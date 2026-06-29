Trail Gear – Apparel and Equipment to go off-road

The latest equipment and apparel for trail running and off-road action

COROS – NOMAD - £319.00

Aimed at the adventurous athlete, the NOMAD takes all the best features of the brand’s watches and wraps them up in a new, super-tough body. A dual-layer bezel features aluminium beneath a polymer shell for a lightweight yet impact-resistant design; a tough, lightweight package.

The watch combines GPS navigation, offline mapping and a wide range of sports modes, and for those longer days and adventures on the trails, you can add voice notes to the watch while on the move and review them later via the COROS App, which will pin them to your location to create the perfect running journal.

When linked to your mobile phone, the Nomad can instantly share your location with emergency contacts with the press of a button, adding an extra layer of safety when venturing into unfamiliar terrain.

Free global mapping to street level anywhere in the world is available, and the latest processor used in the Nomad lets you zoom and scroll on the bright, clear screen quickly and easily right from your wrist.

The usual features you would expect from a high-end watch are all present and include GPS, heart rate, as well as speed, pace and elevation. Recovery is also catered for in great depth, with constant heart-rate tracking, daily stress testing and recovery all monitored and recorded to give a well-rounded picture of your training and recovery.

Connecting to the smartphone app is quick and easy and doing so allows for a greater, in-depth analysis of activities and your current fitness level.

For those seeking a comprehensive training companion device in a tough yet lightweight package, the NOMAD is a great option.

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Keela Pinnacle Jacket - £194.95

Don’t be caught out on the mountains and trails. This jacket is waterproof, windproof and breathable. The Pinnacle Jacket delivers a tough, durable and technical 3-layer hard shell with all the features you need for on the mountains in the harshest conditions.

Made with Aquaflex Extreme fabric, this jacket provides uncompromising weather protection. The fully adjustable hood always provides a great fit and along with adjustable hems, cuffs and underarm vents, the jacket can be tailored to provide the best fit and most comfortable functional environment when on the move.

Breathability is excellent, and alongside the waterproof fabric makes for the perfect adventure jacket.

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RAB – Veil 12 Vest – £145.00

For longer days on the trails, the 12L volume of this vest provides more than enough space for essentials.

A lightweight construction means the vest really does feel like a vest rather than a backpack, with a close, no-bounce design. The mesh construction allows the vest to remain highly breathable, and the fully adjustable fit means all-day comfort.

There are plenty of storage pocket options, including front-mounted soft flask pockets and zipped sections for added security. A water bladder can easily be added should you require additional hydration options making this the perfect way to carry hydration, fuel and off-road gear.

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RAB – Talus Light Shorts – £55.00

With a stripped-back, more minimalist design, these lightweight shorts still manage to combine a functional waistband for carrying your running essentials.

The stretch pockets combined into the waistband will hold gels and other essentials you might require on runs where a pack or vest isn’t required.

The Matrix Aero fabric is soft and wicking, providing cool comfort in hot weather, and the simple yet secure Flexile 100 waistband keeps weight down. The minimalist pockets are barely noticeable when not in use, but the cleverly designed double-ended pocket allows you to thread a lightweight layer through if required.

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Peak Performance – Discover Wind Jacket – £100.00

This ultra-lightweight wind jacket is part of the brand’s Discovery collection, designed specifically for high-paced mountain running in warm weather.

Its lightweight construction and excellent ventilation resist low winds and repel light rain. Crafted from a 42gsm see-through ripstop fabric that has a soft and crisp feel, you hardly know you are wearing it!

Elastic sleeve hems and an adjustable bottom hem provide a secure and perfect fit. Strategically placed eyelets and open armholes enhance extra airflow and mobility during high-intensity activities.

Another advantage of the super-lightweight design is its ability to easily pack down into its own pocket for easy portability and quick use when called upon.

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Peak Performance – AOP Freelight Alpha Hoody – £140.00

Perfect for unpredictable weather, this lightweight hoodie is designed to retain heat yet eliminate moisture thanks to its thermoregulating properties.

Made with lightweight, highly breathable Polartec Alpha insulation for performance during high-intensity activities in cold, changeable or damp conditions.

Thanks to its low weight, its perfect for packing and carrying, ready for use when required.

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Peak Performance – Discover 2-in-1 shorts – £75.00

These have to be the lightest 2-in-1 shorts I’ve ever tried. Focusing on lightweight construction, packability, and excellent ventilation. The airy outer shorts combine with supportive inner shorts to deliver both freedom of movement and practical storage.

Cut in a regular fit with 5-inch outer shorts and supportive mid-thigh inner shorts. The elastic mid-rise waistband with adjustable drawcord ensures a comfortable fit.

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