Masters runners chase England places at Betley Farm

Former European cross-country champion Gemma Steel is among more than 200 entries for the inaugural English Masters Cross Country Championships, which double as the trial for November's international in Ireland.

The inaugural English Masters Cross Country Championships take place at Betley Farm, near Crewe, this Saturday, September 26.

The event is being held within a North Staffs League fixture. The first three in each age group are guaranteed selection for England's team at the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International in Abbotstown, Ireland, on November 14.

England won the International comfortably from Ireland in Leeds last year. However, the last two times it was held in Ireland and Northern Ireland, Ireland proved too strong. England has won 34 of the 36 editions overall.

With English titles and medals also at stake, more than 200 masters have entered, including many of Britain's best masters distance runners, and some age groups are highly competitive.

Most team places will be decided on form in the championships. The remaining places beyond the first three – two in the 35-54 age groups and one from 55 upwards – could go to athletes who miss the trial, provided they have entered the championships and give a reason for their absence.

Women and M65+

The women's race, which also includes men aged 65 and over, starts at 1.30pm. It is run over 5km, a kilometre shorter than the International distance.

Women

The W35 section disappointingly has only five entries for the four places available, and none of them ran for England last year.

Tracy Rogers, who ran for England in Belfast in 2024 and finished fourth W35, starts favourite after running 35:33 for 10km this summer.

Sarah Hunter, who ran 2:42:33 at the London Marathon, should be her biggest challenger.

The W40 section is far more competitive, with 13 entries led by last year's International winner and former European senior champion Gemma Steel.

However, last year's W35 bronze medallist Katie Latham has moved up an age group and was 27 seconds ahead of Steel in Leeds last year.

The other three members of England's winning W35 team – Nicola Sutton, Julia Jagger and Lindsay Skinner, who all finished in the top six at the International – are also entered. So is world masters silver medallist Rebecca Luxton, who ran for England in 2025.

The Potter twins, Jane and Juliet, both former senior internationals, should be among the team contenders in the W45s. Juliet led the English W40 team in 2024 and was 64th in this year's English National senior race. She is probably the strongest contender along with Donna Sherwin, the 2024 W45 bronze medallist.

However, the twins are not eligible for W45 championship medals as they turn 45 between the trial and the International.

Louisa Powell-Smith was 14th in the Northerns and should place highly, along with England team regular Elizabeth Renondeau, British W45 5000m champion Alina Stepanchuk and 1500m champion Jessica Franklin.

Even without defending International champion Kate Rennie, the W50s probably have the best women's line-up. Former senior international Alice Braham, who has set British records at half-marathon and marathon this year, is one of the favourites.

British W45 5km record-holder Kirsty Longley won the overall women's race in 2019 and was third W45 last year. She makes her W50 debut here and has the quickest times over the shorter distances.

Eight-time International winner Clare Martin is also entered. So are last year's runner-up Mary James and Nikki Sturzaker, a former W50 medallist and this year's BMAF W50 5000m and 5km champion.

W50 1500m champion Lin Skinner and Helen Haigh, 58th in this year's English National, could also figure in team selection.

Joanne Stanfield was third in the International last year and should feature highly in the W55s. So should Sharon Dixon, another member of last year's winning England team.

Rachel Cooke, second in the UK W55 5km rankings this summer, and former world W50 10km champion Sue McDonald could also challenge.

Seven-time International champion Clare Elms heads the W60 entries. However, the multiple world record-holder has other racing commitments this weekend and may rely on being selected for one of the discretionary places.

In her likely absence, Clare Jolliffe will be another team contender. She was sixth and England's second scorer as a W55 in 2023, but she doesn't turn 60 until after the trial.

Katrina Oddy, fourth in last year's International, and Jacqueline Murdy, runner-up to Elms in the 2023 BMAF W55 championships, should contest the W60 title.

The W65 team potentially looks stronger. Last year's top three at the International are all bidding for another England place: Monica Williamson, past winner Sue Cordingley and Jill Harrison.

Former England team member Carole Page and Sian Davies, a European Masters 5000m medallist and another former winner, should also challenge.

In the W70s, England's winning teams from the past two years return. They include former winner Sue Haslam, BMAF W70 5000m champion Dot Kesterton and reigning BMAF cross-country champion Maggie Statham-Berry.

Former W65 team medallists Jenny Morgan, Susan Clarke, Sara Anne Ellen and Jean Fabes should also challenge. Fabes recently won the BMAF 800m and 1500m titles.

