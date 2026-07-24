GB & NI team named for World U20 Champs

UK Athletics has confirmed the remaining selections to complete a 49-strong squad for next month's World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

UK Athletics has announced the full team list for the Novuna Great Britain and Northern Ireland team heading to the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, next month.

Thirty-six names were announced earlier this month, with the latest selections completing a full team of 49. The aim is a competitive squad capable of top-eight finishes across the programme.

Four athletes have been added to the 4x100m relay squad. Matthew Ajayi and Ethan Franklin were both part of the GB & NI U20 team that competed in the men's 4x100m relay at the recent London Athletics Meet, a quartet that currently holds the world under-20-leading ranking.

Also joining the relay squad is Divine Iheme, who recently won the European under-18 men's 100m title in Rieti, breaking the championship record in the process, while Savannah Morgan-McKenzie also comes in having been part of the victorious relay team at the Mannheim International Gala earlier this year.

Lucas Cameron and Noa Chodokufa have been selected for the 4x400m relay squad after impressive performances at the European U18 Championships, where both reached their respective 400m finals. Luc MacLeod brings additional international relay experience after competing at the Mannheim International Gala.

Caitlin Hadfield, Shiloh Omotosho and Camiah Bennett have also been selected, forming part of a U20 women's 4x400m relay squad that currently leads the world rankings.

Samuel James has been selected for the high jump following his outstanding performance at the European U18 Championships in Italy, where he set a championship record and world U18-leading mark of 2.25m. The clearance also equalled the British U18 record, which has stood since 1990, and placed him top three at World U20 level.

It has also been confirmed that already-selected Thea Brown will compete solely in the heptathlon, having also achieved eligibility for the 100m hurdles and long jump.

Dan Wagner, Head of Performance Pathways at UK Athletics, said: "We are delighted to confirm the full Novuna Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene. The athletes selected have earned their places through outstanding performances, and it is exciting to see a team that combines championship experience with emerging talent.

"The World U20 Championships provide a vital opportunity for young athletes to compete against the very best junior athletes in the world, gain invaluable international experience and continue their progression along the performance pathway. Congratulations to all selected athletes, their coaches and support teams — we look forward to seeing what they can achieve in Eugene."

Men

100m: James Arminio (Gloucester AC), Jake Odey-Jordan (Be Fit Today Track Academy) 200m: Mayo Alabi (Birchfield Harriers), Jake Odey-Jordan (Be Fit Today Track Academy) 800m: Matthew McKenna (Walton AC), Josh Mungin (Kilbarchan AAC) 1500m: James Alexander (Garscube Harriers), Ethan Newell (Sutton & District AC) 3000m: Michael Clark (City Of Norwich AC), Liam Conway (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 3000m steeplechase: Bradley Andrews-Callec (Jersey Spartan AC), Dillon Millard (Taunton AC) 110m hurdles: Toby Wright (Taunton AC) 400m hurdles: Rayhan Mourtada (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) High jump: Otis Poole (Yate & District AC), Samuel James (Kingston AC and Poly Harriers) Long jump: Daniel Emegbor (Harrow AC) Triple jump: Sean Connor Atafo (Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies), Tito Odunaike (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) Discus: Jacob McKinlay (Glasgow Jaguars T&F Club) Javelin: Charlie Mason (Cheltenham and County Harriers), Tom Rutter (Harrow AC) Hammer: Wyatt Larkins (Harrow AC) Decathlon: Samuel Newton (Tonbridge AC)

Women

100m: Lily Bradley (City Of Norwich AC) 200m: Sophie Thomas (Dunfermline Track & Field Club) 400m: Casey Musgrave (City of Sheffield and Dearne AC) 800m: Phoebe Gill (St Albans AC), Shaikira King (Wreake & Soar Valley) 1500m: Lyla Belshaw (Colchester Harriers AC) 3000m: Katie Pye (Aldershot Farnham & District) 3000m steeplechase: Ava James (Brighton & Hove AC), Tilly Nickell (Team Bath Athletic Club) 5000m: Eliza Nicholson (Blackheath & Bromley) Long jump: Daisy Snell (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) Triple jump: Qi-Chi Ukpai (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC) Shot put: Alani Dumbuya (Leigh Harriers & AC) Javelin: Harriet Wheeler (West Cheshire Athletic Club) Heptathlon: Thea Brown (Sale Harriers Manchester), Matilda Quick (Swansea Harriers)

Relays

4x100m: Divine Iheme (Radley Athletic Club), Matthew Ajayi (Watford Harriers), Ethan Franklin (Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies), James Arminio (Gloucester AC), Jake Odey-Jordan (Be Fit Today Track Academy), Mayo Alabi (Birchfield Harriers), Savannah Morgan-McKenzie (Rugby & Northampton AC), Lily Bradley (City Of Norwich AC), Sophie Thomas (Dunfermline Track & Field Club)

4x400m: Luc MacLeod (Glasgow Jaguars T&F Club), Lucas Cameron (Tonbridge AC), Camiah Bennett (Coventry Godiva Harriers), Noa Chodokufa (Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies), Caitlin Hadfield (Derby Athletic Club), Shiloh Omotosho (Basildon AC), Casey Musgrave (City of Sheffield and Dearne AC)