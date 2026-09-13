Josh Kerr reigns supreme in Budapest to claim Ultimate 1500m title

Josh Kerr capped a stellar season by holding off Cam Myers to win the Ultimate Championship 1500m title in Budapest, returning from a training block in the US to underline his status as the world's No.1 over the distance.

Josh Kerr underlined his status as the world's outstanding middle-distance runner of the year, holding off Australia's Cam Myers to win the Ultimate Championship 1500m title in Budapest in 3:29.35.

It capped a golden season for the 28-year-old Scot, one built on selective, high-impact racing rather than a heavy Diamond League schedule. Budapest was his first race since winning the Commonwealth Games mile in Glasgow on August 1, Kerr having opted to return to the US afterwards for a block of training with his Brooks Beasts Track Club group rather than add further Diamond League or European Championship appearances to his calendar.

Such was Kerr's lack of racing this year, the official Ultimate Championship "predictions" suggested somewhat comically that he was ranked 13th, even though there were only 12 runners.

The world champion — Kerr won the world title here in Budapest back in 2023 — was in imperious form throughout a race that bunched up in its early stages. "If it was slow and I was boxed in and needed to make a move at 800m then to be honest it was fine," he said. "I was very happy with my positioning. There was never a move I wasn't able to cover. I was able to float my way up the back stretch. I can't ask for more than that."

Kerr looked a little boxed at points but he got free on the final lap when it mattered and made up ground down the back straight before drawing away mercilessly in the final 200m.

Impressively, Kerr ran the last 200m in 26.02, 400m in a staggering 52.57, which is surely unprecedented in a sub-3:30 race, and 1:47.79 for last 800m. Amazingly this was his first 1500m race of 2026, too.

Myers was runner-up in 3:29.68 with Americans Hobbs Kessler and Cole Hocker third and fourth.

Yared Nuguse, also of the United States, lost a shoe with around 600m to go but still managed to finish fifth in 3:30.76. It was not Briton Jake Wightman's night, though, as he finished ninth in 3:31.56. The race was also missing Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who decided not to race after winning the 5000m title two nights earlier.

Kerr's year has been built around peak performances rather than volume. He broke the mile world record with 3:42.66 in London on July 18 — the same meeting at which he also ran a 1500m best of 3:27.62 — before adding Commonwealth gold in Glasgow's mile in 3:54.12.

Asked about the gap since, and any suggestion he'd lost sharpness, Kerr was unequivocal that the time away was by design. "We ran a time trial last week that I was very happy with (1000m in 2:12.9) which will be released next week and it was about pushing the barriers and not feeling empty with 350m to go," he said.

"Sometimes that happens at this time of year and it might have to some guys today but I didn't kill myself on the circuit, I've recouped and filled my cup up – it's not what people love sometimes and I've been bagged on by the media but I've had a near perfect year so I'm happy."

Kerr added: "I don't want to disappoint the fans and people who pay money to come out and see me. I never said I was doing Europeans or British Champs."

With the season now finished, Kerr can look forward to a proper break for the first time in two years. "Danny Mackey (his coach) is nice to me and gives me a good end of season break," he said. "I'm going to enjoy it, as it's not like I'm limping out of a stadium as I was last year. I'm going to enjoy the off season with my wife and family as much as possible."

On whether the Ultimate Championship actually felt like a global final, Kerr was in no doubt of its value. "It's a lot more money for sure," he said. "To have as many Americans, east Africans, Brits etc means it allows the best people to race each other without pacemakers. This is the best way to figure out the best runners."

Asked about speaking to Ingebrigtsen after the race at the winners' celebration, Kerr was coy. "I'll let you guys think about that one," he said. "He congratulated me and said 'well done' and I said he was a great 5000m runner."

Kerr's 2026 has otherwise included the world indoor 3000m title and an 800m PB in the United States.

Talking further about his race in Budapest, he added: "I didn't feel amazing during the warm-up but I knew I could do it. I just didn't want to push too early. The rhythm of the race made the most sense for me - someone else pushed in the front and I managed to push hard in the finish. I didn't race a lot this season so I kind of came here fresh and ready to go.

"Cameron is an awesome athlete, he was pushing a lot but I managed to look at the screen and see what the gap was. In the last two laps the gap was changing and I knew I had him. Sometimes you've got to dig a bit deeper in order to win or set a world record. In the last two weeks I pushed myself a bit and I knew I had been working hard.

"This sport has moved on in the last couple of years and I'm impressed where it is now. Anything that can move the sport in the right direction and do good for athletes I support. It would be another story if athletes could represent their brands but also I love my country and I love representing it."

Elsewhere in Budapest, Djamel Sedjati claimed the men's 800m title with a perfectly-timed finish, clocking 1:41.91 to win his first global title.

Canada's Marco Arop, world champion in this same stadium in 2023, set the pace through a 49.67 opening lap with Olympic and world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi close behind. Arop held the lead into the home straight but faded in the closing stages as Sedjati surged past with around 25 metres remaining, crossing the line in a Hungarian all-comers record. Arop hung on for silver in 1:42.28 ahead of Wanyonyi in third (1:42.44), with the USA's Brandon Miller fourth and Italy's Francesco Pernici setting a national record of 1:42.67 in fifth — the first seven finishers all inside 1:43.

It's a maiden global title for the 27-year-old Algerian, who had taken world silver in 2022 and 2025 and Olympic bronze in 2024 before finally getting his hands on gold. "That was very tactical but also very fast, and I am really happy to have won this race today," he said. "This is the first title for me so I'm incredibly happy and grateful to everyone who supported me."