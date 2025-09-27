Hollie Arnold wins javelin bronze at World Para Champs

Arnold opens Britain's campaign in Delhi with a medal in the F46 event.

Hollie Arnold claimed bronze in the F46 javelin on day one (Sept 27) of the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India.

Arnold opened the competition with a season's best throw of 41.94m to take the lead. But Noëlle Roorda of the Netherlands threw a personal best of 43.74m in the fourth round to win gold.

At her eighth World Championships, Arnold consistently threw over 40m, but the Uzbekistan athlete, Shahinakhon Yigitalieva, claimed the silver just 3cm ahead of her.

After taking the last nine months off from the sport following the Paris Paralympics, Arnold had mixed emotions, saying: "It's amazing to come out here and medal at all – it's been a real journey for me this year. I've had nine months off and that's a really long time – the longest I've ever had in my career.

"It's on the day and unfortunately, the girls just threw a little bit further than me. But I came out and threw consistently – there was a really big throw in there – it's just life. I'm so proud of myself – and it's taken a very long time to feel like that.

"I was absolutely broken after Paris – I didn't think there was a way back, so to come here and win another major medal makes me so proud of myself."

Watch the action live via the Paralympics YouTube Channel with results here.