AW promotion: New training platform uses the latest AI technology to help ease the load for athletes and coaches

As an athlete, finding the right training plan to suit your precise needs can be a difficult and lengthy process. For coaches, writing those training plans can also eat up time which might be better spent on other aspects of a job which never stops.

The new US-based online training platform, Zihi, has been designed to lighten the load.

Using the very latest Artificial Intelligence (AI technology), it takes each athlete’s individual circumstances – goals, targets, training environments, etc – and calls on a breadth of sports science and coaching expertise to produce a bespoke training plan.

“The way it works is very straightforward,” says co-founder Revere Greist, a keen Ironman triathlete himself. “In many ways it emulates the best practices of a good endurance sports coach.

“We will ask people about the time they have available to train and the facilities they have available to train at, plus we’ll get some performance-based information – what’s your age, your gender? What goals do you have for your season and what would you like to do? What’s your level of experience in the sport? That’s the basic information we need to build a training plan.”

And that’s where the AI comes in. Using an approach called reinforcement learning, Zihi will call on its “neural network” to come up with a solution to fit the individual. As athletes then complete workouts and enter data from a wearable device like a GPS watch, as well as subjective information about perceived exertion and recovery, Zihi learns how the athlete responds to training and adjusts the training plan accordingly.

“The coach can also tailor Zihi to his or her group of athletes,” adds Greist. “The coach can use Zihi to generate training plans and then use what we call exception rules to really tailor the plans to their own expertise, what they want and specific things they know about their athletes.”

What is Zihi?

Zihi is a training platform for endurance coaches and athletes, which combines the best of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bridge the gap between human coaching on the one hand and static, off-the-shelf training plans on the other.

Why use Zihi?

Athlete benefits:

» Zihi brings proven, sport science-based approaches to your training, boosting your performance and limiting injury risk. It takes into account factors including recovery from injury, training at altitude, gender and sport specific workouts.

» Your plan is based on the time you have available to train and access training facilities. Get a new training plan every time your schedule changes.

» Zihi adapts to you by tracking your performance in workouts, recovery and training respsonse. Your plan is based on specific workouts for your primary sport.

Coach benefits:

» Use Zihi’s Artificial Intelligence to develop a comprehensive training plan for each athlete you coach. Let Zihi monitor your athletes’ progress. Message directly with your athletes in Zihi – there’s no need to use a separate messaging platform or app. Save time and take on more athletes.

» We keep up with the latest sport science so you don’t have to. Feel confident that your athletes are receiving training plans based on the most up-to-date training approaches and techniques.

» Use Zihi’s Exception Rules tool to incorporate your coaching expertise and experience or address the specific needs of an athlete.

Sign up to Zihi at zihipro.com