Thursday Thunder – women take centre stage

Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita and Dina Asher-Smith could be fighting for European medals in the 200m on August 13 next year.

Thursday evening at the European Athletics Championships in 2026 promises to be one of the best sessions of the week, especially if you’re a fan of women’s events.

Molly Caudery is likely to be flying home British hopes in the pole vault final, while there are also women’s triple jump and 3000m steeplechase finals.

The highlight, though, could be the women’s 200m final with Brits such as Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita and Dina Asher-Smith among those battling for gold.

Hunt enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough run at the World Championships in Tokyo in September when she won a surprise silver behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the United States.

At the last European Championships in Rome two years ago, though, Neita came within inches of winning the 200m title as she lost out by just one hundredth of a second to Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland.

Then there is Asher-Smith, the world champion in 2019 and current British record-holder.

Women weren’t always in the spotlight at these championships. The inaugural European event in Turin in 1934 did not feature any women’s competitions at all. At the second European Champs in 1938, the women’s events were held in Vienna, two weeks after the men’s competition took place in Paris.

When women’s events were finally held at the same venue as the men – in 1946 in Oslo – there were only four women’s track events, one of which was the sprint relay, plus five field events.

How times have changed. Women’s athletics has boomed in recent years and gradually events that were once male-only have been added to the programme for women, such as pole vault, hammer, steeplechase and 10,000m.

This means Thursday August 13 in the Alexander Stadium will be a celebration of women’s athletics with four brilliant finals to look forward to.

Thursday August 13 isn’t entirely “ladies’ night”, though. There are of course some men’s finals including the discus, 800m and conclusion of the decathlon.

