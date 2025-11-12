Women's 100m to kick-start action at the LA 2028 Olympics

For the first time in Olympic history, athletics will span the entire period of the Games.

The women's 100m final, one of athletics' blue riband events, will kick-start action at the LA 2028 Olympics, with all three rounds of the event taking place on the opening day (July 15).

The morning session will feature both the preliminary round – which showcases lower-ranked athletes – and the first round, with the semi-finals and final unfolding in the evening session.

World Athletics has stated that "the overwhelming majority of athletes who were consulted said they would prefer to do all rounds in one day", adding that athletes told the governing body "if they have two to three years to plan and prepare for this, they can and will do it".

Sha'Carri Richardson, who secured the world 100m title in Budapest two years ago and will almost certainly be one of the biggest stars at her home Olympics, said: "Track and field is having its moment and the road to LA28 is about to be something special, especially for the women’s sprints. The talent, energy, and competition … it’s all going to shine.

"Just look at day one of the LA Games. I’m locked in on accomplishing some personal goals and doing my part to help the sport keep growing and inspiring the next generation at home in the USA and across the globe."

Dina Asher-Smith, who has claimed two world 100m medals on top of her 200m gold from 2019, said: "It will be an honour for the women’s 100m to open the LA Games. It’s such an exciting opportunity – celebrating enduring legacy, strength and global power of women’s sprinting, exactly 100 years on from the first time women competed in Olympic Track and Field."

As well as the women's 100m, the men’s 10,000m and women’s shot put finals will also feature in the opening session, followed by the men’s 100m final on day two of the Games.

In total, athletics will be contested across 13 days between July 15-30, 2028. In-stadium competition at the LA Memorial Coliseum – which hosted track and field action at the LA 1984 Games – will run for the first 10 days (July 15-24), before the focus shifts to the road events on July 27, 29 and 30, culminating in the men’s marathon on the final day, with medals presented during the closing ceremony.

Finals will feature in 17 of the 20 sessions, with the schedule presenting double opportunities for athletes in events like the 100m & 200m, 200m & 400m (plus relays), 800m & 1500m, 1500m & 5000m, 5000m & 10,000m, and long jump & triple jump.

There will also be a new repechage format, which made its debut in Paris last summer and was hotly debated.

Athletes will have at least 36 hours between round one and the repechage in the 400m and around 24 hours in both the 800m and 1500m. The mixed 4x100m relay will also make its Olympic debut, slotting between the 100m and 200m events.

At this stage, only the event allocation per session has been finalised. World Athletics will now work with the LA28 Organising Committee for the Olympic Games over the next two and a half years to finalise the detailed timetable.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "It is in the spirit of collaboration between World Athletics, LA28, Olympic Broadcasting Services, IOC and NBC as Host Broadcaster that we have landed on an athletics programme that will start with a bang as our women’s sprinters take centre stage on day one and then the men’s sprinters on day two to maximise and sustain global interest after the Opening Ceremony.

"It is a schedule that is both innovative but also honours tradition, with the men’s marathon on the final day, and, with one eye on LA84, athletes can dare to dream to emulate Olympic legends of the past through the compelling proposition of the maximum amount of potential doubles."