Atuya and Njeru triumph at Transvulcania uphill

The WMRA World Cup series continued in La Palma with the uphill race and more to come this weekend.

The fourth stage of the 2026 WMRA Mountain Running World Cup kicked off on Thursday evening as competitors gathered on the island of La Palma for the Uphill race at Transvulcania, the latest instalment of the competition on one of the sport's most demanding but most beautiful circuits.

La Palma, widely regarded as the steepest island in the world, provided an uncompromising backdrop for the competition. A high-calibre elite field took to the start line in the Port of Tazacorte for a 7.3-kilometre course demanding 1,200 metres of vertical ascent.

The opening kilometres offered a steep start as athletes wound their way along zig zags overlooking the sea, through verdant terrain along the GR131 long-distance hiking trail in the warm evening sunshine. Then there was some brief respite in the form of a gentle road section. However, the course's character shifted markedly as the field progressed beyond the El Time Viewpoint at 513 metres and the Hungarian House at 624 metres. Beyond those landmarks, the route became considerably more hostile - rocky underfoot and unrelentingly steep - while descending cloud cover brought cooler temperatures and added a further dimension of difficulty to proceedings.

None of the athletes had it easy as they battled their way to the finish line at the forest lookout tower.

NAIL-BITING UPHILL RACE

With a women’s field including Joyce Muthoni Njeru (KEN Atletica Saluzzo), Ruth Mwihaki Gitonga (KEN Run2gether On Trail), Philaries Jeruto Kisang (KEN Run2gether On Trail) and Camilla Magliano (ITA Kailas Fuga), and a men’s start line boasting Philemon Ombogo Kiriago (KEN Run2gether On Trail), Richard Omaya Atuya (KEN Run2gether On Trail) and Martin Nilsson (SWE), we knew this was going to be a highly competitive race. But with such a deep field, and some athletes new to the World Cup this year, we also knew that we’d probably see some surprises.

They all set off at a furious pace to take advantage of the brief stretch of flat road before the climb began. The elite field started at one minute intervals in a time trial format, adding to the drama at the finish line, where conditions continued to deteriorate as the race went on.

The two runners who set an early mark were Kirsty Skye Dickson (GBR Carnethy Hill Runners) with 55:37 and Tyler McCandless (USA) with 50:09. But they had a nail-biting wait to see if they could hang on to their positions.

Kiriago and Atuya have had so many close battles in World Cup uphill races, and this was no different. Kiriago set off last, and the chase was on. Ephantus Mwangi Njeri (KEN Run2gether On Trail) took a chunk off McCandless’s lead, finishing in 47.39 but then Atuya reached the summit in a new record time of 45:01. Only Kiriago and Nilsson could beat him but Kiriago fell short for once, making do with second place in 47:33 and Nilsson ended up in fifth place in 48:46. Anthony Felber (FRA Brooks) took a strong fourth place in 48:20.

In the women’s race it looked as though Skye Dickson could hang on as Gitonga, one of the major threats and our winner from Sāo Brás Cross, reached the finish line in 58:00. But we still had the dual threat of Njeru and Kisang out on the course. Njeru showed the form we saw in the last stage of the World Cup in Changping and took the win in 55:02, a new record. Skye Dickson maintained a strong second place, Gitonga kept third, Benedetta Broggi (ITA La Recastello – Fuga Mountain Club) was fourth in 58:30 and Moana Lilly Kehres (ESP CD Hilera) was fifth in 58:35. Kisang did not finish.

LONG DISTANCE RACE

On Saturday it’s the first long-distance race of the 2026 World Cup season, again from Transvulcania. The 25-kilometre course sets off at 7:30am from the island's iconic Faro de Fuencaliente lighthouse and the finish line is at Refugio de El Pilar.

Stay tuned to WMRA channels for live coverage and updates.