Ryan McLeod impresses once again to win the Morpeth 10km

Catch up with the latest news from the UK domestic distance running scene.

GLOUCESTER 10km, June 28, 2026

Overall: 1 B Robinson (W Tempo) 31:36

M60: 1 M Robinson (B&W) 38:27

Women: 1 P Dendy (Almost A, W45) 39:39

MORPETH 10km, Northumberland, June 28

Ryan McLeod was back in action again and took the undulating country lanes in his stride en-route to a two-minute victory in 32:29.

The local 41-year-old had come back from heart surgery in the last couple of years, including a 2:33:19 marathon in Chester last October, but 2026 has seen a significant return to fitness.

McLeod won the Thirsk 10 and Middlesborough Half Marathon in 49:58 and 67:06 respectively but this was his first outing for three months.

Overall: 1 Ryan McLeod (Morp, M40) 32:29; 2 L Martle (Morp) 34:29

Women: 1 S Hall (Heaton) 45:45

NORTHWICH 10km, Cheshire, June 28

Overall: 1 C Williams (M40) 32:23

Women: 1 L Milner (Chesh Dr, W35) 38:16

PENKRIDGE 10km, Staffordshire, June 28

Overall: 1 L Gratton (Rude) 30:29

Women: 1 M Tibbetts (Hartshill) 39:33

W50: 1 C Beddow (R & Ride) 42:16

THAME 10km, inc Oxfordshire Championship, June 28

Overall: 1 J Davies (Oxf C) 30:30; 2 A Miell-Ingram (Radley) 31:35; 3 J Mosurera (Abing) 31:51

M45: 1 D Blake (Wit) 32:51

Women: 1 M Hawtin (Oxf C) 37:49

LEE VALLEY VELOPARK 10, London, June 27

Overall: 1 J Noblett (Lut) 53:40

ERME VALLEY RELAYS, Filham, Ivybridge, Devon, June 26

The in-form Will Battershill swapped his first claim Bristol vest to lead hosts Erme Valley to victory with the fastest lap.

After a second placed finish in the UK championships 3000-metres steeplechase five days earlier, the 26-year-old posted comfortably the fastest lap of the evening on the opening 2.5-mile circuit and Erme Valley held on to win by over four minutes.

Overall (4x2.5M): 1 Erme Valley 49:22 (W Battershill 11:35, N Brown 12:56, B Holmes 12:13, M Gilvear 12:38); 2 Exmouth 53:51; 3 SWRR 55:37

Fastest: Battershill 11:35; Holmes 12:13; A Sparkes (Teign) 12:23

M40 (4x2.5M): 1 Erme V 59:09. Fastest: R Haynes (Erme V) 13:16

M50 (4x2.5M): 1 Teignbridge 61:53. Fastest: J Frost (Muskie) 15:54

M60 (4x2.5M): 1 Erme V 70:21. Fastest: D Rayfield 17:03

Mixed (4x2.5M): 1 Teignbridge 56:53

Women (4x2.5M): 1 Tavistock 59:18 (J Gray 14:33, E Ryder 14:21, H Smith 15:17, C Walker 15:07); 2 Erme V 65:42; 3 Plymouth 69:06

Fastest: A Arnold (Plym) 13:55; Ryder 14:21; A McEwing (Erme V) 14:30

W35 (4x2.5M): 1 Teignbridge 73:53. Fastest: J Robinson (Looe) 17:03

W45 (4x2.5M): 1 Tamar 73:58. Fastest: J Hayes (Erme V) 17:44

84 teams finished

AGGIE 5, St Agnes, Cornwall, June 24

Overall: 1 S Reynolds (Truro) 26:33

M55: 1 P Whear (Corn) 28:40

M60: 1 T Wright (Corn) 29:44

M65: 1 J Eldon (Hayle) 32:15

Women: 1 K Knowles (Corn, W35) 29:52

W40: 1 E Paull (Hayle) 31:22

LAKESIDE 5km, Portsmouth, Hampshire, June 24

Overall: 1 E Galloway (Ports, U16) 15:53

M45: 1 J Baker (Chich R) 16:54

Women: 1 A Lane (Win RC) 19:23

MIDWEEK LEAGUE Division 1, STEVENAGE 10km, Hertfordshire, June 18

This previously missed result was the first of Freya Weddell’s three wins in four days in Hertfordshire.

Overall (10km approx.): 1 B Birch (Gard CR) 30:55; 2 N Lightfoot (Royst) 31:11; 3 S Buckle (St Alb, M40) 31:19

M40: 2 P Adams (St Alb) 31:57

M50: 1 K Sambridge (Ware) 33:10; 2 E De Los Rios (Trent P) 33:54

M60: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 32:57

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 33:56; 2 L Barnes (Ware) 34:20; 3 S Anderson (Royst) 34:38

W55: 1 P Habbick (St Alb) 38:48

Earlier there was a new M55 British Marathon Record.

