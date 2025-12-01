Sarah Roberts improves W75 record for five miles to 37:19

British masters runner excels at Hatfield 5, while there are a host of fast times at the Leeds Abbey Dash 10km too.

HATFIELD 5, including Hertfordshire Championships, November 30

In a race with several good for age performances among the women, Sarah Roberts added another age group best to her portfolio by improving on her W75, time set in this race last year, by 28 seconds to 37:19.

Overall: 1 A Campana (Tring) 26:09

Women: 1 G Kersey (Bas) 27:15; 2 F Weddell (St Alb) 27:53

W45: 1 E Leggate (C&C) 28:12

W50: 1 K Rennie (Dac) 29:20

W55: 1 V Simpson-Thomas (B Stort) 34:50; 2 J Kent (Barn) 35:07

W65: 1 N Haggart (Bed H) 37:31

W70: 1 P Wilson (Ware) 39:34

W75: 1 S Robers (Dac) 37:19

BLACKBURN 10km, Lancashire, November 30

Overall: 1 C Davidson (Peak P) 31:12; 2 J Moores (Salf) 31:19; 3 S Mihail 31:22; 4 R Brown (Peak P) 31:27; 5 B Fish (B’burn, M40) 31:37

M55: 1 D Bennett (Roch) 36:27; 2 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 36:52

CHEDDLETON 10km, Staffordshire, November 30

Overall: 1 C Gidlow (Stoke, M45) 32:48

M50: 1 D Richardson (Stoke) 34:04

Women: 1 E Taylor (Stoke, W40) 37:49

W55: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 39:57

DONCASTER 10km, South Yorkshire, November 30

Overall: 1 D James (Clee) 31:25; 2 A Theaker (Loftus & W) 31:29; 3 D Reeve (Roth) 31:30; 4 S Robinson (Linc W) 31:38; 5 A Clows (Scun) 31:48

M50: 1 D Smithers (Knave) 34:37

M60: 1 M Place 38:18

M65: 1 D L’Anson (St Ther) 39:14

Women: 1 A Broughton (Clee) 38:05

W45: 1 S Armitage (Ilk) 38;17

W50: 1 J Blizzard (Roth) 39:19

W55: 1 A Spencer (Valley St) 41:01

W60: 1 G Colville (Barns) 42:30

EYNSHAM 10km, Oxfordshire, November 30

Overall: 1 L Morgan (Kenil) 32:24

M70: 1 P Gregory (VoA) 39:56

Women: 1 S Lane (Bourt) 37:18

W50: 1 S Davies (Oxf C) 41:40

W60: 1 V Woodward (Abbey) 45:29

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Tomlinson's Run For All (@jtrunforall)

LEEDS ABBEY DASH 10km, November 30

The event lived up to its reputation as a provider of times to revise the ranking lists and James McMurray led the hundreds seeking personal bests home with a storming second half of just 14:02 when winning the elite race in 28:52.

This meant that the St Albans runner not only retained his Leeds title but also shaved eight seconds from his previous best set here a year earlier and was some compensation for a disappointing run in the Euro Trials a week earlier.

The early pace, for the first 5km, led by the Leeds pair of Gavin Taylor and Ed Bovington’s 14:49, was not indicative of things to come in the second half where faster splits were the order of the day.

At the half-distance, a group of 14 runners had broken clear and were within a couple of seconds of each other before things sorted themselves out on the return to the finish.

Chasing hard at the line was Aldershot’s Josh Grace with 29:56, as Ollie Lockley and Gavin Taylor followed but they were outside 29-minutes.

In her first outing over the 10km distance in nine years, Melissa Courtney-Bryant was a comfortable elite women’s race winner with a 31:37. It was also the Poole AC runner’s first race since a disappointing 5000m in the Tokyo World championships where she could not replicate her 14:48.20 time from Los Angeles back in May.

Second placed Samantha Harrison ran 32:18 in her first race since a 2:29:44 in the Berlin Marathon in September, whilst third placed Louise Small was consistent with her 33:34.

In the open race there were another 26 men inside 31 minutes as Jacob Harrison won in 30:03 after a 15:12 first 5km.

Molly Smith won the women’s section in 33:33 from Katie O’Rourke by nearly a minute.

Overall (Elite): 1 J McMurray (St Alb) 28:52; 2 J Grace (AFD) 28:56; 3 O Lockley (Leeds) 29:01; 4 G Taylor (Leeds) 29;12; 5 D Evans (SB) 29:14; 6 R Warner-Judd (B’burn) 29;17; 7 E Bovingdon (Leeds) 29;18; 8 N Martin (Sale) 29:26; 9 A Barber (Harb) 29:27; 10 T Robertson 29:32; 11 M Brown (Salf) 29:37; 12 J Battrick (Kesw) 30:01; 13 J Dutton (Leeds) 30:03; 14 P Smallcombe (Morp) 30:13; 15 M Bostock (Leeds) 30:24

Women: 1 M Courtney-Bryant (Poole) 31:37; 2 S Harrison (Mansf) 32:18; 3 L Small (AFD) 33:34; 4 S Tucker (Cambus) 33:59; 5 C Arnell (Exe) 34:18; 6 K Halkins (Salf) 34:24; 7 E Ruane (C&C) 35:08; 8 M Cordon-Lloyd 35;19; 9 S Cross (Weth’by) 36;19

