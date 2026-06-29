Amy Hunt and Georgia Hunter Bell lead England Commonwealth team

Team England announces 83 strong athletics team to compete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Amy Hunt, Georgia Hunter Bell and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are individual world medallists from Tokyo who will represent England in Glasgow.
At last year's World Athletics Championships, Hunt secured silver in the 200m behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and in the semi-finals overtook Kathy Cook on the UK 200m all-time standings with 22.08.
Hunter Bell, two years on from her Olympic 1500m bronze in Paris, claimed 800m silver in Japan after clocking 1:54.90 behind Lilian Odira. The Brit edged out teammate and Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson to the silver medal, who ran 1:54.91 herself.
Johnson-Thompson secured her third consecutive major global medal on the bounce – she became world heptathlon champion in Budapest and claimed Olympic silver in Paris – with bronze in Tokyo.
A myriad of athletes who competed in Tokyo are also part of Team England and on the track they include Amber Anning, Zharnel Hughes, Ben Pattison and Revee Walcott-Nolan, to name just a few.
Jazmin Sawyers, a year on after making her return following an Achilles rupture, leads the long jump line up while Morgan Lake and Kimani Jack could star in the high jump. Scott Lincoln is in good form in the shot put, as is Lawrence Okokye in the discus throw and Ben East in the javelin throw.
Jade O'Dowda will join Johnson-Thompsonin the heptathlon and she placed eighth in Tokyo with a best of 6391 points.
The mile is making its return for the first time since the 1966 Games and the athletes who will representing Team England in it include: Walcott-Nolan, Katie Snowden, Elliot Giles and Archie Davies.
Elise Thorner, who broke the championships record with her winning steeplechase mark of 9:16.95 at the UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham, leads the 3000m steeplechase entries.
Team England will also field teams in the women's 4x100m, men's 4x100m and mixed 4x400m relays.
Team England Athletics Squad
Track
Amy Hunt – 100m
Imani Lara-Lansiquot – 100m
Daryll Neita – 100m
Louie Hinchliffe – 100m
Success Eduan – 200m
Zharnel Hughes – 200m
Yemi Mary John – 400m
Amber Anning – 400m
Emma Nwofor – 100m hurdles
Tade Ojora – 110m hurdles
Sam Bennett – 110m hurdles
Emily Newnham – 400m hurdles
Lina Nielsen – 400m hurdles
Seamus Derbyshire – 400m hurdles
Josh Faulds – 400m hurdles
Jake Minshull – 400m hurdles
Georgia Hunter Bell – 800m
Ben Pattison – 800m
Alex Botterill – 800m
Revee Walcott-Nolan – Mile
Katie Snowden – Mile
Elliot Giles – Mile
Archie Davis – Mile
Elise Thorner – 3000m steeplechase
Zak Seddon – 3000m steeplechase
Kristian Imroth – 3000m steeplechase
Hannah Nuttall – 5000m
Innes Fitzgerald – 5000m
Izzy Fry – 10,000m
Poppy Tank – 10,000m
Scott Beattie – 10,000m
Field
Jazmin Sawyers – Long Jump
Molly Palmer – Long Jump
Lucy Hadaway – Long Jump
Georgina Forde-Wells – Triple Jump
Morgan Lake – High Jump
Kimani Jack – High Jump
Gemma Tutton – Pole Vault
Owen Heard – Pole Vault
Scott Lincoln – Shot put
Charlotte Payne – Hammer Throw
Anna Purchase – Hammer Throw
Jake Norris – Hammer Throw
Lawrence Okoye – Discus Throw
Ben East – Javelin Throw
Combined Events
Jade O’Dowda – Heptathlon
Katarina Johnson-Thompson – Heptathlon
Ellen Barber – Heptathlon
Sammy Ball – Decathlon
Lewis Church – Decathlon
Relays
Women's 4x100m – Dina Asher Smith, Amy Hunt, Imani Lara-Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Aleeya Sibbons, Success Eduan
Men's 4x100m – Zharnel Hughes, Romell Glave, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Louie Hinchliffe, Elliott Jones, Jona Efoloko,
Mixed 4x400m – Poppy Malik, Laviai Nielsen, Alicia Regis, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Charlie Dobson, Toby Harries