Bucket list marathons: should you run Budapest, Vancouver or elsewhere?

We look at some great choices if you want to set yourself a 26.2-mile challenge.

There is nothing quite like the thrill of marathon running. It is the ultimate test of endurance and taking in so many miles is both physically and mentally challenging. Add in the sights and sounds of moving through some of the most iconic cities on the planet and these are races like no other.

Many runners who enjoy covering 26 miles will have a list of locations to travel through on their bucket list. If you have your own wish to race in a particular location, this article will offer help and guidance so that you can come to a decision.

Where to start

There are more than 800 marathons held around the world each year and so there are plenty of choices to consider when deciding where you would like to race. For that reason, it is imperative you conduct thorough research and consider a number of factors so that you can find the ideal location.

Just like checking reviews before choosing a new restaurant or travel destination, it's wise to consider reputation and others' experiences when making your pick. Explore the most popular marathon routes and steer clear of those that don’t receive glowing recommendations.

When assessing your options, look at the weather conditions you would be running via the date of the marathon and see if it ties up with your preference. You must also assess the difficulty of the course to ensure you will be able of completing the race. Of course, no marathon is easy and is a real test but some courses will suit your running style more than others so do look to see if the trail is relatively flat, for example.

Budapest Marathon

The Budapest Marathon attracts to thousands of runners each year. The current version of the race has been in place since 1984 though other marathons have occurred in the Hungarian capital.

With three hills to navigate and seven bridges, this is a popular spot for competitors and it's a scenic route which takes in landmarks including Buda Castle, the Parliament Building and, of course, the Danube River. If you enjoy your culture and history, this marathon may be the one for you as you will be running through the heart of the city.

This run takes place in the second week of October and so is ideal for runners who prefer racing in Autumnal conditions.

Vancouver Marathon

The Vancouver takes place annually on the first Sunday of May and first took place way back in 1972. The event attracts both runners from the area and around the world and now welcomes more than 25,000 registrations.

This race in Canada features stunning scenery and incredible views of mountains and even the ocean as you cover 26 miles of this brilliant city. It's here where you will be loudly cheered on along the route my passionate locals who are out in force and willing runners on every year.

I did the Vancouver half marathon in 1 hour 44 minutes, my fastest time yet!! Thank you to my friend Lydia who traveled around to various points to cheer me on ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sD3Fx3iByl — Trudi Castle (@trudicastle) June 23, 2019

With large parts of the race occurring along the waterfront and through Stanley Park, you'll get a real sense of what makes Vancouver stand out as the marathon takes place in the heart of the city.

Where else?

The bast majority of major cities around the globe will host annual marathons and so the world is your oyster if you are a runner keen to explore different places as you test yourself and race miles against the clock. From London and New York to Tokyo and Berlin, there are plenty of options to choose from and races to enter.

Just remember to really check out each location and course so that you can find the best places to suit your running style and the needs of your wish to race your marathon. Of course, travelling to race allows you to visit a host of amazing places and so be sure to make the most of any trip you make and explore what the cities have to offer beyond the marathon.

Lastly, marathon running isn’t just about finishing first or second—it’s about whether you complete the race and how long it takes you. In fact, sportsbooks' odds can give insight into the implied probabilities of different outcomes, helping you gauge expectations. Just be sure to check their legitimacy in reviews on various gambling sites before relying on their numbers!

Courtesy to Kevin Roberts