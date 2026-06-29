Amy Hunt and Georgia Hunter Bell lead England Commonwealth team

Team England announces 83 strong athletics team to compete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Amy Hunt, Georgia Hunter Bell and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are individual world medallists from Tokyo who will represent England in Glasgow.

At last year's World Athletics Championships, Hunt secured silver in the 200m behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and in the semi-finals overtook Kathy Cook on the UK 200m all-time standings with 22.08.

Hunter Bell, two years on from her Olympic 1500m bronze in Paris, claimed 800m silver in Japan after clocking 1:54.90 behind Lilian Odira. The Brit edged out teammate and Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson to the silver medal, who ran 1:54.91 herself.

Johnson-Thompson secured her third consecutive major global medal on the bounce – she became world heptathlon champion in Budapest and claimed Olympic silver in Paris – with bronze in Tokyo.

A myriad of athletes who competed in Tokyo are also part of Team England and on the track they include Amber Anning, Zharnel Hughes, Ben Pattison and Revee Walcott-Nolan, to name just a few.

Jazmin Sawyers, a year on after making her return following an Achilles rupture, leads the long jump line up while Morgan Lake and Kimani Jack could star in the high jump. Scott Lincoln is in good form in the shot put, as is Lawrence Okokye in the discus throw and Ben East in the javelin throw.

Jade O'Dowda will join Johnson-Thompsonin the heptathlon and she placed eighth in Tokyo with a best of 6391 points.

The mile is making its return for the first time since the 1966 Games and the athletes who will representing Team England in it include: Walcott-Nolan, Katie Snowden, Elliot Giles and Archie Davies.

Elise Thorner, who broke the championships record with her winning steeplechase mark of 9:16.95 at the UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham, leads the 3000m steeplechase entries.

Team England will also field teams in the women's 4x100m, men's 4x100m and mixed 4x400m relays.

Team England Athletics Squad

Track

Amy Hunt – 100m

Imani Lara-Lansiquot – 100m

Daryll Neita – 100m

Louie Hinchliffe – 100m

Success Eduan – 200m

Zharnel Hughes – 200m

Yemi Mary John – 400m

Amber Anning – 400m

Emma Nwofor – 100m hurdles

Tade Ojora – 110m hurdles

Sam Bennett – 110m hurdles

Emily Newnham – 400m hurdles

Lina Nielsen – 400m hurdles

Seamus Derbyshire – 400m hurdles

Josh Faulds – 400m hurdles

Jake Minshull – 400m hurdles

Georgia Hunter Bell – 800m

Ben Pattison – 800m

Alex Botterill – 800m

Revee Walcott-Nolan – Mile

Katie Snowden – Mile

Elliot Giles – Mile

Archie Davis – Mile

Elise Thorner – 3000m steeplechase

Zak Seddon – 3000m steeplechase

Kristian Imroth – 3000m steeplechase

Hannah Nuttall – 5000m

Innes Fitzgerald – 5000m

Izzy Fry – 10,000m

Poppy Tank – 10,000m

Scott Beattie – 10,000m

Field

Jazmin Sawyers – Long Jump

Molly Palmer – Long Jump

Lucy Hadaway – Long Jump

Georgina Forde-Wells – Triple Jump

Morgan Lake – High Jump

Kimani Jack – High Jump

Gemma Tutton – Pole Vault

Owen Heard – Pole Vault

Scott Lincoln – Shot put

Charlotte Payne – Hammer Throw

Anna Purchase – Hammer Throw

Jake Norris – Hammer Throw

Lawrence Okoye – Discus Throw

Ben East – Javelin Throw

Combined Events

Jade O’Dowda – Heptathlon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson – Heptathlon

Ellen Barber – Heptathlon

Sammy Ball – Decathlon

Lewis Church – Decathlon

Relays

Women's 4x100m – Dina Asher Smith, Amy Hunt, Imani Lara-Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Aleeya Sibbons, Success Eduan

Men's 4x100m – Zharnel Hughes, Romell Glave, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Louie Hinchliffe, Elliott Jones, Jona Efoloko,

Mixed 4x400m – Poppy Malik, Laviai Nielsen, Alicia Regis, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Charlie Dobson, Toby Harries