Scott Lincoln claims national title No.21 in Birmingham

Shot putter throws 20.80m to win another gold to add to his huge collection at the Novuna UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham, while high jumper Joel Clarke-Khan makes a welcome return to winning ways.

Scott Lincoln arrived back in rainswept Britain on Friday from his sunny new training base in Melbourne, Australia, with the goal of winning his 21st national title in Birmingham on Sunday (Feb 15). He succeeded with ease as he threw a best of 20.80m with Patrick Swan taking silver with 17.12m and Dillon Claydon bronze with 16.87m. But Lincoln has bigger goals this year.

He would love to win a medal at next month's World Indoor Championships, plus of course the European Champs and Commonwealth Games this summer. Most of all, he would like to take down the long-time British record of 21.68 metres held by Geoff Capes.

Such are his high standards, he wasn't happy with his performance in Birmingham and hopes to improve in the two competitions he has planned – one indoors, one outdoors – before the World Indoors.

"I am so frustrated right now," he said. "I have just come off a flight from Australia – it’s no excuse because I chose to come in at this time. I felt pretty good but I couldn’t quite hit the top gear today. It shows consistency but it is frustratingly close and hopefully in the next couple of weeks I can find it before the worlds.

"I have just got to control the competition excitement now. I am ready to go with everything else. No matter how old you are, how many British titles you have won, you still get excited for these events."

Lincoln admitted he was stoked up with caffeine to try to combat the jetlag and also lift himself ahead of throwing. But it didn't quite click this weekend.

"My set up now is all about me and being ready for those majors," he said. "I just have to be controlled and everything else will take care of itself. We are targeting a big throw at the worlds and these competitions are good little pointers to see where we are, so we will build from here."

Joel Clarke-Khan won the men's high jump with 2.19, beating Regan Corrin on countback. It marked a pleasing return to winning ways for Clarke-Khan after a period of injuries and disillusionment with high jump after failing to make the Paris Olympics.

Clarke-Khan even took up long jump at one point but fractured his foot in the process before returning to high jump. With a best of 2.27m from 2022-23 and still aged only 26, he hopes to get back on to international teams this summer with his pole vaulting fiancee Molly Caudery.

"I’m ecstatic, just over the moon," he said. "I don’t think I’ve ever jumped over 2.10 on this floor. Not only have I not jumped in ages but I have a bit of a thing with this floor. I always feel a bit poorly before it so I was extremely nervous coming into this but I built and built with it and finally connected with it at the 2:19, so I’m just happy to keep that momentum rolling and to be back here and be back as champion."

Alessandro Schenini of Giffnock North won the men's long jump with 7.53m as Jack Roach (7.52m) and Daniel Emegbor (7.50m) took silver and bronze.

"I would have liked to have jumped further but I just wanted to come in and win," said Schenini, who became the first Scottish athlete to win this title since 1968.

"I kept thinking ‘when is someone going to jump further?’ because the first jump wasn’t very far. But I was in the lead, and it felt easy enough. I won the outdoor championships with my first round jump but I didn’t jump much again because I had cramps, so I wanted to get a good last jump because the crowd were great, but sadly the jump wasn’t that great."