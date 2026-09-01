Sunshine and record turnout as new Middlesbrough Runs festival gets off the ground

Elsewhere, Clare Elms became the oldest ever winner of Hyde Park's Serpentine Last Friday of the Month 5km just months before her 63rd birthday, while Nottingham Running Festival was called off after travellers occupied the venue overnight.

MIDDLESBROUGH RUNS FESTIVAL, Cleveland, August 29-30

The first two-day Middlesbrough Runs festival saw thousands of runners tackle races around the streets of the town. The event brought together the Middlesbrough 10km and Ali Brownlee 5km, along with Paula Radcliffe’s Families on Track initiative. Over 2100 people lined up for the 10km and 5km and were cheered on by crowds of spectators as they took on the races in sunny conditions.

Middlesbrough Runs event director Steve Cram said: “In the end, the sun shone for us and it lit up thousands of smiles on the faces of our runners. It was great to be part of such a wave of positivity at the Middlesbrough Runs and witness the excellent atmosphere created by everyone involved in the 10km and 5km.

"It’s a fast course, so we saw some excellent times at the front of each race, and runners of all ages and abilities enjoying the experience of being part of a big event. We’re grateful to Middlesbrough Council for such strong support and to all of our event partners and wonderful volunteers for making this possible. We look forward to building on this success next year.”

Men (10km): 1 M Creasy (Mandale) 30:33 F Brodie 30:36; 3 A Theaker (Loftus & W) 32:05

Women (10km): J Robertson-Dover (Mandale) 37:06; 2 R Cole (38:53); 3 A Bodling (Birtley) 39:35

Men (5km): 1 J Largey (Darlington H) 15:07; 2 A Lamb (Hartlepool Burn) 15:31; 3 L Ionita (Darlington H) 15:43

Women (5km): 1 E Fleming (Stockton S) 19:02; 2 A Essex (Mandale) 19:39; 3 K Neesam (N Marske) 20:11

KINGS HEAD CANTER 5km, Chiddingly to East Horsley, East Sussex, August 31

Overall: 1 J Turner (B&H) 15:16; 2 K Barnes (Holl Sp) 15:20; 3 F Parsons (Phoe) 15:26

M60: 1 J Burrell (Lewes) 18:51

Women: 1 I Bradford (Lewes) 18:02

W50: 1 S Alexandr (Ling) 19:30

W55: 1 C Hoyte (Arena) 19:49

W60: 1 G Moffatt (B&H) 20:44

W70: 1 X Had (Hast R) 25:13

MONTON 5, Eccles, Greater Manchester, August 31

Overall: 1 T Charles (Chorl, M40) 25:30

M60: 1 R Johnson (Alt) 29:40; 2 R Evans (Alt) 30:57

M75: 1 J McGlynn (Wig) 38:03

Women: 1 K Fitzpatrick (Chorl) 29:39

W45: 1 J Seddon 33;33

W55: 1 S Stevens (Chorl) 35:05

W60: 1 T Carr (Liv RB) 37:43

CLEVE RELAYS, inc Avon County Championships, August 30

Men (4x5km): 1 Bristol & W 65:11 (J Crawford 61:38, D Awde 15:59, M Bialogonski (M40) 15:54, M Livingstone 16:40); 2 Clevedon 69:13; 3 N Somerset 71:59

Fastest: A Gibson (Wells) 15:09

M40 (4x5km): 1 Weston 7139. Fastest: Bialogonski 15:54

M50 (3x5km): 1 Clevedon 52:47. Fastest: N King (Cleve) 17:26

M60 (3x5km): 1 Yate & Sodbury 69:39. Fastest: K Prince (Burnham) 19:50

M70 (3x5km): 1 Weston 94:02. Fastest: D Bedwell (B&W) 21:57

U20 (3x5km): 1 N Somerset 54:33. Fastest: T Czerpiski (B&W) 17:01

Women (3x5km): 1 Clevedon 59:54 (J Morgan 19:41, L Meech 20:18, B Bryant 19:55); 2 Clevedon B 63:00; 3 N Somerset 65:52

