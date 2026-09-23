Eilish McColgan aims for record fourth Vitality London 10,000 title

The British distance runner will return to the roads a fortnight after she was forced to drop out of the Great North Run due to a blister on the underside of her foot.

Eilish McColgan is aiming to secure a record-breaking fourth Vitality London 10,000 title this Sunday (September 27) in the British capital.

Over the past few years the British 10km record-holder has been almost unbeatable over the distance, triumphing in 2022, 2024 and 2025.

Her win last September, where she clocked 30:35 to beat Jessica Warner-Judd and Alex Bell, equalled Jo Pavey's tally of wins from 2011, 2015 and 2017.

McColgan, who holds the course record of 30:23 from four years ago, arrives in London off the back of dropping out of the Great North Run due to a blister on her foot.

After securing victory at the Big Half – her first race back since sustaining a toe fracture at April's London Marathon – at the beginning of the month, McColgan had hoped to continue that momentum in South Shields one week later.

However, for the first time in her career, she withdrew from a road race and later stated it was like the bottom of her foot "ripped off".

McColgan will be confident going into the Vitality London 10,000 based on her form over the distance this season. Back at January's Valencia 10km she set what was then a European record of 30:08, before Megan Keith (30:07) and Klara Lukan (29:51) lowered it.

Her biggest opposition in London is likely to come from Warner-Judd, who has a 10km best of 30:41 from Valencia two years ago. The Brit has raced sparingly this season but did finish 12th overall with 2:29.28 at April's London Marathon. Hannah Irwin reduced her 10km best to 31:32 in Valencia and she is also in the field.

The men's field is headed by Phil Sesemann, who will aim to impress on the streets of the British capital after his fifth place finish with 64:50 at the Big Half. His 10km best of 28:10 is from Valencia last season.

David Weir is aiming to make it five wins at the Vitality London 10,000, having impressed with a mark of 21:18 last year, just 12 seconds off his course record set in 2016.

The BMC Bannister Wave at the Westminster Mile – incorporating the British Athletics One Mile Road Race Championships – will also take place on Saturday (September 26).

Among those on the start line are defending champion Holly Dixon and course record-holder Katie Snowden (4:23). Snowden represented Great Britain in the women’s road mile at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen last weekend.

On the men’s side Archie Davis (3:51:09), who also competed for Great Britain in Denmark, will be going for the men’s title up against the likes of Piers Copeland (3:56:52) and Tom Dodd (3:56:53).