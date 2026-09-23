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Huawei Watch D3 – blood pressure monitoring smart watch

AW Performance Products Huawei Watch D3 – blood pressure monitoring smart watch

Huawei Watch D3 – blood pressure monitoring smart watch

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Published: 23rd September, 2026
Updated: 16th September, 2026
BY Paul Freary
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Huawei has officially launched the HUAWEI WATCH D3, a next-generation wearable health device featuring medical-grade blood pressure monitoring and comprehensive health tracking capabilities.

The device's blood pressure monitoring has secured European CE-MDR medical certification. It supports ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM). At the same time, its innovative inflatable airbag cuff technology is designed to deliver accurate wrist-based readings and help users build a more complete picture of their blood pressure trends throughout the day and night.

At first glance, the Watch D3 appears like many smartwatches, but hidden within its strap is the new blood pressure monitoring technology. The airbag cuff is the first of its kind in such a watch and a breakthrough for users wanting to monitor blood pressure.

Huawei Watch D3
Huawei Watch D3

Combining these advanced health monitoring capabilities with a slim, comfortable design, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 is just 11.3mm thick and weighs only 40g, making it easier to wear throughout the day and night. The device also introduces pre- and post-exercise blood pressure measurement, alongside intelligent measurement reminders and enhanced health insights, helping users take a more proactive approach to long-term health management.

Combined with broader health monitoring features including Health Glance and Health Insights, which bring together data such as blood pressure, sleep and activity trends, the device represents a significant step forward in the brand’s continued innovation in digital health management.

Using the oscillometric method, the Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor features an innovative mechanical airbag and a high-precision pressure sensor, paired with the TruSense system, to accurately detect pulse pressure changes and provide precise blood pressure readings.

One reading is only a snapshot. Better understanding starts with continuous monitoring. The watch allows you to start a 24-hour auto-monitoring plan anytime to see where your blood pressure has been and where it's trending, even while you're asleep. High-level data like average SBP and DBP readings during the day, at night, and over the past 24 hours, as well as accurate pulse rates, provide a new level of insight. You can then review your history via the health data anytime from the Huawei Health app, then generate a report to share with your GP.

Huawei Watch D3
Huawei Watch D3

Of course, being a smart device, the watch has over 100 workout modes and captures all the information you’d expect from any high-end running or smart watch. GPS tracking, maps and navigation and Bluetooth call facilities are all present.

The bright, clear display is easy to read when on the more in any light conditions, and the watch will last around 6 days of typical usage from a single charge.

Available now - Huawei Watch D3

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