It has belatedly come to notice that Iain Hunter a joint British and American Citizen, set a new M55 British record in the Traverse City Marathon in Michigan on 29th May 2026 at 2:31:30 (chip 2:31:28).

This bettered the previous mark of 2:32:33 (2:32:32 chip), set by Jonathan Walton at Chester on 6th October 2024. Iain has now also been added to the Power of Ten database.

Races Cancelled due to the heatwave

At least 15 road and multi-terrain races were either cancelled or, postponed and those that did go ahead were won in slower than usual times. This was due to last week’s heatwave, causing some to question why the cancellations happened.

I noted that it was not like this in the 1976 heat wave, through which I trained and raced, or in earlier hot times.

The multiple British Masters champion asked how Great Britain’s long-distance runners were expected to succeed in major international championships which are usually held in countries, where 30C+ heat is normal, if they cannot compete at home because the races have been cancelled.

Here are some further results, courtesy of Denis Shepherd

Road

ELDER PARK 10km, Glasgow, June 26

Overall: 1 Stuart Terris 34:24; 2 C McPherson 34:56

ELDER PARK 5km, Glasgow, June 26

Overall: 1 Robbie Maher 15:52; 2 Gary Pringle 15:59

Multi-terrain

SOUTH OF SCOTLAND OUTDOOR TRAIL FESTIVAL, Thornhill, June 27

Overall (100km): Duncan Fraser (M45) 4:37:15

Women: Tracy Richards 5:32:01

Overall (50km): Andrew Johnstone 2:34:35

Women: Molly Riding 2:30:41

MILNATHORT DASH 5, Milnathort, June 25

Overall: I Jordan (Centr, U20) 26:57

W40: K Lownie (PHRC) 33:45

W50: R Van Rensburg (Fife) 35:19

W60: M Martin (Fife) 41:58

Fell

BLENCATHRA (English championships counter), Mungrisedale, June 28

Overall (13km/825m): 1 B Rothery (Ilkley) 60:16; 2 D Haworth (Mat) 60:29; 3 E Corden (Dark Pk) 61:38; 4 T Wood (Ox U) 62:35; 5 J Battrick (Kesw) 63:12; 6 T Simpson (Amble) 63:13; 7 C Larkin (N’land F) 63:15; 8 O Dawson (N Fells) 63:56; 9 J Daly (SHUOC) 64:04; 10 C Allmond (Amble) 64:14; 11 M Howard (Calder V) 64:17; 12 D Lewis (Dark Pk) 64:21; 13 J Mercer (Penn) 64:23; 14 F Roden (Abbey) 64:34; 15 A Jackson (H’gate) 64:59; 16 J Dugdale (Kesw) 65:01; 17 W Walker (Clay) 65:04; 18 M Kenyon (Dark Pk) 65:11; 19 S Gunning (Cybi) 65:18; 20 M Lamb (Kesw) 65:19

M40: G Roberts (Calder V) 66:36

M45: B Abdelnoor (Amble) 68:46

M50: G Mulholland (Calder V) 69:11

M60: I Holmes (Bing) 73:00

M65: M Johnson (Bowl) 86:02

M70: S Entwisle (Penn) 91:41

M75: A Watts (Ches HR) 1:54:48

TEAM: 1 Kesw 90; 2 Dak Pk 96; 3 Amble 131; 4 Calder V 142; 5 Helm H 286

Women: 1 H Russell (Helm H) 73:13; 2 E Cowper-Coles (Dark Pk) 73:30; 3 S Willhoit (Mercia) 74:03; 4 C Lambert (Kesw) 75:54; 5 P Cooke (Ack) 76:53; 6 H Haigh (Holm, W50) 77:38; 7 C MacDonald (Morp) 77:45; 8 M Browne (Wharf) 78:50; 9 L Watson (Dark Pk) 79:13; 10 I Rowe (Wharf) 80:01; 11 L Mitchell (Truro) 80:24; 12 I Trinder (G’dale) 82:05

W60: S Hodgson (Kesw) 90:37

W65: J Meeks (B’dale F) 99:10

TEAM: 1 Kesw 34; 2 Wharf 37; 3 Helm H 40; 4 Mercia 47

NORTH DEVON HALF-MARATHON, Woolacombe, June 28

Overall (13.1M/1355ft): 1 Adam Whittaker 88:02; 2 Erik Soderlund (M40) 89:58; 3 Mike Milnes 92:07; 4 Jamie Johnston (M35) 94:06; 5 Marcus Barron 96:31; 6 Mark Walton (M40) 99:40

