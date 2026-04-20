Manchester Marathon wins for Yohan Lidove and Naomi Robinson

Big north-west of England event kicks off our weekend UK-wide endurance racing round-up.

ADIDAS MANCHESTER MARATHON, April 19

Frenchman Yohan Lidove won overall in a personal best 2:15:19 from veteran Will Strangeway’s 2:15:43, a performance that was not only his second marathon of the year but also a lifetime best by well over two minutes at the age of 40.

Along with Charlie Brisley, Alex Carter and Norman Shreeve they were through the 10km marker in 32:03 and after 15km (48:16) only Shreeve had dropped off of the lead pace.

The others were still together at the half-marathon distance with Strangeway just showing ahead at 68:05.

Then it was Brisley who led, along with Lidove, on the approach to the 30km board and the pair, with Carter in tow, went 10 seconds clear of Strangeway, as the clock showed 95:58.

At 35km, Lidove and Brisley were still disputing the lead as Strangeway and Carter were together at 1:52:26.

Whilst Lidove went on to take the race with a strong finish, Brisley had no answer to Strangeway’s last few kilometres, as the Lincoln Wellington 40-year-old found a second gear and took the silver medal position.

In the women’s race, Naomi Robinson was ahead for most of the race despite a spirited challenge from Heather Townsend but the Leeds W35 was never really in contact and finished nearly a minute down in 2:37:42.

It was BRAT’s Robinson who claimed her second Manchester Marathon title in 2:36:56, after having previously won in 2023.

Overall: 1 Y Lidove (FRA) 2:15:19; 2 W Strangeway (Linc W, M40) 2:15:43; 3 C Brisley (NEB) 2:16:04; 4 A Carter (T Bath) 2:16:26; 5 N Shreeve (C&C) 2:17:26; 6 P Roddy (THH) 2:19:26; 7 C Sarsfield (Helsby) 2:19:35; 8 J Holman (Norw) 2:21:01; 9 S Roberts (Retford) 2:21;22; 10 C Davidson (Salf) 2:21;53; 11 G Ravenhall (Aire) 2:22:05; 12 M Kallenberg (Swan) 2:22:26; 13 C Newnham (Ryde) 2:22:43; 14 M Brown (Salf) 2:23:10; 15 R Payne (Clee) 2:23:58

M40: 2 T Cornthwaite (Salf) 2:24:15; 3 T Charles (Chorl) 2:25:32; 4 M Thackwray (Ilk) 2:26:47

M50: 1 G O’Hanlon (Clonliffe) 2:26:37

M55: 1 J Walton (Leeds) 2:38:19; 2 D Parkin (Leeds) 2:36:37

M60: 1 R McGrath (N Masters) 2:51:56

Women: 1 N Robinson (BRAT) 2:36:57; 2 H Townsend (Leeds, W35) 2:37:42

W40: 1 L Flynn (Les C) 2:44;23

W50: 1 S Shedden (Win R) 2:55:53

W55: 1 T Medley (Border) 3:08:56; 2 J Johnson (Launc) 3:09:19

W60: 1 J Ward (Sedgley) 3:15:48

W65: 1 N Haggart (Bed H) 3:31:07

COVENTRY HALF-MARATHON, West Midlands, April 19

Overall: 1 A Lazenby (CoH) 71:03

M40: 1 K Fairbank (I&I) 72:24

Women: 1 E Watters (Bir) 87:45

W50: 1 S Rose 90:45

NORTHSTOWE HALF-MARATHON, Cambridge, April 19

Overall: 1 C Anderson (Kent) 71:01; 2 M Sampson (Hunts) 71:12; 3 B Jones (C&C) 71:34

Women; 1 G Ruddy (W35) 89:01

BRISTOL TRACK CLUB 5km, Bath, Somerset, April 18

Kadar Omar, who had set a personal best 13:44 for the distance in a Podium event a month earlier, was just outside that mark with 13:48 after handing out a defeat to Jonathan Escalante-Phillips, in the third wave of starters in this graded meeting.

For the women, who raced in wave two, Rebecca Flaherty smashed her previous best by 23 seconds, with 15:56 after heading Esme Davies’ 16:06.

The controversial new young athletes' age regulations, that upended all of the historic ranking lists, were brought into play and, among the men, under-16 Theo Creed ran 15:20 and under-18 Tom Loughlin clocked 14:46.

Flaherty was previously deemed to be an under-20 but the new regulations declare her to be a senior.

