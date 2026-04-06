adidas Hyperboost Edge: Big Stack, Big Boost

The adidas Boost returns in its highest stack version yet

The Adidas Hyperboost Edge represents one of the brand’s boldest moves in the modern running shoe market, a full entry into the increasingly competitive, high-stack, ‘super trainer’ category. Built around maximal cushioning, high energy return and all-day comfort, it’s a shoe designed less for racing and more for stacking up consistent miles with a touch of fun underfoot.

At the core of the Hyperboost Edge is the new Hyperboost Pro midsole, a pellet-based foam derived from adidas’ high-performance Lightstrike Pro compound and the brand’s Boost cushioning technology. The aim here is clear: deliver a lighter, more responsive ride while maintaining the plush protection expected from a max-cushion daily trainer.

The numbers alone tell part of the story. With a heel stack height approaching 45mm and a forefoot stack around 39mm, this is a seriously high platform, well above the average daily trainer and indeed World Athletics competition rules. But this is a training shoe with comfort in mind, rather than speed. It translates into a ride that prioritises shock absorption, long-run comfort and an incredibly responsive ride.

Despite that towering stack, the shoe manages to remain relatively competitive in weight, sitting under 9oz (approx. 255g). That balance between cushioning and weight is central to its appeal.

Underfoot, adidas uses a Lighttraxion outsole, designed to provide grip while keeping overall weight down. Coverage is strategically placed rather than full-length, contributing to smoother transitions and a slightly more flexible feel than you might expect from such a large shoe.

The upper of the shoe features a Primeweave engineered mesh upper, intended to offer a snug, performance-oriented fit.

The Hyperboost Edge is a shoe that immediately feels substantial. Step-in comfort is excellent, with a deep, cushioned sensation that absorbs impact effectively, particularly noticeable on easy and steady-paced runs.

The standout characteristic is the ride feel. There’s a clear sense of bounce from the Hyperboost Pro foam, particularly when cruising at moderate paces. Heel-to-toe transitions are smooth and predictable, aided by the geometry and the rocker-like flow of the midsole.

However, this isn’t a shoe that thrives on speed. The combination of high stack and overall bulk means it can feel slightly cumbersome when trying to pick up the pace. It lacks the snappy, aggressive turnover of plated shoes or lighter tempo trainers, positioning it firmly as a daily mileage and long-run option rather than a versatile do-it-all performer.

Stability is surprisingly good for such a high-stack shoe. The platform is relatively contained compared to some, but still provides enough underfoot confidence for most runners.

Out on the road, the Hyperboost Edge delivers a very specific kind of run. On my first easy 10-mile outing, the immediate impression was just how protected and cushioned everything felt. There’s a sense that the shoe absorbs almost all road impact, making it particularly suited to recovery runs or days when the legs feel heavy.

As the pace increased slightly, the foam began to come alive a little more, offering a gentle rebound that encourages a smooth, rolling stride. However, when pushing into faster efforts, the shoe struggled to keep up. It felt more like it wanted to cruise than respond.

Over longer distances, the cushioning really comes into its own. The shoe excels at maintaining comfort deep into a run, reducing fatigue and keeping things consistent. In short, it’s a shoe that rewards patience. Stay within its comfort zone, and it performs well.

The adidas Hyperboost Edge is an ambitious and intriguing addition to the super trainer category. It delivers on its promise of maximum cushioning, smooth transitions, and long-distance comfort, making it a strong option for easy miles and recovery runs.

The upper could perhaps be a little lighter and more flexible, but there’s a price to pay here for the obvious style-conscious customers that adidas will perhaps taking aim at with the shoe.

Ultimately, this is a specialist daily trainer, one that prioritises protection and comfort above all else. For runners who value those qualities, it offers a distinctive and enjoyable ride with a little Edge.

adidas Hyperboost Edge - £170 – Available NOW