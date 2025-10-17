Road events confirmed for 2026 European Championships

City-based road events in Birmingham will include both the marathon and race walks.

With less than 300 days to go until the 2026 European Athletics Championships, organisers have confirmed that road events will be part of the programme in Birmingham.

There will be two race walks over the half-marathon and marathon, occurring on the morning of August 15, 2026. The road running marathon will take place on the morning of August 16.

Road events were a big part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the public will once again be able to see some of the world's best athletes compete against each other on the streets of Birmingham.

The track and field action for next summer's European Championships takes place at Perry Barr’s Alexander Stadium from August 10-16, 2026.

Cherry Alexander OBE, Vice President of European Athletics and Championship Director for Birmingham 2026, said: "We’re delighted to confirm the world class race walks and marathon events, giving even more spectators the chance to be part of the action next August.

"The race walks and marathon events take place outside of the stadium and offer an excellent opportunity for the public to line the route and witness the best in the world competing in the heart of Birmingham.

"We know that the enthusiasm of the fans, both local and visiting, will bring added excitement and buzz to the Championships."

Councillor Sharon Thompson, Deputy Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "Birmingham is buzzing with excitement ahead of the European Athletics Championships next August. We are proud to be the host city for this world-class event.

"It is a brilliant opportunity for residents to witness elite sport not only inside our Alexander Stadium, but also out on our streets with race walks and marathon events bringing the action directly into the heart of our communities. We can’t wait to welcome athletes, fans and visitors from across Europe and beyond."

The final timetable with detailed timings and course routes will be announced soon.

The championships will see over 1600 athletes from 48 nations compete for glory. There are 44 gold medals to be won across the seven evening sessions.

Tickets start from just £5 for children and £10 for adults.

To book and find out more, click here.