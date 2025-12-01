Mondo Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone named world athletes of the year

Swedish pole vaulter and American sprinter earn top accolades from global governing body World Athletics.

World champions Mondo Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone were announced as world athletes of the year in Monaco on Sunday (Nov 30).

Sweden’s pole vault star Duplantis and USA’s sprint sensation McLaughlin-Levrone were the final winners to be revealed at the World Athletics Awards 2025 on an evening that saw six athletes crowned in three categories – track, field and out of stadium – before the two overall winners were confirmed.

Before being named as the world athletes of the year, Duplantis was announced as the men’s field athlete of the year and McLaughlin-Levrone as the women’s track athlete of the year.

Spain’s Maria Perez and Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe were confirmed as the out of stadium athletes of the year, while Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi received the men’s track athlete of the year honour and Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers the women’s field athlete of the year accolade.

World Athletics athletes of 2025

Women’s world athlete of the year: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)

Men’s world athlete of the year: Mondo Duplantis (SWE)

Women’s track: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)

Women’s field: Nicola Olyslagers (AUS)

Women’s out of stadium: Maria Perez (ESP)

Men’s track: Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN)

Men’s field: Mondo Duplantis (SWE)

Men’s out of stadium: Sabastian Sawe (KEN)

Women’s rising star: Zhang Jiale (CHN)

Men’s rising star: Edmund Serem (KEN)

“The World Athletics Awards is a celebration of the very best of our sport," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe during the awards ceremony.

“If there’s a motto for this year’s Awards, it is ‘for the athletes, by the athletes’ and the recipients tonight will aptly receive their prizes from some of our most storied Awards winners down the years.

“I want to thank all the athletes present for their inseparable contribution to a memorable 2025, with its crescendo World Athletics Championships in Tokyo – the most widely covered and commercially impactful edition of our sport’s flagship event in its history.”