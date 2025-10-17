Jack Rowe and Verity Ockenden lead Great South Run entries

Britain’s top distance runners set for head-to-head clash in Portsmouth, with tough weather conditions expected to add to the challenge.

Some of Britain’s best endurance runners will go head-to-head on the south coast this Sunday (October 19) as the UK Athletics 10-Mile Championships return to the AJ Bell Great South Run in Portsmouth.

Now in its 35th year, the Great South Run has long been a landmark on the British road racing calendar, offering a rare chance to race the 10-mile distance. The flat, coastal course lends itself to fast times and has played host to several standout performances in recent years.

Notably, Eilish McColgan set the European 10-mile best here in 2021 with her time of 50:43 - still the course record. Other British legends have won here include Paula Radcliffe, Liz McColgan, and Mo Farah.

On Sunday, former champions Jack Rowe and Marc Scott lead a stacked men's field. Rowe, who took the title in 2021, comes into this weekend's race in strong form following his win at The Big Half last month. The Aldershot, Farnham & District athlete has made significant progress over the roads this season and will be eager to reclaim his crown.

“I feel in a good place to try and regain my title from 2021," said Rowe. "Coming off the back of a victory at the Big Half last month, my training has gone well and I’m looking forward to testing myself against the best of British in Southsea."

Standing in his way is Marc Scott, who won the Great South Run in 2019. Scott has a 10,000m European bronze medal and a 28:03 personal best over 10km on the roads, and while injury has interrupted parts of his recent seasons, he still looks in strong form.

Adding further depth to the men’s field is Jake Smith, fresh off a strong showing at the Great North Run where he was the second British finisher.

Portsmouth local Lachlan Wellington will also be one to watch. The Southsea-based athlete makes his debut at the event and will be motivated to impress in front of a home crowd.

In the women’s race, Verity Ockenden returns to Portsmouth with unfinished business. Having placed second and third in previous yesars, the Swansea Harrier is eyeing the top of the podium this time around.

Ockenden has a PB of 54:07 for 10 miles and brings a strong track and cross-country background into Sunday’s race.

Ockenden said: “I’ve always enjoyed competing at the Great South Run, I’ve finished both second and third here in the past so I’m looking forward to completing my podium places. The added incentive of the 10mile UK Championships also makes me hungry to get that win.”

Challenging her will be Holly Archer and Mary Mulhare, both of whom have sub-56 minute bests over the distance. Archer, known more for her middle-distance talent on the track, is continuing her transition to the roads, while Mulhare, the Irish-born British athlete, brings strength that could prove vital over the latter stages.

Elite Race Timings

10:15 – Elite Women’s Start

10:19 – Wheelchair & Visually Impaired Start

10:35 – Elite Men’s Start