Fastest: Morgan 19:51

W35 (3x5km): 1 Weston 59:40. Fastest: A Smith (Weston) 19:15

W45 (3x5km): 1 Westbury 71:06. Fastest: K Firth (Cleve) 20:09

W55 (3x5km): 1 Westbury 70:14. Fastest: C Jolliffe (B&W) 21:23

W65 (3x5km): 1 Westbury 71:5S. Fastest: S Masters (W’bury) 21:31

DENSTONE 10, Staffordshire, August 30

Overall: 1 C Gidlow (Stoke, M45) 54:41

M45: 2 C Moulton (Boalloy) 58:13

Women: 1 E Taylor (Stoke, W40) 60:31

W45: 1 D Sherwin (Stoke) 65:59

W55: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 66:52

DULWICH PARK 10km, London, August 30

Women: 1 L Adamson 35:06

NOTTINGHAM RUNNING FESTIVAL, August 30

The event, which offered racing over a number of distances, was cancelled as a group of travellers pitched up at the venue overnight. A spokesman for the event said that this was due to: “An emergency at the venue that arose in the early hours of this morning.”

The Nottingham Racecourse could not be used as a location and the organisers, Run Through, added: “Overnight, a group of travellers occupied the car park which made the venue unusable for the event.”

Organisers and the venue, said that they were looking for a replacement date and also offered runners to sign up to a number of other events free of charge.

RUN DORNEY HALF-MARATHON, Buckinghamshire, August 30

Overall: 1 A Tovey (WSEH) 70:21; 2 S Pedley (Herts P) 71:52

M60: 1 P Buckett (Abing) 85:46

Women: 1 H Lewis (AFD, W35) 78:05

W60: 1 H Enhard (Eden) 1:45:11

TOTTON 10km, Hampshire, August 30

Overall: 1 C Newnham (Ryde) 32:02

M50: 1 D Furmidge (Ryde) 35:01

M60: 1 K Gale (Denmead) 38:21

Women: 1 H Newton-Day (Ryde) 38:28; 2 E Jolley (Ports, W40) 38:36

W50: 1 S Sheddon (Winch RC) 39:20

MID CHESHIRE 5km, Kingsley, August 28

Richard Allen just nipped inside the 14-minute barrier on this course that has a slightly bigger downhill measurement than is allowed for UK record purposes.

The 30-year-old Leeds runner’s 13;59 just headed Oliver Donkin’s personal best by three seconds when moving up from second last year in his fastest time for three years, but Allen’s 13:51 own personal best dates back eight years.

Hannah Irwin return to action for the first time since a 31:28 personal best 10km in Valencia in January, to improve her 5km time by 14 seconds to 15:13.

The 28-year-old comfortably headed Amelia Quirk, the English National cross-country second placer, who was four seconds inside her own best with 15:29 and well clear of third placed Emily Haggard-Kearney.

Overall: 1 R Allen (Leeds) 13:59; 2 O Donkin (Barton) 14:02; 3 H Johnson (Salf) 14:10; 4 J Beattie (Leeds, M$0) 14:11; 5 O Roberts (Merr’dd) 14:12; 6 W Strangeway (Linc W, M40) 14:13; 7 N Martin (Sale) 14:15; 8 L Jagger (Newark) 14:18; 9 J Sanderson (Settle, U18) 14:19; 10 N Wharton (Sale) 14:20; 11 B Lawrence (Salf, U20) 14:21; 12 L Gratton (Ruge, M40) 14:23; 13 O Hind (Kent) 14:24; 14 J Sagar (Leeds) 14;26; 15 L Beale (Newb) 14:28

M40: 4 C Williams (Vale R) 14:39; 5 P Martin 15:00

M45: 1 J Hart (W&B) 14:46; 2 J Gilbert (Kent) 14:46; 3 R Bentley (Merr’dd) 15:09

M50: 1 J Arnold (Stoke) 15:16; 2 R Keal (Beest) 15:36

M55: 1 F Rafferty (S’port W) 15:56; 2 D Bennett (Roch) 16:57; 3 D McDonough (Kirkby) 16:58

M60: 1 L A’herne (P Bryn) 16:58; 2 R Evans (Alt) 18:19

M65: 1 M Eustace (C&C) 18:49

M70: 1 T Rowlands (Mald) 20:35

M75: 1 M Fairs (Wilm) 24:54

U18: 2 L Johnson (St Hel S) 14:42

Women: 1 H Irwin (C&C) 15:13; 2 A Quirk (Brack) 15:29; 3 E Haggad-Kearney (Warriors) 15:51; 4 K Maher (B’burn) 15:57; 5 B Wood (Salis) 16:04; 6 F O’Hare (Liv) 16:06; 7 E Curran (Leeds) 16:08; 8 H Archer (C&C) 16:26; 9 F Gibbs 16:30; 10 A Gough (Traff) 17:01

W40: 1 C Clancy (Wilm) 17:47; 2 N Reece (Wilm) 17:53

W45: 1 A Bond (Liv) 19:31

W50: 1 T Entwistle (Warr) 19:51; 2 G Keane 20;20

W55: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 19:25; 2 T Fearn (Caistor) 20:35

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 21:33; 2 J Hickman (W Chesh) 21:59

W65: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 22:54

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, August 28

British ultra international and 2:22:13 marathoner Ollie Garrod won the men's race in 15:31 and Clare Elms the women’s, in 18:53.