Men (Wave 3): 1 K Omar (Bir) 13:48; 2 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 14:02; 3 A Barber (Harb) 14:08; 4 D James (W Tempo) 14:19; 5 T Chandler (AFD) 14:19; 6 J Cornish (HW) 14:20; 7 R Serif (Belg) 14:25; 8 T Doran (AFD) 14:26; 9 R Harvie (Brack) 14:28; 10 S Moakes (Unsanc) 14:21; 11 B Felton (Chelm) 14:38; 12 M Roostaei (Ports) 14:38

M40: 1 M Battenby (B&W) 15:12

U18: 1 T Loughlin (T Bath) 14:46

U16: 1 T Creed (HW) 15:20; 2 O Cobbold (Swan) 15:25

Overall (Wave 2): 1 C Booth (Swan) 15:48

M60: 1 J James (Wells) 16:57; 2 M Robinson (B&W) 17:58

Women: 1 R Flaherty (Bing) 15:56; 2 E Davies (Border) 16:06; 3 C Baker (B&W, W35) 16:09; 4 R Ramierez (TVH) 16:19; 5 K O’Neill (Hav’g) 16:20; 6 J Leggate (C&C) 16:26; 7 B Boyce (Card, U18) 16:27; 8 M Marchant (W Tempo) 16:31; 9 I Harrison (HW, U18) 16:48; 10 H Andrejczuk ((THH) 16:50

Overall (Wave 1, selected)

W50: 1 V Ratcliffe (T Bath) 19:11; 2 T Hinxman (Glouc) 19:44

W55: 1 J Rockliffe (W Tempo) 18:38; 2 C Jolliffe (B^W) 20:23; 3 S Everitt (B&W) 21:04

CHESTER SPRING 5, Cheshire, April 15

Overall: 1 L Morris (W Chesh) 25:02; 2 T Charles (Chorl, M40) 25:06; 3 A Doyle (Vale R) 25:07

M40: 2 N Barry (Sale) 26:04

M45: 1 M Gittins (Helsby) 26:34

M55: 1 P Hancock (S Chesh) 29:24

M60: 1 C Hollinshead (C&S) 30:39

Women: 1 G Stanfield (Trenth) 28:45; 2 L Lee (Penny L) 29:16

W40: 1 N Reece (Wilms) 30:07

W45: 1 F Kenny (Wilms) 32:38

W50: 1 S Harrison (Wilms) 33:33; 2 D Bygrave (Wilm) 35:09

W55: 1 D Broad (Vale R) 35:48

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 34:45

HEREFORD COURIERS 5km SPRING SERIES, April 15

Overall: 1 H White (Here, U20) 15:22

M55: 1 C Stainton (Warley) 17:58

M60: 1 J Mower (W Tempo) 18:42

M75: 1 A Daley (Glouc) 22:51

Women: 1 L Hillary (W Tempo, U18) 18:47

W55: 1 M Bowley (Here) 21:23

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RUN EXE SUMMER 5km, Exeter, Devon, April 14

Overall: 1 N Avery (Halden) 15:34

M40: 1 B Neale (Tav) 15:45

M55: 1 T Wright (Corn) 17:16

M60: 1 P Monaghan (Torbay) 17:26

Women: 1 L Knox (Storm Plym) 17:34

W60: 1 S Capstick (R forever) 23:20

FLAT’N FAST 5km, Linlithgow, April 8

Men: 1 R Martin (Stir U) 14:10; 2 P Bradshaw (I’clyde) 14:13; 3 F Ross-Davie (Garsc) 14:13; 4 S Chalmers (A’deen) 14:15; 5 H Henriksen (Edin U) 14:16; 6 J Donald (Dudn H) 14:18

M40: G Baillie (E Kilb) 15:43

M50: M Gallacher (Cambus) 16:54

M60: C Upson (Cambus) 18:04

U20: J Alexander (Garsc) 14:24

U18: H MacMillan (Felk VH) 15:11

Women: 1 E Haggard-Kearney (Warri) 16:18; 2 N Scott (Edin) 16:19; 3 M Gadsby (Stride) 16:25; 4 K Walker (Edin) 16:31; 5 M Breese (Morp) 16:42; 6 I Holt (B’burn) 16:44

W40: N Gauld (Metro) 18:40

W50: R Van Rensburg (Fife) 19:15

U20: C-R Burton (Edin U) 17:23

U18: E Taylor (A’deen) 17:45

U16: N Clark (E Kilb) 17:59

GLASGOW RUNNING FESTIVAL DAY 2, Glasgow Green, April 19

Overall (HM): Stephen Trainer 73:22

W40 (5km): Simone Enrici 17:36

GLASGOW RUNNING FESTIVAL DAY 1, Glasgow Green, April 18

Overall (HM): Robbie Maher 74:13

W50: Colleen Lennix 96:01

Multi-terrain

GARTMORN TRAIL 10km, Sauchie, April 19

Overall: 1 S Walker (Pit) 34:45; 2 A Wright (PHRC, M50) 36:18; 3 S Feltbower (Ochil) 38:31

