Great Bristol Run delivers strong domestic performances

The Bristol event recorded its largest-ever weekend of racing, with standout performances on a fast city-centre course.

The AJ Bell Great Bristol Run saw competitive racing across both the half-marathon and 10km events as thousands of runners took to the streets on May 10.

The men’s 10km produced the tightest finish of the day, with Greg Hayward of Westbury Harriers edging victory in 30:55. Just two seconds separated the leading trio, as James Reeder of Team Bath AC took second-place and and Dylan Rigby of Bristol & West AC finished third, both clocking 30:57.

Sian Duval led the women’s 10km race, the Royal Sutton Coldfield athlete taking the win in 36:50. Bristol & West AC’s Helen Repesse followed in 37:26, while Katie Hughes of Westbury Harriers secured third in 38:00.

In the half-marathon, Bristol & West AC dominated the men’s podium, with Jack Millar taking victory in 67:02 after pulling clear late on.

Clubmate Jamie Williamson finished second in 67:24, while Alex Carter of Team Bath AC completed the top three in 69:01.

Keely O’Reilly won the women’s half-marathon in 1:22:30, holding off Megan Brewer of Bristol & West AC, who finished runner-up in 1:23:32. Charlotte Reading of Chichester Runners & AC placed third in 1:24:20.

The event attracted more than 25,000 runners across the two distances after selling out well in advance, with organisers introducing several course and operational changes this year, including revised start arrangements and an altered route through the city.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of The Great Run Company, said: "Bristol was absolutely buzzing with runners from across the South West and beyond, all with their own unique reason for running, and many helping to raise over £1 million for charity, which is simply brilliant.

"As well as our fantastic runners, I’d like to thank everyone who’s been a part of this major celebration of running, including all our volunteers and supporters. The crowds were louder than ever this year with so many people coming out to cheer on the runners."