World indoor 400m record for Khaleb McRae

American clocks 44.52 at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville on Friday.

Khaleb McRae beat Kerron Clement's world indoor 400m record of 44.57 with 44.52 at the World Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Fayetteville on Friday (Feb 13).

The 25-year-old, who was part of the United States silver medal-winning 4x400m at the World Championships in Tokyo last year, passed 200m in 21.24 before going on to win by just over a second from William Jones.

If ratified, McRae’s time would be an improvement by five hundredths of a second on the official world record of 44.57 set by Kerron Clement on the same track back in 2005.

Michael Norman (44.52) and Christoper Morales Williams (44.49) have posted quicker times, but neither were ratified for record purposes.

KcRae, who won at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix earlier this year, had a previous indoor PB of 45.02. He set his outdoor best of 43.91 last year and reached the semifinals at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Elsewhere, Olympic champion Julien Alfred clocked a world-leading 6.99 to win the women's 60m ahead of Jacious Sears (7.03) and Brianna Lyston (7.07).