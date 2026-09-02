Sarah Roberts leads a host of British multi-medallists as World Masters Champs continues in Daegu

Roberts claimed her third gold of the championships, Proctor and Grange both completed distance doubles and there were world records galore for the relay teams as Britain's medal count kept climbing in Daegu.

Britain added to their medal haul in Korea as the second part of the World Masters Championships unfolded between the two rest days on August 26 and August 31, with Sarah Roberts, David Proctor, Paul Grange, Rob McHarg, Suzanna Wise, Evaun Williams, Anthony Treacher and Steve Allen all becoming multiple champions, Steve Smythe reports.

Following 800m and 10km successes, Roberts won her third W75 gold by four minutes with a 23:29.21 5000m and also beat the W70 competitors. She also picked up a silver in a close 200m.

Proctor completed the middle-distance double with an M40 1500m win in a fast 3:56.06. According to information supplied by statistical website Tilastopaja, he defeated the 2004 Olympic steeplechase bronze medallist Paul Koech, who is still ranked fourth all-time with his 7:54.31 over the barriers in 2012.

Grange also made it an 800/1500m double as he won a competitive M45 race with a strong sprint in 4:09.12. McHarg followed up his easy 800m victory and championships record with a four-second win in the longer event in 4:38.78.

In scorching temperatures, Colin Spivey won the M90 5000m unopposed but he did beat both the M85 competitors.

Williams added to her gold collection with a W85 discus win, her 18.45m giving her just a 26cm winning margin. She then threw a similar 18.61m to win the javelin by over five metres. She did not contest the shot but did win the Weights Pentathlon gold by being the best in all five throws.

Caroline Marler, a 2:06.9 800m performer, won W75 javelin gold 50 years after she was in the 1976 Olympic Trials final over two laps.

The 1986 Commonwealth Games champion Andy Ashurst won the pole vault on countback with a 3.70m leap, ahead of the Philippines' Emerson Obiena, who is the father of world medallist Ernest John Obiena.

Mark Wyndham-Jones won the M75 discus with a 38.25m throw. Suzanna Wise easily won the W35 weight while Anthony Treacher comfortably won the M85 long jump with a 3.24m leap. Later in the day, Treacher easily won the M85 200m in 39.70. Wise also made it a double with a W35 Throws Pentathlon gold.

World indoor 400m champion Richard White took gold in the M65 300m hurdles in 46.53. Brian Wilder won the M50 half-marathon in a fine 73:16.

Steve Allen added M70 20km walking gold to his 10km walks gold, and also won team gold alongside Ian Torode and M75 runner-up (and 1980 Olympian) Ian Richards, who again actually headed the M70 field.

With so few sprinters compared to normal, Britain found 4x100m relay medals hard to come by and could only pick up M45 and M60 bronzes. After winning M60 100m gold in a world record, John Wright injured himself and was unable to contest the 200m or relay.

There were sprint relay world records for Japan, Australia and USA. There was a staggering M55 javelin where the first three broke the world record and Japan's Yuji Nakane won by a single centimetre with a 49.44m throw.

Kenyan Paul Kipkorir, a former 28:04 10km and 60:57 half-marathon performer who served a two-year ban from 2019 to 2021, won the M40 5000m by around 200 metres. Compatriot Francis Bowen Kipkoech won the M50 5000m. He set his 10,000m PB of 27:45.20 at Watford in 2003.

Japan's 49.68 performer Atsushi Yamada won the M35 400m hurdles in a championships best 51.48. Double Olympian Mahau Suguimati won the M40 hurdles event for Japan in a CBP 51.83. His PB set in 2009 is 48.67.

USA's world indoor 800m medallist Joetta Clark-Diggs won the W60 200m in US record and championships best 27.44 just ahead of 100m winner and 200m world record-holder Iris Opitz.

World Masters Championships, Daegu, Korea, August 22-September 3 (results from August 27-30 below)...

Men

M35: 200 (-1.2): 1 R O'Neil Barnswell (JAM) 21.62

400H: 1 A Yamada (JPN) 51.48

4x100: 1 JPN 41.82; 5 GBR 43.10

M40: 1500: 1 DAVID PROCTOR 3:56.06; 2 P Koech (KEN) 3:56.87

5000: 1 P Kipkorir (KEN) 14:32.27

400H: 1 M Suguimati (JPN) 51.83

SP: 4 CALUM ELDER 14.29

4x100: 1 USA 41.89 (WR)

M45: 200 (-0.5): 1 L Martinez (SWE) 22.69

1500: 1 PAUL GRANGE 4:09.12

4x100: 1 SWE 43.85; 3 GBR 45.75

M50: 5000: 1 F Bowen Kipkoech (KEN) 15:28.05; 4 BRIAN WILDER 16:08.90

SP: 3 STEPHEN McCAULEY 14.66

Wt: 1 P Kubera (GER) 20.11; 4 McCAULEY 16.39

M55: 1500: 1 A Larasen (NED) 4:23.86

TJ: 5 JOE APPIAH 11.52/0.2

JT: 1 Y Nakane (JPN) 49.44 (WR); 2 A Murtomaki (JPN) 49.43; 3 G Frank (GER) 47.61

