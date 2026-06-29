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George Tymms, influential hurdles coach, dies

AW News George Tymms, influential hurdles coach, dies

George Tymms, influential hurdles coach, dies

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Published: 29th June, 2026
Updated: 29th June, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Hurdles coach guided Olympian Alan Pascoe among others in the hurdle community.

The athletics community is mourning the loss of respected coach and former international hurdler George Tymms, whose contribution to British hurdling left a lasting impression on generations of athletes.

A talented athlete in his own right, Tymms represented Great Britain as an international sprint hurdler before establishing himself as one of the country's most respected coaches. Among those he guided was Alan Pascoe, overseeing his transition from the sprint hurdles to the 400m hurdles.

His coaching career also included working with Bill Hartley, who went on to win the Europa Cup for Great Britain in front of a home crowd at Crystal Palace.

Alan Pascoe (Mark Shearman)

Away from individual coaching successes, George played a central role in the National Hurdles Squad during its existence and earned a reputation for his generosity with both his time and knowledge.

Athletics was very much part of the Tymms family, with George's brother, Tony, also earning international honours for Great Britain in the decathlon.

While George's own achievements on the track were significant, it was through coaching that he made his greatest impact. The success of athletes such as Alan Pascoe and Bill Hartley, along with the many others whose careers he helped shape, stands as a lasting testament to his contribution to British athletics.

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