Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 – the brand’s lightest ever racer

AW Performance Products Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 – the brand’s lightest ever racer

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 – the brand’s lightest ever racer

Log out
AW
Published: 23rd April, 2026
Updated: 23rd April, 2026
BY Paul Freary
affiliate article
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Adidas has introduced its lightest and fastest ever Adizero shoe, the Adizero Adios Pro 3.

Weighing in at just 97g, the shoe is the culmination of three years of research and is 30% lighter than its predecessor, said to improve running economy by 1.6%.

Set for a debut in Sunday’s London Marathon on the feet of Sabastian Sawe, the shoe is a reimagining of the interplay between high-tech foam midsoles and carbon fibre plates.

“Our goal was two digits on the scale, with better performance than we’ve ever had,” says Stephan Scholten, VP Product at adidas.

Adidas Adios Pro Evo 3
Adidas Adios Pro Evo 3

At the pinnacle of the Adizero franchise, the Evo 3 introduces a series of breakthrough innovations designed to unlock maximum speed and efficiency:

  • Next-generation Lightstrike Pro Evo foam – adidas’ lightest and most responsive foam to date, at nearly 50% less weight than previous iterations. With a 39mm stack, it maximises cushioning, propulsion and energy return across every stride.
  • A reimagining of carbon technology with ENERGYRIM – a revolution in carbon-integrated design that redefines how stiffness and propulsion are delivered in a supershoe.
  • Ultra-lightweight upper and precision detailing – stripped back and engineered with inspiration from technologies in kitesurfing sails, the upper delivers a weightless feel with precise support.
  • A more efficient outsole design – featuring strategically placed Continental™ rubber in the forefoot to provide reliable traction at high speeds, without compromising weight. 

Patrick Nava, GM Running at adidas, says: “Creating the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 pushed us to think differently from the very start. We weren’t just trying to improve on what we’d done before, we wanted to see how far we could go.

"We went through more than a dozen iterations, working closely with our athletes and testing everywhere from our labs in Herzogenaurach to high-altitude camps in Kenya and Ethiopia. At that level, every detail really matters; we were measuring things down to the nearest nanogram.

"It was a long process, but it’s led to something we believe genuinely changes what a race-day shoe can feel like.”

Adidas Adios Pro Evo 3
Adidas Adios Pro Evo 3

The shoe will launch with a highly limited release, with ambitious runners able to sign up for the chance to get their hands on a pair from April 23. This will be followed by a wider release for the autumn marathon season.

The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 will cost £500/$500 

AW
athletes mentioned
Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link