Omar Ahmed impresses at the Jarrow 10k

It was another busy weekend in the distance running world across the UK as we bring you our latest round-up.

JARROW 10km, Tyne & Weir, October 19

Birchfield Harriers’ Omar Ahmed was back to winning ways – he placed third at last week's Manchester Half in 62:44 – and took the tape by over a minute with 29:35 in the men's race at the Jarrow 10k.

This was over North East Project’s Joseph Wilson, who just got the better of Morpeth’s Peter Smallcombe in 30:43, a time just a tick outside his best.

The women’s race saw New Zealand's Sophie Hicks first home in a personal best 34:08, eighteen seconds clear of Esme Davies, who has not quite regained the 32:44 form from last year’s Leeds Abbey Dash.

Overall: 1 O Ahmed (Bir) 29:35; 2 J Wilson (NE Proj) 30:43; 3 P Smallcombe (Morp) 30:49; 4 J Firth (Tad) 31:03; 5 A Brown (Hought) 31:32; 6 M Watson (High) 31:34

M40: 1 J Anderson (NSP) 32:05

M45: 1 D Heslop (NE Proj) 32:49

M50: 1 J Clifford (Darl) 34:56

M55: 1 W Pearson (Elvet) 36:00

U17: 1 M Utley (St Ed) 32:59

Women: 1 S Hicks (Belg) 34:08; 2 E Davies (Border) 34:26; 3 A Leadbetter (Newc U) 35:21

W40: 1 D Hodgkinson (Wallsend) 36:56

B Race (selected)

M70: J Caswell (NE Vets) 41:49

W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 40:41

ABINGDON MARATHON, Oxfordshire, October 19

Overall: 1 T Hollis (M40) 2:29:24

M50: 1 M Green 2:36:21

M60: 1 M Rackham I(Metros) 2:46:55

Women: 1 L Flynn 2:46:53

W50: 1 A Granger (B&W) 2:53:48

W55: 1 A Riddell-Webster) 2:56:52

BATTERSEA PARK MARATHON & HALF-MARATHON, London, October 19

Overall (26.2M): 1 H Fry (Belg) 2:30:20

Overall (13.1M): 1 A Howard (Ton) 67:48; 2 R Hayle (Notts) 71:06

Women: 1 L Adamson (Anna) 76:27

W45: 1 C Davie 85:28

W50: 1 Y Dore (Dulw R) 91:44

BLICKLING HALF-MARATHON, Aylsham, Norfolk, October 19

Overall: 1 L Smith (Norw) 68:08

M55: 1 T Mardall (R Next Sea) 79:19

M65: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 86:49

Women: 1 T Crane (Norw) 89:41

CABBAGE PATCH 10, Twickenham, London, October 19

Joe Wigfield recorded yet another victory on the road after running 49:43 in the men's race at the Cabbage Patch 10k.

In the past few weeks Wigfield, who has now transitioned from the roads to the track, has won the Westminster Mile (3:59), Ealing Half Marathon (66:40) and Manchester Half Marathon (62:04).

Annabel Gummow took the women’s race by well over a minute from the Aldershot Jordan-Lee twins Millie and Maddie, but there was also a British best ever time in the W60 age group.

There, Sarah Gee continued the resumption of her running career after 14 years out and improved her own UK all-time best by 36 seconds to 63:13.

She said: "I was annoyed not to go sub-63 but Cabbage Patch were really nice to me. They gave me an elite late entry as I told them I wanted to improve on my Maidenhead time. They were a really great group of people and it was a great race and be consumed in a spirited atmosphere with other runners."

Overall: 1 J Wigfield (Wirr) 49:43; 2 C Allan (Hough) 50:24; 3 A Penney (HW) 50:31; 4 T Butler (SB) 50:54; 5 J Hoad (THH) 51:32; 6 M Roberts (Herne H) 51:45; 7 S Stevens (Norw) 52;23; 8 J Poole (Serp, M40) 52:25; 9 T Rehal (Chelm) 53;38; 10 T Rowlands (S Lon) 53:38; 11 W Green (Serp, M50) 53:49; 12 J Gordon (Clap) 53:55

M40: 2 M Brown (Serp) 55:21

M45: 1 A Russell (Dulw R) 56:05

M50: 2 A Bond (Dulw R) 57:15

M55: 1 C Allen (Strag) 61:15

Women: 1 A Gummow (Herts P) 55:43; 2 Millie Jordan-Lee (AFD) 57:10; 3 Maddie Jordan-Lee (AFD) 57:29; 4 H Viner (High) 57:34; 5 S Holt (Strag, W45) 58:00; 6 T McCormick (Vale R) 5r8:30; 7 G Malir (Leeds) 58:42; 8 P Law (Strag) 59:01;9 R Whyte-Wilding (Belg) 59:47; 10 S Forbes-Smith (Clap) 60:15