Veteran Tom Aldred led in the early stages but was pulled back by Garrod, the world 40 miles track best record holder, who went on to win in 15:31.

A few months short of her 63rd birthday, Elms became the oldest ever race winner at the event, after coming back from injury.

After W60 world records or bests this year at 1500m, mile, 3000m, 5km and five miles, Elms returned after a two week break from running, decided she needed to compete here to win the overall women’s series title.

After a cautious start, she was 20 seconds off the lead after one kilometre, but at halfway was up to second, 15 seconds down on Euro Masters W50 medallist Lin Skinner.

Elms then ran the second lap at sub-18 pace to catch Skinner and ultimately win the women's race by 25 seconds, for her first win here since April 2025 and take the overall age-graded award from fellow 60 plus athletes Andrew Leach and Mark Cursons.

Sue McDonald and Lisa Thomas were the next two women on age-grading and both were, like Elms, former AW Master athletes of year and world champions.

Overall: 1 O Garrod (Bel) 15:31; 2 T Aldred (Lon H, M45) 15:40; 3 M Ismail (Uffo, M45) 16:23

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 18:07

M60: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 17:12; 2 M Cursons (Harrow) 18:17; 3 S Corfield (SoC) 18:18: 4 R Schulman (Lon H) 18:38

Women: 1 C Elms (Kent, W60) 18:53; 2 M Deely (Eal E) 19:18; 3 E Skinner (Kent, W50) 19:42

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 20:19

W60: 2 L Thomas (Herc W) 21:00; 3 R Hutton (S Lon) 21:13; 4 L Woolhouse (Vets) 22:08; 5 P Major (S Lon) 22:23; 6 R Baker (Camp H) 22:49

W65: 1 J Davies (Read R) 23:27

W75: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 28:46; 2 N Stanford (Serp) 28:52; 3 M Rayner (Rane) 29:30

Age graded: 1 Elms 95.8%; 2 Leach 93.7%; 3 Cursons 90.0%

HERMITAGE 5, Leicestershire, August 27

Overall: 1 H Robinson (Hinck) 25:51

M60: 1 D Pearce (R’hoggs) 30:54

Women: 1 C Frankland (W End, W35) 28:09; 2 G Steel (Charn, W40) 29:42; 3 C Austin (W End) 30:38

W55: 1 N Nealon (Hunc) 33:53

MOTAVATION SERIES, Race 5, STRATFIELD BRAKE, Kidlington, Oxfordshire, August 27

Now with Swindon Harriers, Alex Bampton won his first series race of 2026 to follow on from a multi-terrain victory in the Otmoor Challenge half-marathon back in May.

For the women, Melissa Hawtin scored her fourth successive victory to secure the overall series title.

Overall (4M approx., MT): 1 A Bampton (Swin) 20:23; 2 M Lock (Wit) 20:37; 3 D Lawrence (Oxf C) 20:44

M40: 1 D Blake (Wit) 20:53

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 22:07; 2 L Newell (Abing) 23:03

M60: 1 B Reynolds (THH) 25:28; 2 I Thomas (Cher) 26:29

M70: 1 P Gregory (VoA) 27:28; 2 R Grant (Oxf C) 29:19; 2 S Thorp (Oxf C) 30:25

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Abingdon 91; 2 Headington RR 128; 3 Alchester 177

Women: 1 M Hawtin (Oxf C) 23:04; 2 N Roebuck (Wit) 23;29; 3 S Giles (Alch) 24:01

W40: 1 K Daniels (Eynsh) 26:28

W50: 1 L Kelly (W’stock) 27:05; 2 S Davies (Oxf C) 27:44

W60: 1 K Angwin (Head RR) 27:20

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Head RR 74; 2 Witney 117; 3 Woodstock 166

ABERYSTWYTH 5km, West Wales, August 26

Overall: 1 J Vranek (A’wyth) 14:40; 2 A Davies (Mald, M45) 15:41

M70: 1 T Rowlands (Mald) 20:03

Women: 1 M Omar-Davies (Sarn H) 18:27

W55: 1 L Huxtable (A’wyth) 22:09

HATFIELD 5km SERIES, Hertfordshire, August 26

Freya Weddell won the women’s race and topped the age gradings with her 16:52 as W70 Pam Wilson and W60 Caroline Thrussell were next in the grading stakes.

