Sub-four for Joe Wigfield at the Vitality Westminster Mile

Wigfield clocks 3:59.77 as Holly Dixon wins women's mile in 4:30 at a festival of mile running in London.

Joe Wigfield ran a sub-four-minute mile for second consecutive year at the Vitality Westminster Mile on Saturday (Sept 27).

The 25-year-old clocked 3:59.77 at the BMC Bannister Mile, which ended the Vitality Westminster Mile programme of races.

Sam Charig was runner-up ahead of third-placed Ian Crowe, as both ran 4:01.

On the women’s side, Holly Dixon sprinted across the line in 4:30 to finish ahead of Khahisa Mhlanga (4:31) and Lucy Armitage (4:35).

Wigfield said: “Yes, that was good, it feels so fast compared to a track. I just remember from last year that it's over so quickly and it feels like the 400m marker doesn't feel like a lap of a track, and I just knew as soon as I turned that right corner at the top of the road I needed to push on. I used my experience from last year, once you get around this corner first, you've pretty much got it won.”

Dixon said: “It was good! I knew there were some quick 800m girls in there, so it was just about using more of my aerobic fitness. I think I paced it well, I felt it went off fast and then I came back a little bit and pushed on the home straight.

“It goes so much quicker [running on the central London course], I much prefer running like that on the road.”

In total, the 6535 finishers in the Westminster Mile races was the most in the event since 2019, as families came out in force to join the partner waves that featured some recognisable names from the world of sport, film and television.

Leading The Body Coach Foundation Wave was The Body Coach, Joe Wicks, as he completed the one-mile route with his family. Sir Alastair Cook, former England cricket captain, ran with the Ruth Strauss Foundation Wave, while TV personality Rachel Riley ran with her children in the Children with Cancer UK Wave.

Elaine Rayner, event lead of the Vitality Westminster Mile, said: “The Vitality Westminster Mile offers something for everyone. From thousands of families running together around the stunning St James’s Park course to remarkable moments like seeing 99-year-old Elizabeth cross the finish line or a record-breaking wave of superheroes – it is such a feel-good day for all the family.

“The positive vibes carried through to the Vitality Wellness Festival in Green Park, where participants and passers-by alike joined the celebrations. We hope the inspiration sparked today will bring even more people to the Vitality Westminster Mile in 2026, with entries open now.”

On Sunday the Vitality London 10,000 will see around 20,000 people take to the roads of central London, enjoying the picturesque surroundings of St Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and Buckingham Palace.

London 2012 Olympic champion Jess Ennis-Hill will get the event underway from 9:30am, with Eilish McColgan – who is going for a record-equalling third victory – Jessica Warner-Judd and David Weir among those taking part.