M60: P Cruickshank (RTCW) 43:53

M70: M Hammond (PHRC) 46:44

Women: 1 L-J Bishop (Wee C) 44:14; 2 A Berwick (RTCW, W50) 44:32; 3 Mel Zobel (W40) 44:48

W60: F Wood (L’gow) 47:53

W70: I Bracegirdle (Fife) 52:10

Fell

BLACKSTONE EDGE (English championships counter), Littleborough, April 18

Overall (5.6km/366m): 1 F Grant (Dark Pk) 26:46; 2 T Wood (Oxf U) 26:53; 3 O Dawson (N Fells) 27:42; 4 E Corden (Dark Pk) 28:08; 5 C Larkin (N’land F) 28:32; 6 J Battrick (Kesw) 28:35; 7 D Haworth (Mat) 28:37; 8 S Bentham (Ilkley) 28:45; 9 M Howard (Calder V) 28:47; 10 M Kenyon (Dark Pk) 29:11; 11 L Foley (Horw) 29:28; 12 G Foster (Kesw, M40) 29:35; 13 J Mercer (Penn) 29:40; 14 O Murphy (Ilkley) 29:49; 15 H Webb (Dark Pk) 29:50; 16 T Day (Kesw) 29:53; 17 W Walker (Clay) 29:57; 18 M Lamb (Kesw) 30:00; 19 S Gunning (Cybi) 30:03; 20 M Jones (Dark Pk) 30:04

M50: R Hope (Horw) 30:46

M60: I Holmes (Bing) 32:28

M65: M Johnson (Bowl) 37:08

M70: D Neill (Staffs M) 39:29

M70: R Spendlove (Stain) 49:01

TEAM: 1 Dark Pk 50; 2 Kesw 73; 3 Calder V 155; 4 Horw 204; 5 Penn 252; 6 Wharf 307

Women: 1 E Cowper-Coles (Dark Pk) 33:40; 2 C Lambert (Kesw) 33:44; 3 A Whitaker (Amble) 33:47; 4 S Willhoit (Mercia) 33:54; 5 I Trinder (G’dale) 35:03; 6 P Cooke (Ack) 35:16; 7 L Watson (Dark Pk) 35:17; 8 H Smith (Wharf, W40) 36:01; 9 E Moran (Bing) 36:02; 10 H Haigh (Holm, W50) 36:04; 11 S McCormack (Amble) 36:11; 12 M Browne (Wharf) 36:15

W55: J Powell (Wharf) 41:44

W60: E Patt (Dark Pk) 42:29

W65: J Meeks (B’dale F) 43:58

TEAM: 1 Dark Pk 26; 2 Wharf 37; 3 Kesw 49; 4 Mercia 66; 5 Tod 97; 6 Calder V 98

BEN CHONZIE (SHR championships counter), Crieff, April 18

Overall (13M/3740ft): 1 L Fisher (C’thy) 1:53:43; 2 P Vokes (HHR) 1:56:27; 3 B Nikolich (Penn) 1:59:54; 4 A Masson (C’thy) 2:00:49; 5 H Pagett (S’earn) 2:01:13; 6 A Thornton (Ochil) 2:01:36; 7 C Balogh (C’thy) 2:01:56; 8 M Irvine (HHR) 2:02:36; 9 H Pulham (Q Park) 2:02:48; 10 S Fisher (Ochil) 2:05:02; 11 A Campbell (Q Park) 2:05:15; 12 T Owens (L’ber, M40) 2:07:25; 13 D Coombs (HBT) 2:08:11; 14 T Otton (C’thy) 2:08:37; 15 A Smith (C’thy) 2:10:14

M50: E Coull (HHR) 2:18:12

M55: K Richmond (Q Park) 2:23:14

M60: S Whitlie (C’thy) 2:42:11

M65: A Smith (Dees R) 2:45:18

M70: R Pugh (Kil’k) 3:34:11

TEAM (provisional): 1 C’thy 26; 2 HHR 56; 3 Q Park 57; 4 Ochil 68

Women: 1 E McNicol (C’thy) 2:14:47; 2 G Pow (C’thy) 2:23:50; 3 K Oldham (Dund H) 2:24:52; 4 E Downs (W’lands CC) 2:28:25; 5 Claire White 2:28:26; 6 A McCavana (C’thy) 2:29:57; 7 S Hodgson (HHR) 2:33:57; 8 S Wallis (Dees R, W40) 2:34:54; 9 M McClelland (HBT, W40) 2:35:07; 10 L Mclelland (L’ber) 2:40:04

