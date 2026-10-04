Jepkosgei smashes Cardiff Half Marathon course record as Kenya complete double

Joyciline Jepkosgei broke the Cardiff Half Marathon course record in 65:40 and Gideon Kiprotich won the men's race as Kenya completed the double, while Lloyd Sheppard-Brown and Natasha Wilson claimed the Welsh titles.

Joyciline Jepkosgei had already conquered the London, New York and Valencia marathons, and she can now add the Cardiff Half Marathon title to her collection.

The Kenyan, the first woman in history to run under 65 minutes for the distance, took the tape in 65:40 to take 12 seconds off Edith Chelimo's course record, which had stood since 2017.

It was a two-horse race between Jepkosgei and Ethiopia's Wede Kefale until the eventual champion pushed clear en route to victory.

"I'm so grateful and happy to win this race," said the 32-year-old Jepkosgei. "It was a tough course but I kept fighting so I'm happy to get the victory here. I enjoyed it out there but there were some hills, especially near the end, which made it tough, but coming down the last straight and getting the win was special. The crowds were some of the most excited I have seen and they were across the whole course, which gave me another level of motivation. I will enjoy this win now and recover."

Jepkosgei was the standout name on the start list, but she had to work hard with a hungry Kefale on her tail. Kefale's PB was also inside the long-standing course record, but Jepkosgei surged clear with three miles to go around Roath Park Lake and maintained control as she headed back into the city centre to set the new benchmark. Kefale was second in 1:05:54, well clear of third-placed Tigist Tesema, who finished in 1:07:23.

In the men's race, Gideon Kiprotich made it a Kenyan double after fighting off 2025 champion Yismaw Dillu. Despite having to settle for second, Dillu's 59:22 course record survived as Kiprotich stormed to victory in 59:34.

The 25-year-old, who dipped under 59 minutes in Rome last year, asserted his dominance in the Welsh capital, leaving Dillu behind around the nine-mile point after reaching it in 40:35. It was a procession from there as Kiprotich surged down King Edward VII Avenue to take the title.

"It feels great to win this race, there were some hard moments, but I am very happy to win," he said. "I felt good so I got quicker in the second half of the race and I am happy I could keep the pace to win. I enjoyed the crowds too, it was a good day."

Sam Kolek knocked three minutes off his personal Cardiff Half Marathon best to win the wheelchair race in 53:05 after his nearest rival, JohnBoy Smith, was forced to pull out after suffering a puncture.

There was also a fascinating race within the race, as up-and-coming half marathon debutant Lloyd Sheppard-Brown followed up his recent Cardiff 10km victory by winning the Welsh Half Marathon title. The 23-year-old Cardiff AC athlete took the crown ahead of second-placed Dan Nash, marking his first start over the distance with a Welsh triumph in 1:03:41.

"It's nice to be back home racing after a few years in America and to win the Welsh title is pretty special," he said. "I was talking to my mam about when I won the junior 2km race here a few years ago now, so it's a special moment to be the fastest Welshman here. It means so much, my friends and family were supporting me, and the crowds were absolutely incredible."

Natasha Wilson won the women's Welsh Half Marathon title in 1:10:34, six weeks on from finishing fifth in the marathon at the European Championships in Birmingham.

"It's really nice to pick up the Welsh title as I'm just at the start of a new training block after the European Championships," she said. "It was tough but I really enjoy coming here for my home race. I would like to see my performances go under that 70-minute mark as I get closer to the Valencia Marathon, but I'm really happy with today's result."

Results

Women

1 Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) 1:05:40 (course rec)

2 Wede Kefale (ETH) 1:05:54

3 Tigist Tesema (ETH) 1:07:23

4 Winnie Kimutai (KEN) 1:07:50

5 Emebet Kebede (ETH) 1:09:45

6 Natasha Wilson (GBR) 1:10:34

Men

1 Gideon Kiprotich (KEN) 59:34

2 Yismaw Dillu (ETH) 1:00:18

3 Jonah Rutio (BRN) 1:01:13

4 Simon Maywa (KEN) 1:01:36

5 Gemechu Tolosa 1:01:51

6 Takato Suzuki (JPN) 1:02:09

Wheelchair

1 Sam Kolek (POL, Kirby AC) 53:05

2 Mel Nicholls (Coventry Godiva) 1:07:04

3 Xander Foster (Weir Archer Academy) 1:08:09

4 Owain Terrell (Newport Harriers) 1:15:32

5 Claire Howard (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) 1:32:10

6 Ron Price 1:32:10

Women's Welsh Half Marathon Championships

1 Natasha Wilson 1:10:34

2 Kayley Price (Newport Harriers) 1:14:03

3 Naomi Sutton 1:17:50

Men's Welsh Half Marathon Championships

1 Lloyd Sheppard-Brown (Cardiff AC) 1:03:43

2 Dan Nash (Pontypridd Roadents) 1:05:20

3 Dylan Nazareth (Les Croupiers RC) 1:07:44