W40: 1 N Douglas (Strag) 62;36

W45: 2 C Hammett (THH) 62;49

W50: 1 M James (S Lon) 63:46

W55: 1 S Swinhoe (Lon H) 65:28

W60: 1 S Gee (Windle) 63:13

GOODWOOD RUNNING GP, West Sussex, October 19

Overall: 1 A Goncalves 71:37

M55: 1 M Phillips 80:15

M60: 1 I Bennett 83:01

Women: 1 M Galea (W45) 88:55

GREAT SOUTH RUN, Portsmouth, Hampshire, October 19

Overall: 1 M Scott 47:21; 2 B Magnusson 47:39; 3 J Smith 47:53; 4 C Brisley 48:47; 5 S Jamaal 48:54; 6 B Moore 48:58; 7 K Taylor 49:12; 8 K Omar 49:5; 9 L Wellington 49:6; 10 R Richmond (M40) 49:42

Women: 1 V Ockenden 56:37; 2 K Estlea-Morris) 56:46; 3 B Kidger 56:48; 4 L Hall 56:53; 5 M Mulhare 57:02; 6 H Archer 57;18; 7 R Murray 57:25; 8 R Weston 57:35; 9 R Laurie 58:03; 10 K Natkiel 59:23

GREEN DRIVE 5, Lytham, Lancashire, October 19

Overall: 1 L Minns (BWF) 25:32

M70: 1 P Quibell (Wesh) 35:59

Women: 1 E Simm (BWF) 28:37

W65: 1 G Kinloch (Burnden) 36:38

HACKNEY HALF-MARATHON, London, October 19

Overall: 1 A Parcell 73:26

Women: 1 I Padfield (W Tempo) 76:56

RUGBY HALF- MARATHON, Warwickshire, October 19

Overall: 1 J Comerford (R&N) 69:12; 2 T Beasley 70:31

Women: 1 A Halcaraz (Ashby Ivanhoe, W35) 81:15

RUN NORTHUMBERLAND CASTLES HALF-MARATHON, Bamburgh, October 19

Overall: 1 C Avery (Morp) 70:02

Women: 1 R Price 89:23

TRAFFORD 10km, Greater Manchester, October 19

This part of the world proves a happy hunting ground for runners seeking a fast time and Newark’s Lewis Jagger led Matt Clowes home by eight seconds in the men's race with 29:33.

For the women, Sarah Dufour-Jackson improved her personal best by 22 seconds when narrowly heading Charlotte Dannatt, who was also in new territory, to win in 32:47.

Overall: 1 L Jagger (Newark) 29:33; 2 M Clowes (Wrex) 29:41; 3 E Bovingdon Leeds) 29:54; 4 A Barber (Harb) 29:56; 5 G Taylor (Leeds) 29:58; 6 S Moakes (Unsanc) 30:01; 7 J Sagar (leeds) 30:02; 8 C Perry (Vale R) 30:09; 9 B McIntosh (Vale R) 30:12; 10 F Conway (Orion) 30:15; 11 T Roberts (Merr’dd) 30:17; 12 O Donkin (Barton) 30:18; 13 C Sarsfield (Helsby) 30:18; 14 S Flannagan (Leeds) 30:21; 15 C Jones (W Tempo) 30:30

M45: 1 R Coen (Wilms) 32:48

M50: 1 J Prest (Traff) 33;49

M55: 1 F Rafferty (S’port W) 34:03; 2 D Bennett (Roch) 35:42

M60: 1 R Evans (Alt) 37:55

Women: 1 S Dufour-Jackson Vale R) 32:47; 2 C Dannatt (Camb’ly) 32:50; 3 J Morgan (Liv) 33:20; 4 L Wellstead (Col H) 33:55; 6 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 34:34; 6 F O’Hare (Liv) 34:50; 7 R Paton (W’bury) 34:52; 8 F Stapleton (Lough) 35:51; 9 S Taylor (Bury) 36:04; 10 O Stillman (Herne H) 36:06

W45: 1 E Renondeau (Vale R) 36:39

W50: 1 D Jepson (Fylde) 39:20

W60: 1 L Rix (Manch F) 47:56

W65: 1 S Burns CleM) 45:24; 2 G Holland-Jones (Styal) 47:10

WEYMOUTH 10, Dorset, October 19

Overall: 1 C Peck Eg H, M40) 56:35

Women: 1 E Allford (Eg H) 67:37

W60: 1 K Robson (Poole) 80:33

YORKSHIRE MARATHON, York, North Yorkshire, October 19

Edwards Buck, who was tenth in this year’s Inter-Counties Cross-Country championships, improved his personal best by more than ten minutes when winning in 2:18:15.

Overall: 1 E Buck (Newark) 2:18:15; 2 R Corney 2:20:15; 3 T Cornthwaite (Salf, M40) 2:23:47

M55: 1 J Walton (Leeds) 2:37:01

Women: 1 H Townsend (Leeds, W35) 2:38:58; 2 M Gibson (Ealing E, W40) 2:43:38

CHASE THE MOON BATTERSEA 10km, London, October 15

Overall: 1 C O’Neill 31:06; 2 H Hart (Belg) 31:38

WESTON PROM 5, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, October 15

Overall: 1 B Robinson (B&W) 24:58

Women: 1 A Smith (Weston) 31;40