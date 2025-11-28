Run through magic of Prague at the 2026 Prague International Marathon 

Join more than 11,000 runners in this epic race in one of the world's most picturesque cities.

On May 3, 2026, over 11,000 runners will be on the start line in Prague’s Old Town Square for the 31st Prague International Marathon — an event that blends history, atmosphere and the excitement of running like few other races in Europe do. Recognised with the World Athletics Elite Label, the scenic marathon is set against one of the world’s most captivating backdrops. But what makes this race unforgettable is not just the course—it’s how it feels to run it.

Early May in Prague usually brings crisp morning air and gentle afternoon warmth, with temperatures around 19–20°C. As the sun rises over the historic rooftops, runners gather in the square surrounded by Gothic towers on the square dating from the 12th century. The excitement builds as the iconic tones of Vltava—the amazing masterpiece by famous Czech composer Bedřich Smetana—echo between the buildings, and suddenly you are running through a city that seems tailor-made for marathon dreams.

The first kilometres take runners through Prague’s city centre — down Pařížská Street and across Čechův Bridge. Soon you reach a moment every runner remembers: crossing the iconic Charles Bridge between the second and third kilometre. Closed exclusively for this occasion, the bridge offers sweeping views of the Vltava River and Prague Castle. The atmosphere is quiet and almost sacred—a moment that gives you goosebumps, no matter your pace.

From there, the course follows the riverbank before revealing landmark after landmark — Malá Strana (the historic Lesser Town), the Powder Tower, the Wenceslas Square, the National Theatre, the Dancing House, and the castle rising proudly above it all—as runners cross the city’s bridges eight times. With 19 live music stages, cheering zones, and pacers for every level, the city feels alive just for you.

With an 8am start, a generous seven-hour limit, world-class medical support and thousands of spectators lining the streets, runners of all speeds feel welcome. Crossing the finish line back in Old Town Square is emotional: music, cheers, and the sudden realisation that you’ve just run through a UNESCO-worthy open-air museum.

The Prague Marathon is an experience that stays with you long after your medal is around your neck. On May 3, 2026, Prague is ready to run together.

