Richard Kilty’s young sprinting talent Celine Obinna-Alo is only getting started

The European under-18 medallist and British record-holder talks about her progress and learning her sprinting craft from Richard Kilty.

Celine Obinna-Alo’s athletics journey may only be four years old, but already the 16-year-old has a European medal to her name and a coach with a wealth of experience at the very top of the sport.

Her breakthrough began to gather real momentum at the end of 2025, when she clocked 7.34 for 60m to break the British under-17 indoor record. It lowered the previous mark of 7.35, set by Asha Philip in 2007, and underlined just how rapidly she was progressing.

The progress continued this summer at the European Under-18 Championships, where Obinna-Alo claimed bronze and ran a personal best of 11.45 in the 100m. It was another significant milestone in a season that has seen her take her first steps on to the international stage.

Behind that progress is a coaching partnership with Richard Kilty, the former world and European indoor champion and Olympic relay medallist who has been working with Obinna-Alo since 2024. For a young athlete still learning her way in the sport, she now has the experience of one of Britain’s most successful sprinters helping to shape her development.

Kilty has made no secret of how highly he rates his young athlete. Speaking to BBC Radio Tees, he described Obinna-Alo as “the most naturally gifted female sprinter that there’s ever been in Britain”.

In an interview with AW in spring of last year, he also predicted that: “She’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

It is a partnership that has already produced encouraging results, but Obinna-Alo’s story is still very much at the beginning. She only joined her athletics club, Gateshead Harriers, at the age of 12, after her potential was spotted at primary school, meaning she has taken great strides in a relatively short space of time.

Now, with a British age-group record and major championship medal already secured, Obinna-Alo can begin looking towards what comes next.

How did you first get into athletics, and when did you begin?

It all started in my early days of primary school when my head teacher, Mr Kennedy, rang my dad and wanted to have a meeting with him. My dad thought maybe something bad had happened to me at school, but it turned out that my head teacher wanted my parents to register me in an athletics club. But sadly COVID-19 hit when I was 10, so I had to wait until I could join, which is why I ended up joining when I was 12.

What was your experience of the European Under-18 Championships like as a whole?

It was very rewarding to be able to represent my country at such a huge international competition, and finishing on the podium was the icing on the cake. I was expecting to finish in a higher position, but I was still really glad to be able to pull through all my races despite dealing with a quad injury which I’m fully recovered from now.

How did being coached by Richard Kilty come about?

It all started in May 2024, when I won the North East Championships. Richard and my manager, Danny Talbot, came up to me and my dad after I won, and they explained their plans and how they wanted to help me in sprinting. I was really shocked when it first happened, but I was also really grateful. It’s just been amazing and it’s been a really good journey. As you can see by the results, it’s all been worthwhile.

What is his coaching like behind the scenes?

It’s amazing to be coached by a genius like Richard because he teaches me world-class coaching techniques. We’re also really optimistic, high achievers and we like to set out our plans before each season starts so we look at what we need to do and do it together. He also supports me and my family on and off the track, which is amazing. I’ve gained so much confidence this season from being able to work with him and so many talented and fantastic people from the GB junior squad. They’ve also helped me to shape my personality, which I think has been really helpful.

What do you think the biggest lesson has been so far in your athletics career?

I think it’s just to listen to your body, listen to your parents and listen to your coach.

Who do you look up to in athletics?

I look up to Elaine Thompson-Herah and Florence Griffith Joyner. I just think that they’re really inspiring and really good role models for young athletes to look up to. I love watching old videos of them and learning from their sprint techniques.

What are the next goals you’re aiming towards?

Firstly, to stay away from injury! And, secondly, to take every race as it comes.