M45: Matthew Lund 1:42:24

M50: Martin Watts 1:46:15

M60: John Yates 1:47:15

M65: Jon Lee 2:02:21

M70: Russell Burton 2:08:06

Women: 1 Rachel Astington (W35) 1:43:57; 2 Liz Sanigar (W45) 1:45:12; 3 Annabel Granger (W50) 1:45:43; 4 Laura Meech (W35) 1:52:41

W60: Stephanie King 2:16:38

GREAT BAKEWELL PUDDING RACE, Bakewell, June 28

Overall (10.4km/200m): 1 G Hopkinson (Mat) 39:44; 2 William Stanley 40:06; 3 M Prince (H&R, M40) 40:24; 4 B Light (Bux, M40) 41:28; 5 T Throssell (Dron) 42:32; 6 J Leadbeater (PF&TC) 42:39

M50: L Hopkinson (L Goat) 44:00

M60: Bob Foreman 53:23

M70: S Wickham (E’wash) 59:57

Women: 1 K Walshaw (Holm, W40) 43:25; 2 J Piasecki (Stock H) 44:18; 3 C Brock (Steel, W40) 47:11; 4 Lucy Berrisford (W40) 48:37

W50: Tara Hilton (Totley) 53:02

W60: Cindy Woodhead (N Derbs) 58:16

W70: Maggie Gorman (Totley) 71:07

LAIRIG GHRU, Braemar to Aviemore, June 28

Overall (27M/2100ft): 1 M Gooch (Deees R) 3:08:53; 2 F Stwart (Q Park) 3:10:42; 3 F Davies (Q Park) 3:13:54; 4 J Burns (Shett) 3:14:16; 5 E Dowd (Edin U) 3:16:16; 6 S Lloyd (HBT) 3:21:44

M50: K Richmond (Q Park) 3:42:57

M60: G Kirby (Fife) 4:42:47

Women: 1 J Farley (Ladies, W40) 3:38:25; 2 C Stewart (C’thy) 3:40:18; 3 Claire White 3:47:56; 4 I Cubitt (Edin) 3:54:10

W50: H Stuart (Helm H) 4:28:27

W60: J Wilson (Lom) 5:38:44

W70: C Ritchie (Dees R) 5:26:34

DRINNAHILLY, Donard, June 25

Overall (3M/1080ft): 1 J Scott (Mourne. M35) 24:09; 2 A Tees (BARF, M45) 24:30; 3 P McDaid (Newc) 24:50; 4 F Gibney (E Down, U20) 25:02; 5 K Johnston (Armagh, M35) 25:11; 6 Aaaron Macauley 25:18

M50: Cathal Smyth 27:05

M55: N O’Gorman (Annad) 28:39

M65: P Le Blanc (Newry) 31:09

M75: P McGuckin (Lunch) 36:38

Women: 1 Rachel Quinn 29:22; 2 H Fisher (Newc) 30:54; 3 V Kelly (Saintf, W40) 31:20; 4 S McNeillly (Newc, W35) 31:23

W55: A Andrews (N Down) 34:30

W65: P Shields (Murl) 38:01

W70: M MacKin (Drom) 39:19

HARROCK HILL RACE SERIES, Bispham, June 25

Overall (5M/900ft): 1 M Brussels (SHS) 35:42; 2 F Rafferty (S’port W, M55) 35:50; 3 J Goudge (Horw, M55) 35:54; 4 A Procter (Liv PS) 35:58; 5 A Waddington (S’port W) 36:55; 6 D Mcdonough (S’port W, M55) 37:08

M60: A Bramham (Horw) 41:29

M65: T Harvey (Liv PS) 42:54

M70: G Schofield (Chorley) 62:25

Women: 1 E Fulton (Liv PS) 40:28; 2 J Robinson (Prest) 41:22; 3 Alicia Wadeson 41:33; 4 O Logan (S’port W) 43:08

W45: R Yates (Liv PS) 45:34

W50: J Rhodes (Lost) 49:31

W55: M Stephens (SHS) 54:43

W60: T Carr (Liv RB) 55:02

W65: A Ferguson (B’den RR) 57:59

W75: M White (Horw) 58:11

TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, Sheffield, June 22

Overall (4.25m/550ft): 1 R Cottam (P’stone FPR, M40) 26:49; 2 K Ball (Denb DT) 27:26; 3 L Stringer (M&M) 27:33; 4 Thomas Schoolar 27:38; 5 M Cottam (Stadium) 28:28; 6 George Baglin 28:37

M50: P Watson (Wellg) 30:32

M60: Graeme Tizard 30:57

M70: C Horsfall (Hands) 42:07

Women: 1 C Eddison (Roth) 31:26; 2 A Greenwood (Holm) 33:26; 3 H Shaw (P’stone FPR) 34:19; 4 J Smith (P’stone FOR, W40) 34:22

W50: Kerstine Herbert 38:58

W60: D Godley (P’stone FPR) 45:48