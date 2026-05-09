Gitonga and Kiriago seize Transvulcania glory

Downhill drama decides long distance titles in the WMRA World Cup mountain running event.

Following an exhilarating Uphill race on Thursday (May 7), in which both the women's and men's course records fell to Joyce Muthoni Njeru (KEN, Atletica Saluzzo) and Richard Omaya Atuya (KEN, Run2gether On Trail) respectively, the second instalment of the 2026 WMRA Mountain Running World Cup double header at Transvulcania concluded on Saturday (May 9) with the Long Distance event.

The race marked the first long-distance contest of the 2026 World Cup season, contested over a 25-kilometre course featuring 2,100 metres of ascent. Setting out from the island's iconic Faro de Fuencaliente lighthouse, the route traversed the celebrated Ruta de los Volcanes before concluding at Refugio de El Pilar.

Competitors faced a formidable opening 17 kilometres of sustained climbing, gaining 1800 metres of elevation to the high point at Las Deseadas, before a testing eight-kilometre descent brought them to the finish line at El Pilar, situated at 1445 metres above sea level.

The course profile rewarded those with the endurance to hold strong on the extended uphill sections, though the prolonged descent to the finish equally offered opportunities for the more accomplished downhill runners to make their mark.

DOWN TO THE WIRE ON THE DOWNHILL

Race day started cold and misty but soon started to warm up. It was no surprise to see the Kenyan Run2gether On Trail trio of Richard Omaya Atuya, Philemon Ombogo Kiriago and Ephantus Mwangi Njeri striking out from the start in the men’s race. They arrived at the Canarios aid station at 7.5 kilometres just 15 seconds apart. By this point the runners had climbed 700 metres in just 35 minutes. Behind the leading trio Anthony Felber (FRA Brooks) led the chase, 2.30 minutes behind, with Linus Hultegard (SWE Craft) and Tyler McCandless (USA).

It also remained very close in the early stages in the women’s race, with one of this year’s World Cup breakout stars, Ruth Mwihaki Gitonga (KEN Run2gether On Trail) taking an early lead. But initially she couldn’t shake Kirsty Skye Dickson (GBR Carnethy Hill Runners), who took a brilliant second place in the Uphill race on Thursday, and Joyce Muthoni Njeri (KEN NNormal), winner of the Uphill, as all three passed through the Canarios timing point within 40 seconds. Benedetta Broggi (ITA La Recastello – FUGA) led the chase 1.45 behind, with local Moana Lilly Kehres Kehres (ESP CD Hilera), Sara Willhoit (GBR Rab Scarpa) and Lara Hamilton (AUS Carrerasdemontana).

The next timing point was at the highest point of the course at Las Deseadas at 1873 metres. Would it still be as close in both races here, or would that long climb have created more gaps? For the men it was Atuya who reached the summit first and it became clear that he had indeed managed to open quite a gap on Kiriago and Njeri. Kiriago reached the summit 2:24 behind him, alongside Njeri. Behind them there was a smaller gap of 1:30 to Felber and Hultergard, with a trio of Spanish runners – Guillermo Ramos Munoz (Gaikar Kirolak), Daniel Osanz Laborda (Adidas) and Alvaro Escuela Perdomo (Club Arista/Volbe Trail Team) behind them.

The climb to the summit also proved decisive in the women’s race, with Gitonga arriving three minutes before Njeru, who had now overtaken Skye Dickson and opened a gap of a minute on her. Gitonga was starting to look like she couldn’t be caught and it also looked like the podium was decided as Broggi, in fourth, was almost six minutes behind them, and Kehres Kehres and Willhoit still chasing a minute and two minutes behind, respectively. It was all going to come down to the descent.

Unfortunately in the men’s race Njeri fell and sustained an injury on a small uphill after the beginning of the descent. He was helped by runners from the marathon and had to retire.

The finale of both races delivered high drama. In the men’s race Kiriago showed his dominance on the downhill, running a perfect final section, overtaking teammate Atuya and opening the smallest of gaps. Felber also overtook Atuya and pushed Kiriago all the way to the finish at El Pilar. But Kiriago couldn’t be beaten and he won in 2:07:43, a course record, with Felber second in 2:07:47. There was a photo finish worthy of a track race between Atuya and Hultegard for third, with the runners being awarded equal third place.

Gitonga showed similar level of dominance on the descent in the women’s race and also demonstrated what a rising star she is on the circuit, winning in 2:22:50, another course record. Njeru maintained second place and didn’t manage to claw back time on Gitonga, finishing in 2:25:39.

Skye Dickson held strong in third, finishing in 2:33:21. Kehres Kehres was two minutes behind in fourth, with Broggi another 1:30 behind in fifth. The same top five as for the Uphill race, but in a different order.

NEXT WORLD CUP RACE

There’s now a break for the World Cup until we switch continents again for Broken Arrow on June 19.