Armagh wins for Nick Griggs and Emily Haggard-Kearney

Armagh wins for Nick Griggs and Emily Haggard-Kearney

AW
Published: 13th February, 2026
Updated: 13th February, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

Griggs clocks 13:37 in the 5km as Haggard-Kearney runs 9:07 in women's 3km on a night of fast times.

Irish athletes won the main races at the Armagh international road races on Thursday (Feb 12) with Nick Griggs taking the men's 5km in 13:37 and Emily Haggard-Kearney the women's 3km in 9:07.

Both athletes won convincingly on a course that has gained a reputation as one of the quickest in the world.

In total, an incredible 129 athletes broke the 15-minute barrier.

Griggs' victory was also a course record and the first win by an Irish athlete here in 32 years.

Nick Griggs (Keith McClure)

A total of 23 runners also broke the 14-minute barrier.

Griggs, 21, is the reigning European under-23 cross-country champion and owns the parkrun 'world record' of 13:44.

“I only live 20 minutes away and have spent the past few years watching along The Mall,” he said. “It’s really, really special to do it in front of a home crowd. It’s class – and I felt the crowd behind me every lap.”

Runner-up a couple of seconds behind was Matthew Ramsden – one of many Brits who travelled in search of a fast time – with another Irish runner, Callum Morgan, third in 13:39 as Alfie Manthorpe was a further second back in fourth.

Emily Haggard-Kearney (Keith McClure)

Haggard-Kearney has been a regular in the AW cross-country results round-ups this winter, especially as the winner of Manchester League races.

Behind her, Danielle Donegan clocked 9:12 as she edged past Louise Shanahan by one second to earn the runner-up spot.

As well as Brits and Irish, there were runners from as far afield as Australia, Sweden, France, Finland, Belgium and Poland.

Full results, see here.

athletes mentioned
