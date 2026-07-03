CONICA extends European Athletics partnership until 2030

CONICA has extended its partnership with European Athletics until 2030 and will continue as an Official Supplier for a number of the governing body's major championships.

The agreement covers several events between 2027 and 2030, including the European Athletics Championships, European Athletics Indoor Championships, European Athletics Team Championships First Division, and the European Athletics U23, U20 and U18 Championships.

The events included in the deal are:

2027 European Athletics Indoor Championships

2028 European Athletics Championships

2029 European Athletics Indoor Championships

2030 European Athletics Championships

2027 European Athletics Team Championships First Division

2029 European Athletics Team Championships First Division

2027 European Athletics U23 Championships

2029 European Athletics U23 Championships

2027 European Athletics U20 Championships

2029 European Athletics U20 Championships

2028 European Athletics U18 Championships

2030 European Athletics U18 Championships

CONICA chief executive Chirag Shah said: “Extending our partnership with European Athletics until 2030 is an important milestone for CONICA and a reflection of the trust and collaboration we have built over the years.

"Together, we share a common vision of supporting athletes with high-performance sports infrastructure and creating the best possible environments for international competition. We are excited to continue contributing to some of Europe’s most prestigious athletics events in the years ahead.”

European Athletics president Dobromir Karamarinov welcomed the renewed agreement: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with CONICA through to 2030. In athletics, long-term relationships with trusted and high-quality partners are extremely important.

"CONICA has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence, innovation and the continued development of athletics across Europe. This renewed agreement provides stability and confidence as we continue to deliver world-class events for athletes, fans and Member Federations, while also helping to strengthen the future of our sport.”

The partnership between CONICA and European Athletics has been in place for a number of years, with the company supplying athletics track surfaces and sports infrastructure at several continental championships.