Bath Half to be trial for World Road Running Championships

The 2026 Bath Half Marathon (March 15) will host the official British Athletics trial race for next year's World Athletics Road Running Championships Half Marathon.

Athletes who have run faster than 65 minutes (male) and 74 minutes (female) since January 1, 2024 can apply to be included in the elite field for the trial.

Next year's championships – the second edition after Riga under its current name – will be staged in Copenhagen, Denmark (September 19-20). The half-marathon concludes the weekend of racing.

UK Athletics will confirm its full selection criteria for the Championships, including qualifying times, in the coming months.

It is the second successive year the Bath Half has incorporated the British Athletics trial race for the half-marathon World Athletics Road Running Championships Half Marathon. The 2025 edition was won by Jake Smith in 62:20 and Abbie Donnelly in 69:54, albeit the world championships in San Diego was cancelled at a later date.

Spencer Barden, Head of Elite Athletes at London Marathon Events, said: "We are delighted the 2026 GetPRO Bath Half Marathon will be the official British Athletics trial race for the next World Athletics Road Running Championships Half Marathon in Copenhagen.

"The Bath Half has a rich history of hosting the UK’s best distance runners and I’m sure the prospect of earning international honours will attract the latest generation of talent to the city next March."

The prize money for the Bath Half has been increased for 2026 and is as follows:

1st: £3,000

2nd: £2,000

3rd: £1,500

4th: £1,000

Entries are free and must be submitted no later than March 1, 2026. All applicants must be eligible to compete for GB & NI on the day of the race (March 15, 2026) and have run a qualifying time at a half-marathon recognised and sanctioned by an official athletics governing body.

Athletes who have run faster than 70 minutes (male) and 83 minutes (female) but do not qualify for the elite start are eligible for a half-price entry to the Bath Half. Entries cost £28.25, a 50% reduction on the general entry fee.

Application times must have been achieved since January 1, 2024 and come from a half-marathon recognised and sanctioned by an official athletics governing body. Applications must be submitted by November 27, 2025. The registration and payment deadline for successful applications is December 11, 2025.

Athletes wishing to apply to be included in the official trial race should email Spencer Barden, Head of Elite Athletes at London Marathon Events, on [email protected].

Please complete the form to apply: 2026 GetPRO Bath Half Championship Application

The Bath Half is a two-lap course through the historic city that starts and finishes on Royal Avenue in front of the world-famous Royal Crescent.