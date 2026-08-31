Battocletti smashes Italian 1500m record to cap remarkable summer in Bellinzona

Fresh off a European double and her maiden Diamond League win, Nadia Battocletti added a national record to her collection in Switzerland, headlining a strong meeting alongside discus star Mykolas Alekna.

Nadia Battocletti added another headline to what has become a golden season, running an Italian record of 3:57.54 to win the 1500m at the GalAthletics Bellinzona, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, on Sunday (Aug 30).

The Italian led four women inside 4:00 in the race, well clear of American duo Addison Wiley (3:58.96 PB) and Aster Areri (3:59.54) in second and third, with Joceline Wind breaking four minutes for the first time in fourth with a 3:59.79 PB.

It continues a fine run of form that has made Battocletti one of the stories of the European season. At the European Championships in Birmingham this month she completed a raremiddle-distance double, defending her 5000m title before adding the 10,000m three days later to become the first athlete to win that combination at back-to-back European Championships. It was her fourth European Championships gold and sixth European title overall across track, road and cross country.

She had already claimed her first global title in March, becoming the first Italian woman to win world indoor gold with victory in the 3000m, and followed it up with her first Diamond League win in Silesia last weekend, holding off Ethiopian world leader Likina Amebaw over 5000m in 14:54.09.

Elsewhere in Bellinzona, world record-holder Mykolas Alekna was in excellent form in the men's discus, throwing 71.50m and 71.07m to beat Olympic champion Roje Stona (68.14m), while European champion Jorinde Van Klinken won the women's discus with 66.86m ahead of USA's Cierra Jackson (65.41m).

In the other field events, double European champion Angelica Moser cleared 4.77m for pole vault victory on home soil ahead of Sandi Morris and Hana Moll, both on 4.67m, while Ju'Vaughn Harrison won the men's high jump with 2.28m on his third attempt.

On the track, Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi won a strong men's 100m in 9.91 from Ronnie Baker (9.94) and Akani Simbine (9.95), while USA's Tamari Davis took the women's race in 11.09. Rayniah Jones set a meeting record of 12.44 to win the women's 100m hurdles ahead of Jamaica's Megan Simmonds (12.53) and world champion Ditaji Kambundji (12.71), and world record-holder Ja'Kobe Tharp won the men's 110m hurdles in 13.15.

Qatar's Bassem Hemeida ran a PB of 47.56 to win the 400m hurdles, while world indoor champion Christopher Morales Williams took a high-quality 400m in 44.44 from South Africa's Zakithi Nene (44.54) and Khaleb McRae (44.62).

There was a French one-two in the 800m as Louey Ouerrat won the men's race in a PB and meeting record of 1:43.57 ahead of Gabriel Tual (1:44.34), while Renelle Lamote just held off Agathe Guillemot in the women's race, 1:58.55 to a PB of 1:58.65, with Gabriela Gajanová third (1:58.76).