Biggest, faster and more responsive, the latest shoes deliver in all the right places

HOKA – Skyward X 2 - £190.00

Built on a high-stack, max-cushioned midsole, this shoe also features a carbon plate to make it a ‘super-trainer’ tuned for daily miles. The PEBA midsole provides a plush and responsive ride, which, when coupled with the convex shape of the carbon plate, adds a little spring to each stride.

The shoe is a little lighter than the previous version, but with such a high stack of cushioning, it’s still more suitable for faster-paced training than race day.

The premium jacquard mesh upper provides a sock-like fit and suits the feel of the shoe; plush, cushioned and neat.

The shoe feels engaging from the moment you pull it on, and once on the move, the springboard effect of the plate within the midsole becomes apparent for a likely and entertaining running experience that delivers mile after mile.

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Skechers – Aero Razor - £135.00

The all-new Skechers AERO Razor continues the brand’s theme of highly responsive shoes at good value price points.

This model brings the Super Critical HYPER BURST PRO midsole foam to a lightweight racer-trainer at what is nowadays considered an entry-level price point.

Contained within the midsole is the brand’s unique H-wing carbon plate. A H-shaped plate that delivers additional forefoot toe-off spring across the foot without adding excess weight. A Goodyear rubber outsole provides full coverage across the shoe and ensures great traction on a variety of surfaces.

The highly breathable mesh upper and sawtooth laces give this shoe a race-day fit and feel, and its performance also makes it a viable racing shoe option. Its durability and good value only add to its appeal to make it a versatile option.

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Reebok – Floatzig Tread - £123.00

Reebok's first treadmill-focused shoe combines their dual-density superfloat midsole in the Zigtech configuration for a stable and responsive ride. Being aimed at indoor use, the upper is highly breathable and focuses on maximum ventilation and comfort with focused zones to draw air in as your feet move through the air.

The shoe has a reasonably broad footprint, which, despite being a neutral shoe, helps it remain very stable for a wide range of runners at a wide range of paces. There's also a great outsole that ensures excellent traction, proves to be very durable and yet doesn’t add excessive weight to the shoe.

The shoe is competitively priced, and although treadmill-focused, it could also prove to be a versatile multi-use model for gym and multi-sport activities.

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Saucony – Endorphin Elite 3 - £300.00

With a redesigned midsole geometry to add stability, Saucony say this is their most efficient racing shoe to date. The Elite 2 was one of the softest and ‘bounciest’ shoes on the market, but some found it unstable. This version addresses that and feels altogether more balanced.

The midsole is the super-soft IncrediRUN foam with a new slotted carbon plate, which aims to increase stability, give a smoother, more efficient ride and aid toe-off. The neat upper wraps the foot well with a high-performance fit and holds it securely when at speed.

The new Elite 3 does indeed feel more stable and super-responsive, as well as still feeling like the most cushioned carbon racing shoe on the market. For those seeking the benefit of a carbon-plated racing shoe without sacrificing cushioning, the Elite 3 is still probably the best choice right now.

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Brooks – Ghost 18 - £135.00

This seasonal update to the highly popular Ghost model from Brooks sees the features that have made the previous model so popular remain, with an updated upper for a better fit and feel.

The DNA Loft v3 nitrogen infused midsole provides the familiar cushioned, responsive and durable ride and adds a new Ortholite sockliner for a softer step-in feel. The new triple-jacquard mesh upper elevates the fit, with a super plush feel like that of the brands range topping models. A flat knit tongue with zonal cushioning also helps give the revised version a more premium feel.

For those seeking a good value, stable neutral, daily training shoe for a variety of paces, the Ghost 18 remains one of the best choices around.

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Mizuno – Wave Rider 30 - £140.00

Celebrating its 30th edition, the Wave Rider 30 really is the best yet! Bringing the shoe bang up to date in terms of technology, this is a generational update that transforms the model.

The familiar full-length Wave Plate is still present in the shoe and continues to aid both stability and cushioning, only now it is sandwiched by the brand’s Enerzy NXT midsole in a deeper cushion stack. The overall geometry of the shoe’s midsole has also been tweaked and feels much bigger, plusher and more responsive.

The new engineered knit upper also gives an improved fit and feel, with a lightweight, breathable knit construction that conforms to the foot and features a gusseted tongue that fits perfectly.

The new Wave Rider runs beautifully smoothly with an exciting and responsive feel that feels great at any pace. The 30th edition transforms the model yet allows it to remain a great option in the daily training shoe sector.

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ASICS – Gel Kayano 33 - £180.00

Back for the 33rd generation, the GEL-KAYANO 33 once again aims to tweak the formula for supportive daily training shoes. Gone is the 4D support of the previous couple of generations, with a new FLUIDSUPPORT technology that aims to adapt to your changing biomechanical needs throughout each stride, providing guidance during key phases of the gait cycle while allowing natural foot motion for smooth, efficient transitions.

This new midsole is essentially a dual-density construction of the brands FF BLAST PLUS and FF BLAST MAX foams. Both foams offer great cushioning, with the FF BLAST MAX being just a little firmer and occupying a larger area on the medial side of the foot to reduce excessive overpronation.

The shoe works very well in terms of support and control, providing comfort and guidance during critical phases of the gait while retaining a natural foot motion and smooth, efficient transitions.

A familiar, high-quality upper provides a familiar, plush fit, and overall, this update to the Kayano helps it remain one of the best, premium options for stability in a highly cushioned training shoe.

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Brooks – Ghost AMP - £135.00

Taking the popular Ghost model and ‘amplifying’ the experience, this new model gives a lighter, lively ride than the Ghost 18. The new DNA Hype midsole foam is a super-critical, PEBA-infused compound, with a denser, second-density insert located under the toe box to give a ‘poppier’, more responsive toe-off during faster-paced runs.

The traditional strobel board that usually sits between the shoe's sockliner and midsole cushioning has been removed, placing your foot directly on top of the midsole foam to further amplify the running sensation.

The geometry of the Ghost AMP is a little lower, with a 6mm heel-toe drop, which again makes for a slightly faster feel to the foot strike, but along with a slightly wider footprint helps keep the foot stable.

The Ghost AMP sits in a competitive section of the market; responsive, daily trainers. But thanks to its stability, it proves to be one of the best lightweight, versatile shoes on the market.

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ASICS – Superblast 3 - £200.00

The new version of the popular Superblast model sees the shoe updated with a layer of the brand’s FF LEAP midsole foam. Coming from the METASPEED racing shoes, this foam gives the shoe an even more responsive and energetic feel.

At a stack height of just over 46mm, the Superblast 3 is one of the highest stack models on the market, and it certainly feels like there is a lot of shoe beneath your feet, even given its lightweight. The midsole combines the FF LEAP and FF BLAST foams, and together they provide a very balanced and smooth ride with an undeniably bouncy, trampoline-like feel.

Given the stack and volume of the midsole, the Superblast 3 does take a few miles to get used to, but once you do, it provides a running experience that’s fun and lively at any speed, making it a shoe you want to reach for every day.

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