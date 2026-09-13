"Are you not entertained?" Dos Santos storms to Ultimate 400m hurdles title

Alison dos Santos capped an extraordinary season with 400m hurdles gold at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest, moving ever closer to matching Adhemar Ferreira da Silva and Joaquim Cruz as the greatest Brazilian track and field athlete in history.

Alison dos Santos continued the finest season of his career by winning the 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest on Sunday (Sept 13), a performance that puts the Brazilian in ever-closer contention with 1952 and 1956 Olympic triple jump champion Adhemar Ferreira da Silva and 1984 Olympic 800m winner Joaquim Cruz for the title of his country's greatest ever track and field athlete.

The world record-holder clocked 45.98 to become Ultimate champion, the third-fastest performance in history, striding away from the USA's world and Olympic champion Rai Benjamin approaching the final barrier.

Benjamin, competing in only his third hurdles race of the season, still ran 46.40 for silver – his second runner-up finish of the Budapest weekend, having also been beaten into second in the flat 400m to complete an unusual double across the two events. Norway's Karsten Warholm, the man whose world record Dos Santos took down last month, claimed bronze in 46.78, ahead of Germany's Emil Agyekum, who smashed his own national record with 47.10 in fourth.

It capped a remarkable few months for the 26-year-old, who arrived in Budapest as the outstanding 400m hurdler of the year. At the Weltklasse Zürich in August, he ran 45.80 to become the first man under 46 seconds and take down Warholm's world record of 45.94, set when the Norwegian won Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021. He backed that up by winning the Diamond League Final in Brussels in a meeting record, his third Diamond League title in four years (2022, 2024 and now 2026), before adding the Ultimate crown to his season's collection in Budapest.

Those achievements sit alongside a résumé that already includes world gold in Eugene in 2022, world silver in Tokyo last year, and Olympic bronze at both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

Dos Santos cannot yet claim to have matched either Da Silva's or Cruz's medal collection, but the breadth of what he has now achieved – a world record, a world title, multiple Olympic medals, three Diamond League Finals and now an Ultimate Championship crown, all before his 27th birthday – means the conversation about Brazil's greatest ever athlete increasingly has to include his name.

For now, though, the immediate business was seeing off Benjamin, whose own achievements this season and beyond leave him firmly established as Dos Santos's fiercest rival. The pair have now traded the sport's biggest 400m hurdles titles for the best part of a decade, with Warholm making it a genuine three-way rivalry that has repeatedly rewritten the record books.

Agyekum's run in fourth, meanwhile, was the standout performance further down the field – a national record that suggests the European runner-up from Birmingham has more to offer as he continues to close the gap on the sport's leading trio.

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