, Leicestershire, August 5

Overall: 1 M Scarsbrook (Badgers) 25:53

M50: 1 A Quigley (W End) 27:53

M55: 1 C Bell (Hunc) 28:36; 2 P Critchlow (Beau) 28:51

Women: 1 C Frankland (W End) 28:04; 2 A Wheelhouse (Charn) 29:40; 3 A Howells (Birst) 30:03

W40: 1 A Pizzorno (Birst) 30:36

W50: 1 K Houghton (Stilt) 34:10

LAKESIDE 5km SERIES, Portsmouth, Hampshire, August 5

Overall: 1 E Galloway (Ports, U16) 15:44

Women: 1 M Draper (Soton, U14) 19:37

W60: 1 K Nelson (Chich R) 23:37

PETERBOROUGH GRAND PRIX SERIES 5km, August 5

Overall: 1 S Haw (P’boro &NV) 15:18; 2 L Hemmings (P’boro &NV, U16) 15:35

M60: 1 K Doherty (Corby) 18:35

M75: 1 J Stocker (Hunts) 23:42

Women: 1 L Mapp (Hunts) 17:58

W40: 1 K Vargeson (L Goat) 18:27

W50: 1 T Alcaraz (March) 20:15

W60: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 21:35

W65: 1 A Wood (Werr) 23:14

PIE & PEAS 5, Moulton, Cheshire, August 5

Overall: 1 C Larkin (Helsby) 25:59

Women: 1 K Latham (Vale R, W40) 29:25

W45: 1 K Thorp (Macc) 33:36

YATELEY 10km, Hampshire, August 5

Overall: 1 T Doran (AFD) 31:28

M60: 1 K Woodward (E&E) 38:46

Women: 1 K Estlea-Morris (AFD) 34:18

RUN EXE SUMMER SERTIES 5km, Exeter, Devon, August 4

Overall: 1 J Dee (St Peter’s) 15:00; 2 J Forty (Exe, U18) 15:21; 3 C Hewitt (Tiv) 15:25

M45: 1 M Jenkin (Bide) 15:58

M60: 1 P Monaghan (Torbay) 18:11

M75: 1 R Seward (Axe V) 24:21

Women: 1 M Bond (Tav) 16:29; 2 H Reid (Plym, U20) 17:05

W50: 1 E Mossop (Corn) 21:49

W55: 1 S May (Bide) 21:37

W60: 1 S Capstick (R F’ever) 23:03