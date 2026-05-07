Selemon Barega headlines 2026 AJ Bell Great Manchester Run

The elite athlete line-up of this year’s Great Manchester Run is stacked with Olympic gold medallists, European champions, past winners and a defending champion.

Selemon Barega headlines this year's AJ Bell Great Manchester Run and returns as defending champion in the elite men’s 10km, off the back of his victory in 2025 in 27:49. Hot on his heels hoping to snatch victory this year will be Uruguay's Santiago Catrofe, who claimed second place in 2025, with 2024 winner Vincent Ngetich of Kenya also featuring in a stellar lineup. British hopes rest with former champion Marc Scott, alongside two time Olympian Andy Butchart.

Barega said: "I’m looking forward to returning to defend my title at the Great Manchester Run. I really enjoyed the race last year, the competition looks strong again so I know I’ll have to be at my best to to finish at the top of the podium."

The elite women’s 10km is shaping up to be as equally as exciting, with current Great North Run Champion Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya lining up against the reigning Boston Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi, US half-marathon record-holder Weini Kelati and 2022 European 5000m champion Konstanze Klosterhalfen. Great Britain’s Verity Ockenden, Lily Partridge, Clara Evans and Jess Piasecki will battle it for out for home honours and a spot on the podium.

Chepkirui added: "After winning the Great North Run last year, I hoped we could work Manchester into my schedule for 2026 as I have heard many good things about this race. I’m looking forward to testing myself against some of the best in the world, and hope to take my good form this year into this race."

Last autumn, organisers of the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run and the Manchester Road Race in Connecticut, USA announced a “twinning” of the two elite athlete programs. The top American finishers from 2025 race will be competing over the weekend – Morgan Beadlescomb and Weini Kelati. The first British elite athletes to finish the Great Manchester Run will both be invited to compete in the Connecticut road race in November.

The elite wheelchair race will see a clash of the titans as six-time Great Manchester Run champion David Weir returns to defend his title once again. He faces stiff competition from 2025 Great North Run winner Sean Frame and Paralympic relay silver medallist Nathan Maguire. Double Paralympian and two-time bronze medallist at the 2025 World Para Championships Melanie Woods, headlines the women’s line up.

Sir Brendan Foster, President of The Great Run Company, said: "Year after year we proudly welcome some of the finest athletes from across the globe to the Great Manchester Run. With the city so steeped in sporting history, it’s no surprise that the world’s top athletes return to the streets of Manchester to compete and soak up the unbeatable atmosphere. The elite races always see a few surprises and a nail-biting sprint for the finish, so it will be a great watch whether you’re here in person or watching at home."

The elite runners will be followed by 38,000 participants taking on the 10km and half marathon distances in what is shaping up the be the biggest Great Manchester Run weekend to date.

Starting on Portland Street, the course passes some of Manchester’s most iconic landmarks all along the route, including Old Trafford, Etihad, Imperial War Museum & Salford Quays, before a grandstand finish on Deansgate. More than 100,000 spectators will line the streets to support, with the action also broadcast live on BBC Two from 11am to 1pm.