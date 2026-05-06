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UK government considers Olympic bid in 2040s

AW News UK government considers Olympic bid in 2040s

UK government considers Olympic bid in 2040s

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Published: 06th May, 2026
Updated: 6th May, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Discussions are happening about making the country "event ready" for the Olympics and Paralympics in the 2040s.

The UK government is considering supporting potential bids for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the 2040s.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) says it wants to make the UK "the go to destination" for hosting major sports events, with the pinnacle being the Olympics and Paralympics.

“Initial work examining whether the UK could host the Olympic and Paralympic Games for the first time since London 2012 will assess key factors such as potential cost, socioeconomic benefit and any bid’s chance of success," a statement said.

Last year London mayor Sadiq Khan said he wanted the city to bid for the 2040 Games, which would see the British capital become the first city to host four Olympics after 1908, 1948 and 2012.

Jessica Ennis-Hill (Mark Shearman)

In February Manchester mayor Andy Burnham was one of 11 northern political leaders who wrote to DCMS Secretary Lisa Nandy to back a multi-city games across the north of the UK.

Nandy was told that a northern games would be a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to accelerate regeneration, rebalance the economy, and reset international perceptions of England".

Manchester and Birmingham have both hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2002 and 2022 respectively. The latter is also staging this summer's European Athletics Championships.

Los Angeles and Brisbane will host the next two Olympic and Paralympic Games but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is yet to choose cities to stage the events in 2036 and beyond.

Countries interested in holding the 2036 Games include India, Qatar, Turkey, Hungary, Germany and Chile.

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