W75 team places look likely to be filled by selection. Mary White is the only entry in the age group, and recent multiple world champion Sarah Roberts is not bidding for a team place.

M65+

Men aged 65 and over race with the women at Betley Farm.

Rob Atkinson won the M40 title in 2000 and the M55s twice. He looks favourite alongside Eric Southam, the 2025 International bronze medallist.

Former International M50 winner Graeme Saker may also feature near the front. So may European masters 1500m champion Jed Turner, Peter Knight, fourth M60 in 2023, and former England team member Dave Ogden. The 18 entries make this the busiest age group in the race.

In the M70s, Jonathan Haynes, the 2025 International bronze medallist, starts marginal favourite ahead of 2024 bronze medallist Dave Bedwell. Stan Owen, a member of the winning England team in 2023, could also feature highly. So could Tim Hutchison, who is seeking his fourth successive team place.

Ron Cattle, last year's International runner-up and a world medallist, looks likely to lead the M75 age group.

Fellow England team gold medallist Arthur Daley should also finish highly. So could 1972 Olympic 1500m semi-finalist Ray Smedley and former England team members Des Michael, Mike Mann and Alan Daglish.

Paul Keen moves into the age group after the trial, so he could be a team contender.

In Peter Giles' absence, Richard Spendlove, second in the recent BMAF 5000m championships, looks M80 favourite alongside Geoff Newton, the 2025 International runner-up.

M35-M60

The M35 to M60 athletes race over 8km.

Ben Robinson has been in the top five in the M35 International for the past two years. He also won the BMAF title in 2025 and should be in contention again.

His Western Tempo clubmate Richard De Camps has also been in England's winning team for the last two years.

Greg Jayasuriya made the team in 2023 and 2024 and should be close again. So could Adam Gibson, based on his 8:30.18 National League 3000m win.

Recently crowned BMAF 3000m champion Livia Ionita should also place highly. So could Gary Priestley, who was in the top 50 of this year's Northern senior race.

Lee Gratton won the International as an M35 in 2023 and 2025. He now starts as one of the favourites in the M40s and in the overall race.

David Awde, a team member in Leeds, also moves up an age group this year.

Stephen Jackson, the 2023 International bronze medallist, is another likely challenger. So is Conrad Franks, the 2025 BMAF champion, who was overlooked for a team place last year and won the open race in Leeds.

On 10km form, John Beattie, who ran the 10,000m for England at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, could challenge Gratton. He should make the team easily, as should 2024 International winner James Connor.

Tom Bailey made England's M40 team for the past two years and moves into the M45s, where he will be even more competitive. However, he doesn't turn 45 until after the trial, so he isn't eligible for the M45 title.

Jon Hart, Ian Fisher and Mark Gittins were all in England's winning M45 team last year and are bidding for team places again.

Matthew Watson could be a contender. He ran the 10,000m for Britain at the 1999 European Junior Championships and has a 2:24:38 marathon PB.

In the M50s, Robert Hope was third in the International last year and looks one of the favourites. So does Chris Blackburn, who was second in 2024 and fifth last year.

Phil Tedd, fourth M45 at the 2024 International, is another likely team member. He moves into the age group after the trial, so he isn't eligible for M50 medals. Mike Burrell and Jamie Arnold, fellow members of the 2024 M45 team, also move up to the M50s and are eligible.

Jeff Prest, a team medallist in 2023 and 2024, should also contend for a team place. So could Alan Buckley, a former 14:05 5000m runner.

In the M55s, Tony O'Brien, last year's International winner, is the clear favourite after recently winning the BMAF 1500m, 3000m and 5000m titles.

Francois Rafferty was second in Leeds last year and won the BMAF title this year, so he looks a sure medallist.

Mark Waller, the BMAF 5000m bronze medallist, should be a team contender. So should Andy Walker, a non-scoring member of England's winning team last year, and David Hamilton, who was in the 2024 team.

The M60 line-up may be the strongest of all, and its 19 entries make it the most competitive age group.

Andrew Leach, the 2024 International winner, is favourite after finishing a close second at the International last year.

Ben Reynolds and Steve Watmough have also won the International in the past and are entered too.

Terry Booth, fifth M55 in 2024, moves into the age group between the trial and the International and is another team contender. So is Phil Parry, who made the team last year.

Mark Cursons, who was in England's winning 2024 M60 team alongside Leach, Reynolds and Watmough, is also vying for a team place.

BMAF 3000m winner John Foley should also be to the fore. So should Stephen Brinklow, who is new to the age group, and Richard Johnson, based on his sub-17 5km this summer.