Wt: 1 M Walczak (POL) 22.13

Throws Pen: 3 PAUL DERRIEN 3403

M60: 200 (-0.3): 1 D Gibbon (USA) 24.21

1500: 1 ROB McHARG 4:38.78

PV: 1 ANDY ASHURST 3.70; 2 E Obiena (PHI) 3.70

LJ: 3 IAN ALLEN 5.02/0.1

Wt: 1 J Cordius (DEN) 21.75

Throw Pen: 1 Cordius 4683

M65: 200 (-0.8): 4 PAT LOGAN 27.09; 6 STUART LYNN 27.59

5000: 2 DAVE CLARKE 18:25.56

300H: 1 RICHARD WHITE 46.53

LJ: 5 PETER ILO 4.72/-1.0

JT: 2 TIMOTHY NEWENHAM 45.53

4x100: 1 USA 52.77; 2 GBR 54.66

M70: 200 (-1.1): 1 G Zorn (GER) 26.14; 2 STEPHEN PETERS 26.41

300H: 1 Zorn 47.95

M75: 5000: 1 J Bermingham (AUS) 19:43.08

TJ: 1 C Marchetti (ITA) 9.86

DT: 1 MARK WYNDHAM-JONES 38.25

M80: 200 (-0.7): 1 K Brown (USA) 30.16

5000: 3 CHRIS COLEMAN 24:33.77

200H (0.0): 1 J MacDermott (IRL) 37.71

JT: 5 BRIAN YEOMANS 21.85

M85: 200 (-1.1): 1 ANTHONY TREACHER 39.70

LJ: 1 TREACHER 3.24/0.3

M90: 5000: 1 COLIN SPIVEY 34:39.27

Women

W35: 200 (0.3): 5 STACY DOWNIE 25.37

Wt: 1 SUZANNA WISE 13.43

4x100: 1 USA 47.30; 4 GBR 50.56

Throws P: 1 WISE 2397

W40: 1500: 1 R Murphy (IRL) 5:02.60

W45: 400H: 1 P Sahlberg (SWE) 64.01

W60: 200: 1 J Clark Diggs (USA) 27.44; 2 N Opitz (GER) 27.53

1500: 5 FIONA USHER 5:33.86

300H: 1 N Horibe (JPN) 50.96

LJ: 1 N Jakstiene (USA) 4.67/2.1

HJ: 1 M Buiza (ITA) 1.46; 3 Jakstiene 1.42

TJ: 1 Jakstiene 10.24

Dec: 1 Jakstiene 5884

4x100: 1 JPN 54.22 (WR); 4 GBR 62.17

W65: 200 (-0.1): 1 J Forster (AUS) 29.25; 2 E MaGuire (IRL) 29.86

HJ: 1 MaGuire 1.36

LJ: 3 GAYE CLARKE 3.59/2.5

SP: 1 H Zhang (CHN) 11.98

4x100: 1 AUS 56.88 (WR)

W70: 200 (-0.5): 1 S Montecinos (CHI) 30.33; 2 W Alexis (CAN) 31.51

LJ: 3 SUE YEOMANS 3.21/-0.2

Throws P: 5 VILMA THOMPSON 2591

W75: 200 (0.4): 1 E Peake (AUS) 37.40; 2 SARAH ROBERTS 37.91

5000: 1 ROBERTS 23:29.21

TJ: 1 A Ohinata (JPN) 8.05/0.7

JT: 1 CAROLINE MARLER 19.11

SP: 3 MARLER 9.03

W85: DT: 1 EVAUN WILLIAMS 18.45

JT: 1 WILLIAMS 18.61

Throws P: 1 WILLIAMS 4638

Half-marathon

M40: 1 P Wanjiru (KEN) 66:43

M50: 1 BRIAN WILDER 73:16

M50 TEAM: 4 GBR 4:23:58

M60 TEAM: 4 GBR 6:38:16

M80: 1 Y Ikeda (JPN) 1:45:48

W50: 1 N Uchida (JPN) 1:22:33

W60: 1 S Gibbs (NZL) 1:36:06

W65: 2 GWEN KINLOCH 1:46:14

W75: 1 J Rice (USA) 1:57:17

Road Walk

20km

M70: 1 STEVE ALLEN 2:18:57; 5 IAN TORODE 2:39:54

M75: 2 IAN RICHARDS 2:16:16

M70 TEAM: 1 GBR 7:15:07

W40: 1 V Denisselle (FRA) 1:45:15

The final part of the Championships runs from September 1-3.