Overall: 1 T Barclay (NHRR) 15:35

M60: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 18:11

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 16:52

W50: 1 C Hale (Gard CR) 21:03

W60: 1 C Thrussell (NHRR) 22:16

W70: 1 P Wilson (Ware) 24:42

LINCOLN WELLINGTON 5km SERIES, August 26

Overall: 1 C Parkin (Linc W) 15:36

Women: 1 F Taylor (ic W, U18) 17:45

W70: 1 B Stevens (Mansf) 23:04

SOUTH WEST 5km PB SERIES, Bath, Somerset, August 26

Dylan Gillett, who raced to a 14:22 personal best here last year, found 14:36 enough to win from 17-year-old Tobi Loughlin, whose 14:36 was a personal best by 10 seconds.

Loughlin had earlier posted five 5km victories in the AVR Westbury 5km series.

For the women, Megan Marchant, who has led her Western Tempo women’s squad to multiple road relay success, came out on top with a 16:36 clocking, ahead of 18-year-old Tilly Nickell, whose 16:43 was comfortably a personal best.

Overall: 1 D Gillett (W tempo) 14:36; 2 T Loughlin (T Bath, U18) 14:36; 3 L Jones (W Tempo) 14:41; 4 S Byrne (Swin) 14:49; 5 L James (T Bath) 15:03; 6 T Brooke (T Bath) 15:20

M40: 1 E Charlton-Weedy (Army) 15:52

M45: 1 P Horsfall (Stroud) 15:51

M55: 1 I Cutler (Stroud) 17:59

M75: 1 A Daley (Glouc) 22:55

Women: 1 M Marchant (W Tempo) 16:36; 2 T Nickell (T Bath, U20) 16:43; 3 L Morrison (Swin)

KIRKCALDY PARKS HALF-MARATH0N, Kirkcaldy, August 30

Overall: 1 Jamie Lessels 72:57; 2 Mark McGuire 74:01

M50: Bruce Myles 82:37

U20: Marcas McFarland 79:56

W40: Kristin Lownie 87:27

W50: Janet Dickson 89:07

W60: Claire Gilchrist 1:45:33

W70: Eliza McLachlan 2:02:20

PERTH FESTIVAL 10km, Perth, August 30

Overall: 1 R Van Rensburg (Fife) 33:05; 2 A Calnan (Cambus, M40) 33:42; 3 Toby Esdaile 34:59

M50: A Knowles (Loth) 36:29

M60: G Parker (Perth R) 39:28

M70: M Hammond (PHRC) 46:04

Women: 1 Heidi King (U20) 38:05; 2 Lisa Butler 38:06; 3 K Gibson (Shett) 39:44

W50: M Martin (Dund R) 44:53

W60: M Taggart (Dund R) 47:10

W70: M Fleming (Pit) 57:46

KINROSS RUNNING FESTIVAL, Kinross, August 30

Overall (5km, age not declared): B Sutherland (Ross C): 15:31

Women: 1 Ruth Munro 17:56; 2 C Comisso (Ross C) 18:49

TWO ISLANDS HALF-MARATHON, Berneray, North Uist, August 29

M50: Donald McAskill 22:07

EYEMOUTH TWILIGHT 5, Eyemouth, August 28

Overall: 1 P Avent (Shett, M40) 15:58; 2 G Walker (Tev, M40) 16:31; 3 H Hoffmann (Edin, U17) 16:34

Women: R Kirk (Sparta) 18:34

Multi-terrain

HIGHLAND FLING TRAIL ULTRA, Milngavie to Tyndrum, August 29

Overall (85km): 1 R Boswood (C’thy) 6:46:00; 2 F Weillaert (HBT) 7:18:46; 3 A Gray (Penic, M40) 7:19:45; 4 Paulius Peciura 7:31:04; 5 W Krogulec (HHR, M40) 7:58:07; 6 Arthur Ejlinger 8:02:46

M50: M Scotney (S’earn) 8:05:32

Women: 1 R Normand (C’thy) 8:37:31; 2 B Langley (W’lands CC) 8:54:29; 3 D Greig (Alf B) 9:23:26; 4 J Hodge (Paris FR) 9:49:46

