Crystal Palace National Sports Centre set for £130m revamp

Plans approved for transformative redevelopment and renovation of the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.

Planning approval has been granted for the redevelopment of the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre (CPNSC).

The complex, which first opened in 1964, will undergo a £130m major revamp of its athletics stadium, indoor arena, and swimming and diving facilities.

The proposed redevelopment will include a new 25,000-seat stadium capable of hosting elite track and field competitions, as well an updated indoor 100m track and a new community 200m track.

Backed by more than 15 national governing sports bodies, including UK Athletics, the project will see the centre’s facilities enhanced to support sports from the grassroots up to elite level.

Work is expected to start in late 2026 and the estimated completion date will be in 2028.

The scheme was spearheaded by the Greater London Authority (GLA) and London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.

"I’m delighted that planning approval has been granted for this once-in-a-generation redevelopment of the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre," Khan said. "This historic and much-loved national sports facility has created so many UK sporting stars, but it needs major investment and refurbishment and I am committed to delivering this.

"We now look forward to starting the next phase of work alongside partners and the local community to create an outstanding sporting venue, as we work together to build a better London for everyone.”

Crystal Palace, described as the "spiritual home of UK Athletics", is synonymous with hosting athletics competitions. The venue hosted the Amateur Athletics Association (AAA) Championships – the precursor to the UK Athletics Championships – on and off between 1971 and 1987.

It also held the London Grand Prix, now the Diamond League, from 1999 to 2012. Since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, however, Crystal Palace has not hosted a single major televised domestic or international athletics event.

Liam Conlon, MP for Beckenham and Penge, is eager for the Diamond League to return to Crystal Palace once again, meaning that London could end up hosting two meetings in the series.

"This is a major milestone and a massive moment for South London," Conlon said. "The site has become increasingly run down, with the pools closed for years and the stadium looking tired.

"Backed by our Mayor, Sir Sadiq Khan, this once-in-a-generation project will deliver a revitalised centre, providing opportunities for local people in our area, and inspiring the next generation of Team GB Olympians and Paralympians."

Ben Woods, Project Director at the GLA for the redevelopment of Crystal Palace, told AW two years ago that he was keen to see elite athletics back at Crystal Palace.

"You see the likes Noah Lyles and Dina Asher-Smith at the Diamond League and I'd love to have them back here in a few years," he said.

"You go round and mention Crystal Palace around the world and people go 'oh, the athletics'. We've got to remember that and build on that history. We need to build something for the next generation. The noise that's generated in this venue, with it being a bowl shape and built into the side of this hill, is unique. Athletes loved it for a reason. It provides both the acoustics and the speed. We can re-create that once again.

"I think Crystal Palace has everything you want. It has a uniqueness into its setting. This kind of thing would never get planning permission in the modern world and we need to cherish its setting. We're 100 yards from the mainline station with six direct lines to central London and the South-East."

Due Crystal Palace's unique setting of being dug into a hill, it's blisteringly quick. The stadium records in the 100m are held by Tyson Gay and Marion Jones, who ran 9.78 and 10.78 in 2010 and 2000 respectively. Usain Bolt has also competed in both the 100m and 200m at Crystal Palace.

The idea is that the updated indoor 100m track and new community 200m track can also be used for on-site athlete training during any elite level competition. That could include para events, with plans for the complex to be fully accessible after the redevelopment.

The planning application received hundreds of responses from Bromley residents. A total of 390 people wrote in support of the project, while 406 objections were submitted.