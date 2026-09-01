WMRA World Cup returns to Vertical and Trofeo Nasego for pivotal double header

The World Mountain Running Association World Cup series moves on to one of the most iconic races of the series.

After the drama of Sierre-Zinal, the Mountain Running World Cup returns this weekend with a different kind of test. Vertical Nasego and Trofeo Nasego bring a double-header to northern Italy, drawing many of this season's leading contenders alongside some of the sport's most decorated names - and a seven-nation team competition that adds a further edge to proceedings.

From community race to world renowned event

Trofeo Nasego's rise has been quietly remarkable. What began in 2002 as a local fixture within a circuit of community races in the Brescia valleys - a run up to the Rifugio Nasego mountain hut - has grown into one of the most respected weekends on the mountain running calendar, pulling in top runners from across the globe.

The turning point came in 2015, when the course was redesigned into a 21km route starting in Casto, climbing to Rifugio Nasego, and finishing in the alpine village of Famea. The new layout gave the race a bit of everything: fast running early on, a long, punishing climb, technical terrain underfoot, and a sweeping descent to the finish - the kind of course that rewards all-round ability.

Its status was cemented a year later, in 2016, when Nasego hosted the Italian Championships and added a Vertical Kilometre race to the weekend. Vertical Nasego has since become a fixture on the WMRA World Cup circuit, growing more competitive and more international each year while holding on to its local character.

The roll call of past winners reflects that stature. Trofeo Nasego's champions include Andrew Douglas (GBR), Sylvain Cachard (FRA), Alice Gaggi (ITA) and Joyce Njeru (KEN), alongside world champions such as Grayson Murphy (USA), Patrick Kipngeno (KEN) and Philemon Kiriago (KEN). Then there's Andrea Mayr (AUT) - a seven-time world champion who has won Trofeo Nasego and added five Vertical Nasego titles to her collection. Kipngeno, meanwhile, has three victories at the vertical race to his name.

Kenyan dominance and a field ready to challenge

In the last two years, Kenyan runners have owned the Trofeo Nasego podiums. On the men's side, Philemon Kiriago, Paul Machoka, Michael Selelo Saoli and Patrick Kipngeno have filled the top three places between them. In the women's race, Philaries Jeruto Kisang and Joyce Muthoni Njeru were separated only by Scout Adkin (GBR) in 2025, with Susanna Saapunki (FIN) in third in 2024. Kisang completed the vertical-and-classic double in 2025, just as Kipngeno had done the year before.

That Kenyan presence looks just as strong this time around. Ruth Mwihaki Gitonga and Richard Omaya Atuya, the leading names in this year's World Cup standings, will contest both races, as will last year's men's champion, Kiriago. Muthoni Njeru - a perennial contender enjoying another remarkably consistent World Cup campaign - lines up alongside Gloria Chebet and Miriam Chepkirui in a strong women's contingent. For the men Saoli, Machoka and Kipngeno all return, joined by Ephantus Mwangi Njeri, winner of the Vauban Mountain Trail, and Elijah Karuiki, who has collected three third-place finishes on the World Cup circuit this year.

But the depth in these fields runs far beyond Kenya, and plenty of runners will be lining up with genuine hopes of disrupting the favourites.

Men’s race

Jacob Adkin (GBR) arrives in form, having taken fourth at Sierre-Zinal and won the European Championships Uphill race. Brayan Rodriguez Flores (MEX) has been one of the breakout stories of this year's World Cup, with top-10 finishes at Broken Arrow, Vauban and Sierre-Zinal. Martin Nilsson (SWE) could pose a threat over the longer distance, while Andrea Elia (ITA), third here in last year's uphill race, will be one to watch again.

Andrew Douglas, a past winner at Nasego, returns on the back of a strong season that has included podiums in Portugal and China. French runners Theodore Klein and Alric Petit have also impressed wherever they've raced this year. On home soil, Italian favourites Andrea Rostan and Henri Aymonod remain athletes to watch, particularly in the vertical race, while British duo Matthew Knowles and Oscar Subuh-Symons - third at São Brás Cross - could also feature.

Women’s race

The sharpest challenge in the women's race may come from the British runners. Kirsty Skye Dickson is having an outstanding 2026, with two podiums at Transvulcania and one at Vauban, plus a gutsy performance at Sierre-Zinal where she led in the early stages. Elle Twentyman has also shown strong form at São Brás Cross and Vauban, while Ellen Crombie has posted two fifth-place finishes at Grossglockner and Vauban. Eden O'Dea rounds out a strong British group after a string of solid results this season.

As with the men's race, though, Italy brings real depth on home ground. Benedetta Broggi has been quietly excellent all year, finishing top 10 in every World Cup race she's entered. Francesca Ghelfi has an outstanding history at this event, with podium finishes at both Trofeo and Vertical Nasego. Martina Falchetti could make her mark in the uphill race, and Arianna Dentis in the longer one.

Elsewhere, Christel Dewalle (FRA) will be worth watching, especially uphill, while Courtney Coppinger (USA) is also expected to feature. And then there's Andrea Mayr (AUT) - never a runner to count out at Nasego, whatever the distance.

How to follow the action

Vertical Nasego is on Saturday September 5, women set off at 10am and the men at 10.45am.

Trofeo Nasego is on Sunday September 6, with a mass start at 9.30am.