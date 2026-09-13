Reekie smashes 5th Avenue Mile record in New York

Jemma Reekie ran the fastest mile in the history of the 5th Avenue Mile, clocking 4:13.8 to win the New York race for a third time and take a second off the previous course record.

The Scot, who had not raced on 5th Avenue since 2023, returned to the 20-block course from East 80th to East 60th Street just a week after setting the European road mile record in Düsseldorf. Conditions were far from ideal after rain had fallen on the city overnight and a flood watch remained in place into the morning — but Reekie was untroubled by the wet roads, breaking clear to beat American duo Josette Andrews (4:16.1) and Rachel McArthur (4:17.7).

The previous women's course record of 4:14.8, set by Laura Muir in 2022 and matched by Karissa Schweizer in 2024, had stood for four years. Reekie's win moves her second on the all-time list of women's 5th Avenue Mile champions, behind only Jenny Simpson's eight titles.

"It's a blur because it goes by so quickly, but I absolutely love it," said Reekie. "It's such a special race and was my last one of the season, so I don't think there's a better place to finish."

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Langon breaks through on his American road debut

American Marco Langon claimed his first 5th Avenue Mile title, edging Wales' Jake Heyward and Australia's Adam Spencer in 3:45.0, the second-fastest men's time in the event's history behind only Josh Kerr's course record of 3:44.3 set in 2024.

It was a landmark day for the 22-year-old New Jersey native, racing on his home roads for the first time as a professional and coming just a week after his win in Düsseldorf. Heyward and Spencer were both timed at 3:45, with Heyward taking second by the narrowest of margins.

"I'm from Jersey, so I've been here all my life, and everyone knows what the 5th Avenue Mile is," said Langon. "Whether you run or don't run, this weekend 5th Avenue next to Central Park is going to be shut down for the whole morning, so it's unbelievable to be here racing."