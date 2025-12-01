New ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 28 touches down

Lighter version of the Gel Nimbus running shoe features the same comfort and plush cushioning, helping runners move both body and mind.

With a familiar cloud-like cushioning and plush fit, the new Gel Nimbus aims to uplift both body and mind. Through a weight reduction of over 20 grams compared to the previous model, the shoe provides an even more refined, comfortable running experience without compromising the ride.

At the heart of the cushioning is ASICS’ FF BLAST PLUS cushioning, which provides soft landings that feel like running on clouds and supports a smoother, more efficient stride. The shoe features PureGEL in the rear foot, a softer, updated version of ASICS’ familiar GEL technology, positioned under the heel to give shock absorption in a lighter, more refined form.

The weight reduction has been achieved from updates to the outsole construction, a new upper material, and an updated heel design. The HYBRID ASICSGRIP outsole has been refined while maintaining durable traction where it’s needed, while the engineered knit upper maintains the excellent breathability of the previous model while providing a softer, lighter, and more comfortable fit.

An updated heel design further contributes to weight reduction while creating a streamlined, modern look. Together, these updates create a lighter overall feel without sacrificing the plush cushioning that has defined the GEL-NIMBUS series.

In addition, the new tongue loop construction makes it easier to slip the shoe on, providing a comfortable fit that enhances the overall running experience. The updated eyelet loop design minimises visible loops on the upper, creating a sleek, modern, and refined look.

Keita Ozawa, the developer of Performance Running Footwear at ASICS, said: “Our approach to the GEL-NIMBUS 28 shoe reflects ASICS’ Kaizen philosophy, continually refining every detail to create better experiences for runners. Through thoughtful updates to the outsole, upper, and cushioning, the GEL-NIMBUS 28 shoe takes comfort to even greater heights. This process ensures that every runner can move both their body and mind with greater ease and enjoyment.”

While the new GEL-NIMBUS 28 ensures a great running experience, ASICS continued research shows that just 15 minutes and 9 seconds of exercise can trigger a measurable mental uplift.

Within trials overseen by Dr Brendon Stubbs of King’s College London, participants who took a simple daily 15-minute movement break reported a 21% greater uplift in their overall mental state.

Additional key takeaways of the research, which included participants who had recently travelled to wellness retreats, include:

71% said daily movement was more effective at reducing stress

said daily movement was more effective at reducing stress 65% found it more mood enhancing

found it more mood enhancing 73% experienced longer-lasting mental wellbeing benefits than after their recent wellness holiday

More details of the study can be found here - HERE