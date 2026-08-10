Ingebrigtsen faces sternest of tests on his return from Achilles surgery

Jakob Ingebrigtsen returns from a long absence to defend his European 5000m title on the opening night in Birmingham, but Dominic Lobalu, Isaac Kimeli and Jimmy Gressier head the list of pretenders to his crown.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen will end almost a year away from competition when he lines up for the men's 5000m final on the opening night of the European Athletics Championships at Alexander Stadium on Monday (Aug 10) – and there is no gentle way back in. With the event run as a straight final rather than heats, the two-time Olympic champion's first race of any kind in 2026 will double up as a European title defence against a field that has moved on without him.

Ingebrigtsen has not competed since finishing a distant 10th in the 5000m at last September's World Championships in Tokyo, where he also failed to advance beyond the heats of the 1500m. A persistent problem with his left Achilles, which had already disrupted large parts of his 2024 and 2025 seasons, was finally addressed with surgery at Stanford Health Care in California in February. The procedure was designed to clear scar tissue from around the tendon's protective sheath rather than repair a structural tear, but it still cost him the outdoor season. He has spent the months since rebuilding in training camps in St Moritz and Chiavenna, posting updates on his progress but giving little away about race fitness.

His participation in Birmingham was only confirmed in late July, teased with a typically understated Instagram post: "I've heard Birmingham is nice this time of year…" It brought an end to weeks of speculation among the Norwegian press over whether he would appear at all, and over which event he might choose. The 1500m, the event that made his name and in which he is also the defending champion, does not begin its rounds until August 14, but Ingebrigtsen and his team have opted for the 5000m instead – arguably the tougher assignment given the lack of any qualifying round to sharpen up in.

The case for Ingebrigtsen, even after such a lengthy absence, remains considerable. He is a six-time outdoor European champion, has won the 1500m and 5000m double at each of the last three editions of these championships and arrives as the defending 5000m champion from Rome two years ago. Few in the sport carry his championship instinct or his capacity to produce a big performance when it matters most and he has come back from Achilles trouble before, running a mile personal best in his first race back in 2024 before going on to break the 3000m world record later that summer.

But the questions this time are more pointed than in previous comebacks. Ingebrigtsen has not finished a race in almost a year, has had no outdoor season at all in 2026 and sits at only 12th in the field on the season's rankings.

Fastest of all on paper is Switzerland's Dominic Lobalu, the European 10,000m champion from Rome two years ago who also took 5000m bronze there and who won a Diamond League 5000m in Monaco this season in 12:52.54.

Belgium's Isaac Kimeli, the world 5000m silver medallist from Tokyo, and France's Jimmy Gressier, the world 10,000m champion and a Diamond League Final winner over 3000m, complete a trio ranked above Ingebrigtsen and capable of winning the title outright.

Gressier has company from countryman Etienne Daguinos, eighth in the field on the season's rankings and a European Running Championships silver medallist over 10km on the road, while Portugal's José Carlos Pinto, 13th on the list, adds a versatile all-rounder equally capable at 800m and 5000m. Germany's Florian Bremm is the fastest man in the field on the track this season with his 12:56.80 from Turku and sits seventh in the rankings.

Ireland have three entries – Nick Griggs, Darragh McElhinney and Brian Fay. Griggs, still only 21 and a European U23 silver medallist over the distance last year, and McElhinney, the Irish national champion, sit ninth and tenth respectively on the season's list, with Fay a little further back in 19th.

The Netherlands add further depth in Mike Foppen, Tim Verbaandert and Mahadi Abdi Ali, Foppen a six-time national champion with previous top-eight championship experience.

There is also a family subplot to the race: Filip Ingebrigtsen, Jakob's older brother and a European 1500m champion in his own right back in 2016, lines up having struggled to match his younger sibling's level for some years now.

Britain's own interest lies with James West, who ran the fastest 2000m by a Brit since 1988 in 2024, well capable of a top-half finish on his day but unlikely to trouble the medals.

None of that group, however, carries anything like the pressure Ingebrigtsen will feel walking out in front of a British crowd desperate to see whether arguably the sport's most compelling middle-distance talent of the last decade can still turn it on with minimal preparation. A slow, tactical race would suit him if his sharpness has returned; a genuinely fast one, of the kind Lobalu, Kimeli or Gressier might be tempted to force, would ask far tougher questions of a body that has run competitively only once in 11 months.