Overall Open Race: 1 J Harrison (Corn) 30:03; 2 A Cole (Leeds) 30:07; 3 A Gibb (P’boro & NV) 30:14; 4 A Chambers (M40) 30:16; 5 D Adams (Norw) 30:18; 6 J Wilson 30:21; 7 G Ravenhall (Aire) 30:23; 8 N Armitage-Hookes 30:24; 9 C Dockerill (Kent) 30;25; 10 B Connolly (Phoe) 30;27; 11 M Dickinson (Clap) 30;28; 12 N Acfield 30;29; 13 D Thompson (B’burn) 30:21; 14 B Harrison (Corn) 30:31; 15 M Creasey (Mid Mand) 30:34

M40: 2 D Hastie 30:52

M50: 1 R Keal (Beest) 32:29; 2 D Parkin 34:17

M60: 1 B Park 39:00

Women: 1 M Smith 33:33; 2 K O’Rourke 34:29; 3 J Elgood (Nidd) 34:32; 4 D Corradi (Leeds) 34:53; 5 K Popaditch 35:13; 6 R Friend (Leeds) 35:32; 7 E Bell (Leeds) 35:35; 8 K Lowery (C&C) 35:40; 9 J Robertson-Dover (York) 35:42; 10 I Brinsden (CLC) 35:46

W40: 1 N Curgenven (CoH) 37:22

RUN NORTHUMBERLAND BIG TEN MILER, Matfen, November 30

Overall: 1 R Lightfoot (M40) 53:46

Women: 1 A Dodd (J&H, W40) 65:23

W55: 1 W Chapman (Sund St) 67:26

FRIDAY NIGHT UNDER THE LIGHTS, Battersea Park, London, November 28

Jack Kavanagh has been notching up an impressive series of victories during 2025 and here, the Holland Sports man added to his portfolio with a comfortable if relatively narrow victory over Joe Wigfield, in 13:34.

It had been eventual third placer Cameron Allen who led at the end of the first lap along with Goerge Wheeler as Wigfield, Kavanagh and Joe Tuffin were tucked in, with Joe Brisley and Henry McLuckie also prominent.

Down in 27th, Tonbridge’s Ben Cole clocked 14:24, the fastest M40 time for more than five years to go top of the M40 lists for 2025 and third on the all-time lists for his age group, as 57 men broke the 15-minute barrier.

The women’s race was won by Charlotte Dannatt, the BUCS 5000m silver medallist, after leading for most of the way, despite being tracked at the half-distance by Holly Dixon and Lucy Jones.

The time of 15:37 was a comfortable personal best for Dannatt, 24 seconds better than her previous mark.

Also in for the ride, were American Taryn Rawlings and Emily Haggard-Kearney and it was this pair who provided Dannatt with her closest challenge as the others dropped back.

More here from this event.

Elite Men: 1 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 13:34; 2 J Wigfield (Wirr) 13:39; 3 C Allen (Hought) 13:43; 4 J Tiffin (BRAT 13:51; 5 C Brisley (NEB) 13:56; 6 A Penney (HW) 13:57; 7 H McLuckie (IoW) 13:57; 8 G Wheeler (MK Dist) 13:59; 9 M Clisham (Cov G) 14:00; 10 R Serif (Belg) 14:00; 11 S Stabler 14:02; 12 S Charig (Ports) 14:04; 13 F Richardson (C&T) 14:05; 14 A Melloy (C&C) 14;12; 15 T Butler (SB) 14:13

M40: 1 B Cole (Ton) 14:24

U20: 1 E Busfield (Der) 14:19

Race 1 Open Men: 1 H Worship (BMH) 15:03

M45: 1 D Grima (HW) 16:17

Race 2 Open Men: 1 B Eccles (Bure, U20) 14;39

M40: 1 A Jones (Ports) 14:47

Women: 1 C Dannatt (Camb’ly) 15:37; 2 T Rawlings (USA) 15:41; 3 E Haggard-Kearney (Warriors) 15:42; 4 H Dixon (Camb H) 15:49; 5 L Jones (Herne H) 15:52; 6 E Curran (Leeds) 15:58; 7 S Calvert (L’stone) 16:06;8 Y Lock (TVH) 16:16; 9 R Weston (Inv EK) 16:19; 10 L Shanahan (IRE) 16:22; 11 J Morgan (Liv) 16:28; 12 I Padfield (W Tempo) 16:28; 13 K Lowery (C&C) 16:32; 14 K Pye (AFD, U20) 16:32; 15 R Hamilton-James (W’bury) 16:33

W45: 1 C Gima (HW) 18:09

U20: 2 F Murdoch (Salf) 16:38

LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, November 28

Overall: 1 O Garrod (Belg) 15:44

Women: 1 H Wilkinson (Ealing E, W45) 18:35

W45: 2 E Antcliffe (Harrow) 19:02

W50: 1 A Farrell (Tun W) 20:47

W55: 1 A Smith (S Lon) 20:08; 2 S McDonald (S Lon) 21:11

W60: 1 P Major (S Lon) 22:55

W75: 1 M Raynor (W4H) 28:57

WESTON PROM 5, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, November 27

Overall: 1 B Robinson (B&W) 24:43

M50: 1 K Summers (Weston) 28:12

Women: 1 A Murray-Gourlay (Taunt) 28:30

W40: 1 K Booth (Taunt) 30:18

CHASE THE MOON BATTERSEA PARK 5km & 10km, London, November 26

Overall (5km): 1 J Lyne (Read RR) 15:24

Women: 1 E Webb (M&M) 17:56

Overall (10km): 1 F Stewart (L Goat) 30:57

Women: 1

LEEDS 5km SERIES, West Yorkshire, November 26

Overall: 1 M Spoor (Steel) 16:08

M55: 1 D Parkin (Leeds) 16:55

M65: 1 D L’Anson (St Ther) 19:17

Women: 1 S Levine (P’fract, U20) 17:33

W55: 1 A Spencer (Valley St) 20:08