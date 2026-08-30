Jackson joins shot put's 21-metre club with North American record in Berlin

Chase Jackson threw a North American shot put record of 21.02m to join athletics' 21-metre club in Berlin, while Rajindra Campbell and Amy Hunt also impressed on a busy weekend across the Continental Tour.

Chase Jackson became just the second woman in 14 years to throw beyond 21 metres, setting a North American shot put record of 21.02m at ISTAF in Berlin on Sunday (Aug 30), a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting.

The two-time world champion produced the mark in the first round, improving on her own US record of 20.95m from June 2025 and eclipsing Cuba's Belsy Laza's 32-year-old North American record of 20.96m. She backed it up with three further throws beyond 20m. Only the Netherlands' European champion Jessica Schilder, who threw 21.09m in May, has gone further this year – the first time since 1990 that two women have passed 21 metres in the same season.

"It was amazing. I have been waiting for a throw like this for so long," said Jackson, who confirmed she will now train in Berlin before heading to Brussels for the Diamond League final. Canada's two-time world indoor champion Sarah Mitton took second with 20.10m, with home favourite and Olympic champion Yemisi Mabry third on 19.73m.

Elsewhere in Berlin, two-time European champion Julian Weber won the javelin on home soil with 89.54m, while USA's Olympic and world discus champion Valarie Sion threw 67.89m for victory.

Australia's Cameron Myers won the 1500m in 3:30.96 ahead of German record-holder Robert Farken (3:31.73), Ethiopia's Nigist Getachew took the 800m in 1:58.04 and Germany's Gesa Felicitas Krause won the 2000m steeplechase in 5:56.79.

Two-time world champion Danielle Williams won the 100m hurdles in 12.78, while Rushell Clayton (53.72) and Emil Agyekum (48.18) took the 400m hurdles titles.

World decathlon champion Leo Neugebauer, competing in a standalone discus event, went close to his personal best with 58.54m.

Campbell moves into world all-time top 13 in Brescia

Rajindra Campbell added another huge throw to the weekend's shot put headlines at the Grand Prix Brescia, another Continental Tour Silver meeting, launching a Jamaican men's record of 22.59m to move to joint 13th on the world all-time list. The Olympic bronze medallist improved his own national record of 22.44m from June and beat home favourite Leonardo Fabbri, who threw 21.99m, with two further efforts over 22m.

Britain's Amy Hunt, fresh from four gold medals at the recent European Championships, added the 100m title in Brescia, clocking 11.06.

South African duo Bayanda Walaza and Leendert Koekemoer also impressed: Walaza, the double 2024 world U20 champion, won the men's 100m in 10.00 ahead of Courtney Lindsey (10.09) and Trayvon Bromell (10.16), while Koekemoer ran a South African U20 record of 44.52 for 400m victory from lane one, edging Jonas Phijffers (44.61) in a field that also included world bronze medallist Bayapo Ndori, 2012 Olympic champion Kirani James and Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo.

Patterson matches PB to beat Mahuchikh in Heilbronn

At the Internationales Hochsprungmeeting Heilbronn, a further Continental Tour Silver fixture, Australia's 2022 world champion Eleanor Patterson matched her personal best of 2.02m to win the high jump ahead of world record-holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who cleared 2.00m for second.