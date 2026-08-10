Joma to showcase athletes and technical footwear at European Champs in Birmingham

The Spanish brand will demonstrate its international reach at the continent’s leading athletics event through its elite athletes and sponsored federations.

This week (August 10-16), Joma will play a leading role at the Birmingham 2026 European Athletics Championships through more than 20 athletes representing different countries, alongside 15 national federations wearing the brand’s equipment.

As the official technical sponsor of European Athletics, Joma will be part of an event where the continent’s leading athletes will compete for European titles. Birmingham will also provide a demanding competitive stage for the Spanish brand’s high-performance footwear, with technical models designed to support its athletes as they race for medals.

Strong representation in race walking

Race walking will bring together the largest group within Joma’s international team. More than a dozen athletes will compete in the R-5000, the carbon-plated model selected for the half marathon and marathon race walk distances.

Spain’s Miguel Ángel López, Raquel González, José Manuel Pérez, Manuel Bermúdez and Lucía Redondo will contest the marathon race walk. They will be joined by Germany’s Christopher Linke and France’s Camille Moutard.

The half marathon race walk will feature Paul McGrath, Álvaro López and Antía Chamosa for Spain; Ana Delahaie and Pauline Stey for France; Alexandrina Mihai and Andrea Cosi for Italy; Tiziana Spiller for Hungary; and Frederick Weigel for Germany.

They will all compete in the R-5000, a shoe developed for fast paces on the road. Its midsole combines Carbon Plate and Fly Reactive technology to provide a responsive ride over extended efforts.

Two Joma athletes in the marathon

The marathon on Sunday 16 August will add two more names to Joma’s line-up. Portugal’s Carlos Costa and Italy’s Alessia Tuccitto will compete in the RS-9000.

The race will put Joma’s technical development for road competition to the test. Weighing just 126 grams, the RS-9000 is the brand’s most ambitious move towards extreme lightness and is positioned as the lightest running shoe on the market. Light Reactive technology and an internal carbon plate work together to maximise energy return at very fast race paces.

Sprinting and hurdles at Alexander Stadium

Inside the stadium, four Joma sprinters will form part of their respective national 4x100m squads: Ericka Maseras for Spain, Aleeya Sibbons for Great Britain, Jean-Christian Zirignon for Sweden and David Landim for Portugal.

They will all compete in the R-1100 sprint spikes, Joma’s carbon-plated model developed to respond during three decisive phases of the race: the start, the bend and the final acceleration.

Josh Faulds will complete Joma’s track representation in the 400m hurdles. The British athlete will compete in the new R-100 development model, which is still undergoing refinement in competition.

Michael Obasuyi will miss the 110m hurdles through injury. The Joma athlete had been one of the leading medal contenders after setting the fastest European time of the year and twice lowering the Belgian national record, eventually taking it to 13.10.

Fifteen federations to wear Joma in Birmingham

The brand will also be visible across the official kits of 15 national federations: Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, North Macedonia, Andorra, Spain, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Moldova and Armenia.

This presence complements Joma’s agreement as the official technical sponsor of European Athletics and extends its role in the championships beyond sponsorship. Event organisation, national teams, athletes and technical product will come together across seven days of competition.