W55: V Oldham (Cosmic) 3:03:39

W60: L Payne (Dees R) 3:12:51

TEAM: 1 C’thy 9; 2 W’lands CC 39; 3 Q Park 47; 4 HHR 52

NEWLANDS MEMORIAL, Newlands, April 18

Overall (18.5km/1100m): 1 W Robson (N’land F) 1:41:10; 2 J Daly (SHUOC) 1:41:30; 3 J Wright (Amble) 1:41:46; 4 M McGleenan (Kesw) 1:41:52; 5 C Garvey (VPH&TH) 1:43:47; 6 W Barton (Amble) 1:45:41

M40: M McGoldrick (Sett) 1:47:06

M50: J Butters (N’land F) 2:04:16

M60: C Balderson (Bowl) 2:08:10

TEAM: 1 Amble 19; 2 Kesw 45; 3 N’land F 96

Women: 1 H Russell (Helm H) 1:59:13; 2 C MacDonald (Morp) 2:07:45; 3 Alice Stephenson 2:10:42; 3 Lara Coates 2:15:50

W40: C Nance (Lons) 2:21:08

W50: J Caddick (Dark Pk) 2:36:17

W60: G Atkinson (Kesw) 2:42:53

TEAM: 1 Helm H 38; 2 Kesw 44; 3 Lons 57

TEENAGER WITH ALTITUDE, Newlands, April 18

Overall (24.7km/2300m): 1 Jose Concha 2:50:36; 2 M Elkington (Amble) 2:50:55; 3 C Tinnion (Kesw) 2:54:40; 4 M Atkinson (Kesw) 2:54:52; 5 S Leckey (Amble) 3:14:30; 6 W Silvie (B Combe) 3:15:15

M40: J Chapman (Eden) 3:19:21

M50: M Whittaker (Clay) 3:45:42

M60: P Coope (Bowl) 4:21:42

TEAM: 1 Tring 88; 2 Kesw 101; 3 Eden 131

Women: 1 T Raab (Kesw) 3:42:33; 2 K Mckay (Amble) 3:48:50; 3 J Oates (Helm H) 3:53:43; 4 R Rose (Dark Pk, W40) 3:58:58

W50: J Greenhalgh (Lost) 4:22:28

TEAM: 1 Amble 18; 2 Dark Pk 37

CASTLEWELLAN, N Ireland, April 16

Overall (8km/400m):1 T Crudgington (Newc) 27:25; 2 J Scott (Mourne, M35) 29:18; 3 A Tees (BARF, M45) 30:37; 4 L Vallely (Armagh, M45) 31:01; 5 Aaron Macauley 31:17; 6 W Shields (Mourne, M35) 31:36

M55: N O’Gorman (Annad) 34:30

M60: S Boyle (N Boyle) L Down) 38:48

M65: M Burton (Lagan VO) 38:53

M75: E Hall (Newc) 43:37

U20: F Gibney (E Down) 32:31

Women: 1 Katie Napier (U20) 35:02; 2 Rachel Quinn 35:10; 3 E Dickson (Newry, W40) 35:42; 4 K Wilton (Jog Lisb, W50) 36:15

W55: A Andrews (N Down) 42:09

W60: A McNeill (Drom) 43:59

W70: M Mackin (Drom) 45:40

KAIM HILL RACE, Fairlie, April 15

Overall (5.5km/380m): 1 T Spencer (Dark Pk) 27:30; 2 K Cooper (C’thy) 30:03; 3 A Thornton (Ochil) 30:55; 4 J Reed (Ochil) 33:20; 5 R Wilkins (Ochil, M40) 33:32; 6 C Pantrey (Q Park, M40) 33:35

M50: G Mackinnon (L’ber) 39:49

M60: D Reid (W’lands CC) 40:05

M70: R Pugh (Kil’k) 49:44

Women: 1 E Peters (W’lands CC) 35:28; 2 F Henry (Glas U) 39:20; 3 E Foreman (W’lands CC) 39:38; 4 A Richards (W’lands CC) 40:56

W40: G Macbeth (W’lands CC) 46:00

W60: Kay McGreevy 53:40

BUNNY RUN 2, Keighley, April 14

Overall (2.7M/300ft): 1 T Mckee (Calder V) 16:07; 2 S Chotai (Ilkley) 16:29; 3 A Robinson (Bail) 16:48; 4 R Carter (Bing, U16) 17:13; 5 C Mckee (Calder V, U18W) 17:20; 6 J Raven (K&C, M40) 17:30

M50: C Holmes (Wharf) 18:08

M60: C Patterson (Saltaire) 21:55

M70: M Pickering (Wharf) 25:08

U14: R Elmsley (Bing) 17:53

TEAM: Ilkley 20

Women: 1 Mckee 17:20; 2 H Carter (Bing, U14) 19:17; 3 M Morgan (Ilkley) 20:34; 4 A Hassel (Wharf) 20:58

W40: R Pilling (P&B) 31:13

W50: R Carter (Ilkley) 22:16

W60: A Eagle (Upp Wharf) 24:48

TEAM: Bing 18