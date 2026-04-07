World Athletics to introduce standalone World Marathon Champs

Athens tipped to stage first edition of new global marathon championships from 2030.

World Athletics has confirmed plans to remove the marathon from the World Athletics Championships programme and replace it with a standalone global event from 2030.

The marathon will still feature at the 2027 and 2029 editions of the World Championships, but from 2031 onwards it – or any other road running distance – will no longer be included.

Instead, a new World Marathon Championships will be introduced in 2030 and staged annually, with men and women competing in alternate years – the same frequency as the current World Championships marathon.

The separate World Athletics Road Running Championships will continue as an annual event.

As part of this new direction, World Athletics has confirmed the opening of formal exploratory discussions for Athens to host the inaugural World Athletics Marathon Championships in 2030.

World Athletics and the Hellenic Athletics Federation (SEGAS), with the cooperation of the Region of Attica, have also agreed a strategic partnership to elevate the Athens Marathon The Authentic to the highest tier of global road racing.

The race has been awarded Elite Label status, recognising its unique place in sporting history and its long-term potential within the international calendar. This partnership marks the beginning of an ambitious multi-year investment programme designed to modernise the original Olympic course while preserving its 2500-year heritage.

“We are delighted to be exploring the possibility of a standalone World Marathon Championships with Athens – the place where this iconic discipline was born,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“Few events in sport carry the weight and resonance of the marathon; it is both a test of the very highest performance and a celebration of mass participation. This is an opportunity to create a dedicated global celebration of marathon running, held in a setting that honours its heritage while shaping a modern championship that reflects the scale and spirit of the global running community."

World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon added: “The marathon is one of the most universal events in sport, and Athens is its spiritual home. Exploring the possibility of a future standalone World Marathon Championships here reflects our ambition to bring the sport’s greatest global showcase back to where it all began. This roadmap ensures the event meets the rigorous technical and operational standards required for the world’s most prestigious stage.”

As part of its transition to a global-tier event, the Athens Marathon – which will be held this year on 8 November – is aligning its registration structure with World Athletics' Elite standards. This investment supports the expanded medical, safety and participant services required for its new status.