W40: L Parker (Mary) 10:14:10

W50: JE York (Cuil TC) 11:08:09

W60: S Morgan (Driff) 11:36:43

SIMON WAKE COMRIE HILLS RELAY, Comrie, August 29

Overall (43km/2110m) (leg 1 11km/527m trail, leg 2 7km/400m fell in pairs, leg 3 12.6km/712m fell, leg 4 11km/370m trail): 1 C’thy 3:05:03 (E Narbett 42:15, C Balogh/KCooper 37:16, A Chepelin 58:53, J Britton 46:39); 2 Q Park 3:08:16 (D Dry 43:20, A Campbell/J Dry 38:46, D Lawson 62:10, T Callan 44:00); 3 W’lands CC 3:14:21 (W Beresford 50:48, G Stewart/R Hamlin 41:36, A Douglas 58:29, D Carr 43:28)

DUNOON ULTRA, Dunoon, August 22

Overall (48.6km/981m): John Bell 3:45:44

M50: Denis Coleman 4:56:21

Women: Susanne Lumsden (W50) 5:31:30

TOM ROBB MEMORIAL TRAIL 7km, Denny, August 22

Overall: 1 K Fleming (Kirkin) 43:04; 2 G Macgregor (RTCW) 43:14; 3 Sunny Martin (M50) 43:50

M60: J Duffy (Shett) 51:06

M70: C Simpson (Kirkin) 63:55

Women: 1 A Berwick (RTCW, W50) 56:30; 2 L Bell (Kilsyth, W40) 58:33; 3 Anna Paterson 58:43

W60: R O’Sullivan (Kirkin) 65:11

W70: Susan Smith 75:11

Fell

GRASMERE SENIOR GUIDES, Grasmere, August 30

Overall (1.5M/900ft): 1 F Grant (Dark Pk) 12:37; 2 E Corden (Dark Pk) 13:26; 3 J Daly (SHUOC) 13:42; 4 C Allmond (Amble) 14:02; 5 D Lewis (Dark Pk) 14:05; 6 K Wynne-Cattanach (Eryri) 14:15

M40: S Jacques (Amble) 15:11

M50: R Jebb (Helm H) 15:16

M60: E Gamble (Kesw) 19:59

Women: 1 B Wood (Salis) 16:46; 2 Bryony Halcrow 17:08; 3 M Jebb (Helm, H) 17:34; 4 R Gilldaley (Eden) 17:39

W40: C Spurden (Kesw) 18:03

HARROCK HILL RACE SERIES, Bispham, August 27

Overall (5M/900ft): 1 J Goudge (Horw, M55) 34:31; 2 C Jeffers (S’port W) 34:47; 3 T Belcher (Chorley) 35:27; 4 M Brussels (SHS) 35:41; 5 R Taylor (BNC, M45) 35:54

M60: A Bramham (Horw) 40:16

M65: T Harvey (Liv PS) 42:02

M70: G Schofield (Chorley) 59:52

Women: 1 E Fulton (Liv PS) 42:30; 2 Katy Wallymahmed 43:24; 3 Victoria Gilbody 45:26; 4 Lisa Procter (Liv PS, W45) 45:40

W60: C James (S’port W) 50:23

W65: L Lyon (Edge P) 63:02

GOLF BALL, Love Clough, Rossendale, August 26

Overall (5.5M/800ft): 1 S Godsman (Calder V, M50) 40:57; 2 D Tattersall (Bury) 41:19; 3 C Parkinson (Ross) 42:31; 4 John Horrocks 42:43; 5 S Horrocks (Barl) 42:58; 6 J Turner (Darw D) 43:01

M55: C Nevison (Barl) 45:25

M60: G Goodwin (Acc RR) 46:33

M65: M Keys (Ross) 54:32

M70: A Fox (Penn) 55:59

M75: J Maxfield (N’burgh N) 60:38

TEAM: 1 Darw 30; 2 Ross 30; 3 Barl 50

Women: 1 J Badger (P’wich) 48:19; 2 E Claringbold (B Combe) 49:32; 3 Kelly Staunton 50:43; 4 P Cullen (Barl, W45) 53:18

W50: D Dudgeon (Darw D) 59:07

W55: J Collins (Barl) 59:23

W60: C Tregaskis (Ross) 65:21

TEAM: 1 Ross 26; 2 P’wich 40; 3 Darw D 56